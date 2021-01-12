Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Jan. 12

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

‘Internal systems error’ skews data, DHEC says

At least 326,588 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March, and 5,315 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 2,644 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,667 reported the day before. Due to an “internal systems issue,” the figures presented Monday are lower than the true number of new cases and deaths, DHEC officials said.

Fourteen deaths were reported Monday.

As of Monday, 25.9% of COVID-19 tests in the state were positive. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5%.

At least 2,387 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus Monday.

USC begins new semester, wary of COVID

In-person classes resumed Monday at the University of South Carolina, and the university discussed its strategies to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks for the spring semester, The State reported.

“We’ve learned valuable lessons since last March, and I thank each of you for demonstrating your commitment to the health and safety of our university community by testing often, maintaining physical distancing and wearing face coverings,” USC President Robert Caslen said in a message to students.

A maximum of 100 students can be in a classroom, faculty can choose whether to work remotely, masks must be worn in every building, staff will clean and disinfect any object that can be physically touched, and anyone who works or studies on campus must provide monthly coronavirus test results.

“Even as we hopefully anticipate widespread vaccine administration this year, we cannot become complacent,” Caslen said in the letter.

Residents 70 and older can soon schedule vaccine

South Carolina residents age 70 and older will be able to schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday, The State reported.

Previously, the state’s seniors were supposed to start receiving vaccinations later in the winter, but state health authorities have changed plans in an effort to speed up the roll-out process.

“When evaluating supply versus demand and as the rate of vaccines coming into the state increases compared to the rate of appointments being scheduled, we believe it is appropriate to begin scheduling appointments for additional South Carolinians,” said Brannon Traxler, interim director of public health for the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

While this group can soon schedule appointments, it isn’t clear when residents 70 and older will actually get their first shots.

To schedule an appointment, call DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432, or use the agency’s online portal.