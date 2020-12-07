The State in Columbia SC Logo
USC President Robert Caslen returns to work following positive coronavirus test

University of South Carolina President Robert Caslen has returned to office following a positive COVID-19 test, the university announced Monday.

The school said in a news release Caslen’s physician approved his return and that he had suffered from only “very mild” coronavirus symptoms, the release said.

“It’s important that anyone who contracts the virus doesn’t unknowingly spread it others. I encourage everyone to take advantage of available testing opportunities in your communities and to wear a face covering when coming into contact with others,” Caslen said in a news release. “I also want to express my heartfelt thanks to all those who wished me well during my recovery. Your kind words meant a lot.”

Caslen initially tested positive nearly two weeks ago and had been working remotely. Before he knew he was positive, the USC president had attended several in-person events, including those for graduating seniors and working out in the campus gym, according to an article from WACH Fox.

Lucas Daprile
Lucas Daprile has been covering the University of South Carolina and higher education since March 2018. Before working for The State, he graduated from Ohio University and worked as an investigative reporter at TCPalm in Stuart, FL. Lucas received several awards from the S.C. Press Association, including for education beat reporting, series of articles and enterprise reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
