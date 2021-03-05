Gov. McMaster loosens COVID-19 rules on face masks in state buildings, restaurants

Face masks will no longer be required to be worn inside state-owned buildings or inside restaurants, under South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s latest order.

The order, issued Friday, follows the steady decline of new virus cases and mass vaccination efforts.

“Now that the majority of South Carolinians are eligible to receive the vaccine, and infections and hospitalizations have dropped significantly, state agency heads may safely bring back the last group of state employees working remotely,” McMaster said.

More than 1 million South Carolinians have been vaccinated as of this month, almost a year after the state’s first cases.

In the same announcement, the governor also asked that state department heads start preparing to bring employees back to work.

McMaster did recommend that restaurants continue have people wear masks, but the guideline is no longer mandatory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.