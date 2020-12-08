Charleston company that makes COVID-19 tests announces plans for $1 million expansion

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Image courtesy of the CDC/Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS

A company that assembles and distributes COVID-19 tests shared plans to expand its operations in Charleston County, a move that will allow the biotech company to increase its capacity to keep up with anticipated nationwide demand.

The $1 million investment announced Tuesday by Vikor Scientific, LLC will create 148 new jobs. The expansion is expected to be completed by January, a sign of how quickly the company is looking to grow.

“The prior backorder of testing supplies was crippling for the U.S. during the beginning of the pandemic, and no one wants to experience that again,” Vikor Scientific’s co-founder Shea Harrelson said. “This expansion will help us to continue to stay ahead and increase the production of our testing kits for both COVID and our other infectious disease molecular panels by the hundreds of thousands, which is vital as we enter the sick season.”

Founded in 2018, Vikor Scientific is a molecular diagnostics company that specializes finding tangible solutions in the treatment of infectious disease.

The company provides clinicians with customized molecular diagnostic panels that can accurately detect and quantify pathogens, like the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Monday, officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,413 new COVID-19 cases. It was the fourth consecutive day state health Officials reported over 2,000 new coronavirus cases in the Palmetto State.

“As we continue to respond to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the remarkable work of companies like Vikor Scientific has proven critical to keeping our citizens healthy and safe,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said in a statement. “Not only will this expansion create 148 new jobs in Charleston, but it will increase our ability to provide COVID-19 tests to those who need them throughout the state and across the country.”

Vikor Scientific began doing COVID-19 testing in mid-March. The expansion efforts will allow the company to increase its capacity to assemble and distribute both COVID-19 and full molecular panel testing kits across the country.

Headquartered in Charleston, the company has labs in both Charleston and Philadelphia. In March, the company also dedicated 2,000 of their 22,000 square feet of their Charleston headquarters to COVID-19 testing.

Vikor Scientific is a tenant at the WestEdge building, an eight-story office building on Charleston’s waterfront overlooking the Ashley River.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The building is part of the long-awaited WestEdge development which, when complete, will encompass more than 3-million-square-feet of space on 60 acres on the western part of the Charleston peninsula.