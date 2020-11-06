Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 6

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 172,000

At least 172,216 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,736 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 524 new COVID-19 cases, down from 647 the day before.

Richland County recorded the highest number of new cases in the state on Thursday, with 69. Greenville followed with 52. The Upstate has seen a spike in new cases for weeks now.

Seven coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 17.9% as of Thursday. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

DHEC said 2,922 individual tests had been performed, the lowest single-day number since Oct. 2.

As of Thursday, 755 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms.

Columbia extends mask order, raises fines

The Columbia City Council voted to extend the city’s mask ordinance until Jan. 5, and added steeper penalties to those caught violating the order.

The previous fine of $25 was raised to $100.

Mayor Steve Benjamin called the special meeting Thursday to discuss coronavirus concerns after a 42% increase in cases between Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, he said in a tweet.

This is the second time the ordinance has been extended since the pandemic began.

Health officials: SC may be seeing fall surge

State health officials are warning South Carolina could be in the midst of a fall coronavirus surge, citing increased COVID-19 activity in the Upstate that mirrors, and in some ways surpasses, spikes seen in the past.

Case counts dipped significantly in August and September but have been increasing since October. This uptick in South Carolina matches trends nationwide, which the state Department of Health and Environmental Control calls “extremely concerning.”

“We must double down on our efforts in order to prevent a second wave in South Carolina,” DHEC Interim Director of Public Health Brannon Traxler said Thursday. “We understand that ‘COVID-19 fatigue’ is occurring and we’re all wishing for a return to normalcy. But think of our first responders, doctors and nurses, law enforcement officers and essential workers who, although exhausted, keep working to keep us safe. We can’t give up.”