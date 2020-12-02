SC reports highest daily COVID-19 death total since October on Wednesday

Tidelands Health medical professionals conduct a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in July at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Ballpark. jbell@thesunnews.com

South Carolina public health officials on Wednesday reported the highest single-day COVID-19 death total in over a month.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,612 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 35 deaths, the most since Oct. 31.

It’s the 15th straight day the state has reported more than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

More than 206,000 people in South Carolina have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since March and 4,126 have died, DHEC said.

Nearly 22% of the 7,480 tests reported Tuesday came back positive, according to public health officials.

Percent positive rates provide an idea of how widespread coronavirus infections are in a testing area, with higher numbers indicating there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not been tested and who may unwittingly spread the disease to others.

The World Health Organization earlier this year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

