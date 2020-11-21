Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 21

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 191,000

At least 191,021 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 3,949 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported 1,479 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,410 the day before.

Twenty-six coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The percentage of positive tests was 13.2% as of Friday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow spread of the virus.

As of Friday, 808 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms.

Beaufort experts weary of a Thanksgiving case surge

Coronavirus activity is climbing, and Beaufort County health experts worry Thanksgiving gatherings could elevate the situation to an even worse level, the Island Packet reported.

“We hope everybody continues holding the line with the precautions, but I think it would be naive to say that, for the long term, we’re going to keep the numbers this low,” said Dr. Kurt Gambla, the top medical officer at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

The county was listed as having a “high” incidence rate on Wednesday.

“Why go see grandma this year when there’s a chance grandma won’t be at Thanksgiving next year” because she’s died of COVID-19, said Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

With several effective vaccines on the horizon, Curry said South Carolinians will likely never have to skip their Thanksgiving plans again after this year.

“All you gotta do is wait one season out,” he said. “Why risk it? Do a Zoom Thanksgiving, order out, have Chinese, whatever it takes.”

SC unemployment rate improving, but many still jobless

South Carolina’s employment rate is getting back to where it was before the pandemic, according to the state workforce department, but over 100,000 residents are still without a job.

In September, the unemployment rate was 5.2%, but dropped down to 4.2% the following month. Dan Ellzey, Department of Employment and Workforce director, said 28,000 people found work in October.

Even the job sectors hardest hit by COVID-19 -- hospitality, construction, manufacturing, and others -- showed signs of growth during October, Ellzey said.

South Carolina’s employment picture is looking brighter than the national average of 7.9% in September, and 6.9% in October.

SC schools to receive rapid COVID-19 tests

Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday that school districts across South Carolina will soon receive rapid coronavirus testing kits, allowing students and staff to be tested more regularly, The State reported.

The move is part of McMaster’s larger goal of seeing all schools reopened.

Abbot Rapid COVID-19 test kits, which can return results in 15 minutes, will be distributed to districts based on student population. The aim is to have them available by the week after Thanksgiving.

Tests would be used when someone is displaying symptoms of the coronavirus. Students would only be tested with parents’ permission, and school employees must give consent to be tested.