Coronavirus

Most SC businesses will avoid unemployment tax increase next year, says Gov. McMaster

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster and the state’s workforce director said Thursday that most South Carolina businesses will not see their unemployment tax rates go up or change next year as the state’s economy continues to still grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, South Carolina lawmakers spent more than $900 million of the federal CARES Act money the state received to help shore up the state’s unemployment trust fund that was decimated when the coronavirus pandemic hit the state, forcing businesses to close their doors.

Because of that infusion of cash, the unemployment insurance tax rates would stay the same for businesses that pay them, lawmakers said.

To date, there is about $800 million still left in the trust fund.

“That is a major accomplishment,” McMaster said Thursday, standing with state lawmakers and business leaders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

