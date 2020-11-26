COMET driver quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19, transit agency says

A COMET driver is quarantining for 14 days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the transit authority announced.

The driver, who works for subcontractor RATP Dev USA, last worked on Tuesday on bus 802 on routes 701 and 75.

COMET said the driver is self-quarantining and will be tested again before being allowed to return to work with a negative test result.

Bus 802 and the COMET’s administration building, which has the driver’s lounge, are undergoing deep disinfecting, or fogging, the agency said.

COMET also is upgrading its buses with plexiglass barriers between the drivers and passengers to minimize the possibility of exposure, the system said in a news release.

“As the pandemic evolves, we will continue to be transparent to protect the community and to do our part to reduce cases,” John Andoh, executive director and CEO of The COMET, said in a news release. “Our protocols are also evolving as we continue to explore newer and better ways to ensure that we protect our staff and our passengers so they can continue to travel safely during the Thanksgiving holiday and beyond. The safety of our bus operators, our riders and the public is always top of mind.”

COMET also said any concerned passengers who were on the affected routes may find low- to no-cost testing locations by visiting scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.