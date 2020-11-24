SC K-12 coronavirus cases near 4,000 since school began as Thanksgiving approaches

Nearly 4,000 students, staff and teachers in South Carolina’s K-12 schools have tested positive for COVID-19 since school began, according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Students have made up the majority of cases, having 2,738 cases and employees having 1,159, for a total of 3,897. Last Tuesday, there had been 3,271 coronavirus cases since school began, according to a previous article from The State.

As coronavirus cases surged nationwide and many people ignored Thanksgiving holiday travel guidance from health officials, several school districts in Lexington and Richland Counties reverted to online-only classes for Monday and Tuesday to minimize coronavirus spread and allow more time for contact tracing.

The data contain the number of coronavirus test results for all public, private and charter schools in South Carolina. Just because a school has one or more cases does not mean the student or employee contracted COVID-19 at school.

Here are the number of cases for schools in Lexington and Richland Counties in the last 30 days. Please note that some districts, such as Lexington 1, have their own publicly available databases on case numbers in schools with different reporting methodologies than DHEC’s database.

Lexington 1

Alternative Learning Center : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Beechwood Middle : Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases Carolina Springs Middle : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Centerville Elementary : Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases Forts Pond Elementary : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Gilbert Elementary : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Gilbert High : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Gilbert Middle : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Lake Murray Elementary : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Lexington High : Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases Lexington Middle : Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases Meadow Glen Elementary : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Meadow Glen Middle : Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases New Providence Elementary : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Oak Grove Elementary : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Pelion Elementary : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Pelion High : 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

: 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases Pelion Middle : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Pleasant Hill Elementary : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Pleasant Hill Middle : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Red Bank Elementary : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases River Bluff High : 6 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

: 6 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases Rocky Creek Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Fewer than 5 student cases Saxe Gotha Elementary : Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases White Knoll High : 19 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

: 19 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases White Knoll Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Lexington 2

Brookland-Cayce Senior High : Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases Busbee Creative Arts Academy : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Cayce Elementary : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Congaree Elementary : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Herbert A. Wood Elementary : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Lexington 2 Innovation Center : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Northside Middle : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases R.H. Fulmer Middle : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Springdale Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Lexington 3

Batesburg-Leesville Elementary : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Batesburg-Leesville High : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Batesburg-Leesville Middle : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Batesburg-Leesville Primary: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Lexington 4

Frances F. Mack Intermediate : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Sandhills Elementary : Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases Sandhills Middle : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Sandhills Primary : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Swansea High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Lexington-Richland 5

Chapin Elementary : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Chapin High : 6 student cases

: 6 student cases Chapin Intermediate : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Chapin Middle : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Dutch Fork Elementary : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Dutch Fork High : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Dutch Fork Middle : Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases H.E. Corley Elementary : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Irmo Elementary : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Irmo High : Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases Irmo Middle : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Lake Murray Elementary : Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases Leaphart Elementary : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Oak Pointe Elementary : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Spring Hill High: 7 student cases

Richland 1

Alcorn Middle : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Burton Pack Elementary : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Dreher High : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Eau Claire : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Gadsden Elementary : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Heyward Career and Tech Center : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Horrell Hill Elementary : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Logan Elementary : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Lower Richland High : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Meadowfield Elementary : Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases Satchel Ford Elementary : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases W.J. Keenan High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Richland 2

Blythewood High : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Bookman Road Elementary : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Bridge Creek Elementary : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Dent Middle : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Forest Lake Elementary : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Jackson Creek Elementary : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Joseph Keels Elementary : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Killian Elementary : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases L.B. Nelson Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Fewer than 5 student cases Lake Carolina Elementary Upper : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Muller Road Middle : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Polo Road Elementary : Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases Rice Creek Elementary : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Richland Northeast High : Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases Sandlapper Elementary : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Spring Valley High : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Windsor Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Private Schools in Lexington County

Grace Christian School : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Northside Christian Academy: Fewer than 5 student cases

Private schools in Richland County

Asbury Preschool and Kindergarten : Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases Ben Lippen : 8 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

: 8 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases Cardinal Newman : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Covenant Classical Christian School : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases Heathwood Hall : Fewer than 5 employee cases

: Fewer than 5 employee cases Sandhills : Fewer than 5 student cases

: Fewer than 5 student cases St. Peter’s Catholic School : 7 student cases

: 7 student cases Timmerman: Fewer than 5 student cases