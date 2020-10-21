Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 21

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases pass 158,000

At least 158,747 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,475 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 666 new COVID-19 cases, up from 539 the day before.

Twenty-five coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday, the highest single-day increase in two weeks.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 13.4% as of Tuesday. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

On Tuesday, 697 patients in North Carolina hospitals had COVID-19, including 182 in intensive care and 92 on ventilators.

Student cases in K-12 schools surpass 1,000

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases among South Carolina students since the school year began now exceeds 1,000.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control said Tuesday there have been 148 new cases since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,631 this school year. Students make up 1,143 of those, and employees account for 488.

North Myrtle Beach extends mask mandate amid surge in cases

With coronavirus cases on the rise in Horry County, the North Myrtle Beach City Council voted unanimously to extend an ordinance requiring residents and visitors to wear masks in public spaces.

The mask rule was put in place June 30 and was set to expire on Oct. 30 before the council renewed it.

The council’s decision comes after at least 14 coronavirus cases were linked to a shag dancing event at a North Myrtle Beach venue in late September.

A ZIP code that encompasses North Myrtle Beach has reported 804 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 210 cases in the last two weeks, according to The Sun News.

“We have people who have died this week from COVID-19,” Mayor Marilyn Hatley said, The Sun News reported. “Our numbers increased over 200 in 12 days. We have COVID-19 here in our community at this time, and we need to do everything that we possibly can.”

DHEC officials said there’s no way to know for sure if the shag event is responsible for an outbreak. Community transmission makes it difficult to “determine definitively the specific location where the infection happens,” officials said.