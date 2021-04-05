COVID-19 mass vaccination site to open at Columbia Place Mall next week

A mass COVID-19 vaccination site will open next week at the Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road, federal officials announced.

The site, part of a joint federal pilot program to expand vaccination rates in communities with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection, should be up and running by April 14 and will be capable of administering 1,000 doses a day, seven days a week.

As of Monday, about 31.5% of Richland County residents 15 and older had received at least one vaccine dose, slightly below the state average of 32.9%, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data.

“We are committed to the equitable distribution of the vaccine and our top priority is to ensure everyone who wants a vaccine gets one,” said Gracia Szczech, regional administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. “Opening the community vaccination center at Columbia Place Mall will help make that happen.”

Federal officials chose to pilot their community vaccination initiative in Richland County due to a series of social and demographic factors. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control also identified Richland County as having high vaccine demand.

Nearly 60% of Richland County residents are minorities and more than 16% live below the poverty line, according to federal officials.

The mall site was chosen because it has adequate parking and access to public transportation, federal officials said.

During the pilot period, the federal government will ship a limited number of vaccine doses directly to the Columbia Place Mall site through FEMA. It isn’t immediately clear whether the state’s vaccine distributions to Richland County will be impacted by the initiative.

As of last Wednesday, all South Carolina residents 16 and older are eligible for a COVID-19 shot.

This story will be updated.