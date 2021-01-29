SC health department launches new phone line for vaccine information

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has started a new phone line to provide information and answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The new phone line — 866-365-8110 — launched Friday with 240 operators. It will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, and is meant to help people searching for information about vaccine providers.

“Many in South Carolina don’t have access to the internet, so offering a dedicated vaccine phone line to help them locate contact information for vaccine providers is essential,” Nick Davidson, DHEC Deputy of Public Health, said in a statement. “This new line helps DHEC offer better customer service that keeps pace with people’s demand for vaccine and vaccine information.”

The state health department also continues to operate what it refers to as its Care Line. That line — 855-472-3432 — is to help folks “with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child check-ups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services,” according to a release. DHEC has increased staff for the Care Line from 30 to 48 people, and is actively training more employees.

DHEC data indicate that, as of Friday, the state has received 657,250 total doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, and has administered 362,789 of those doses.

For information about vaccine distribution in South Carolina, scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.