Caslen to USC students: ‘There is simply no good reason not to get tested’ for COVID

University of South Carolina President Robert Caslen is urging students to get tested for coronavirus before returning home for Thanksgiving break.

In a letter sent Tuesday, Caslen said, “Students, there is simply no good reason to not get tested,” and said the school had expanded testing to accommodate a potential increase in demand for testing.

“Parents and families, please talk with your students,” Caslen wrote. “Insist that they get tested before coming home, out of love and respect for your family.”

The letter noted it is possible for students who have no symptoms to inadvertently spread the virus to family members, some of whom may be older and more susceptible to COVID-19 complications.

USC, like some other universities, will not be returning to in-person classes for the fall semester after Thanksgiving break.

This is not a new idea for Caslen. Before a push to increase COVID-19 testing in September, Caslen said he wanted all students to be tested before returning home for Thanksgiving break.

Caslen urged students to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands to minimize the spread of both coronavirus and the seasonal flu.

Caslen’s message comes as Coronavirus cases at USC are beginning to tick up.

Last Friday, USC had 97 active coronavirus cases on its Columbia, SC campus. In late September/early October, active cases were regularly below 40.

While USC’s case numbers are nowhere near its peak of 1,461 on Sept. 3, USC officials have since expressed concern students — particularly male students — who have COVID-19 symptoms are not getting tested.

It’s yet to be seen whether students will heed Caslen’s call to get tested. USC has called for students to get tested periodically, but testing numbers are still relatively low. In the first weekend of November (Nov. 6 through Nov. 9), 1,211 students and employees had received COVID-19 test results. Between last Tuesday through Thursday, 2,011 students, staff and faculty received coronavirus test results, according to USC’s online coronavirus dashboard.

“I look forward to seeing all of our students back here net semester, safe and healthy,” Caslen said in the letter. “So let’s finish fall 2020 strong and do what it takes to keep ourselves and others healthy.”