Coronavirus

SC K-12 coronavirus cases near 4,000 since school began as Thanksgiving approaches

Nearly 4,000 students, staff and teachers in South Carolina’s K-12 schools have tested positive for COVID-19 since school began, according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Students have made up the majority of cases, having 2,738 cases and employees having 1,159, for a total of 3,897. Last Tuesday, there had been 3,271 coronavirus cases since school began, according to a previous article from The State.

As coronavirus cases surged nationwide and many people ignored Thanksgiving holiday travel guidance from health officials, several school districts in Lexington and Richland Counties reverted to online-only classes for Monday and Tuesday to minimize coronavirus spread and allow more time for contact tracing.

The data contain the number of coronavirus test results for all public, private and charter schools in South Carolina. Just because a school has one or more cases does not mean the student or employee contracted COVID-19 at school.

Here are the number of cases for schools in Lexington and Richland Counties in the last 30 days. Please note that some districts, such as Lexington 1, have their own publicly available databases on case numbers in schools with different reporting methodologies than DHEC’s database.

Coronavirus: Latest news

