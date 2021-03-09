COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 9

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Fewer than 600 new cases reported

At least 450,578 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,748 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 562 new COVID-19 cases, down from 732 reported the day before.

Four deaths were reported Monday.

At least 608 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Monday, up from 579 the day before.

South Carolina has reached low levels of community spread of the coronavirus by federal health officials’ standards. On Monday, 3.7% of COVID tests were positive, the state health department said. The CDC says 5% or lower means there’s low level of community spread.

More than 1.2 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered in South Carolina as of Monday.

How could SC have handled COVID differently?

It’s been about a year since the pandemic began, and coronavirus has taken the lives of about 8,000 South Carolinians.

Since the virus arrived in the state, leaders have tried to strike a balance between safety, economic stability and perceived personal freedoms. But did they get that balance right?

The State newspaper spoke with experts and state leaders to reflect on the decisions made, or not, to answer the question: Could things have been handled differently?

Phase 1b begins. Here’s who is eligible to get vaccinated

South Carolina began Phase 1B of the coronavirus vaccine rollout Monday, which means a lot more people are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The list of those who are eligible now or will soon be eligible includes teachers and people 55 and older. For a full list of people included in Phase 1B, read here.