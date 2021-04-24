COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on April 24

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 478,000

At least 478,046 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,278 have died since March 2020, according to state data.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 607 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up from 408 reported the day before.

Twelve coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

At least 532 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, with 138 patients in intensive care.

As of Friday, 4.6% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.15 million South Carolina residents — or 28.2% of the state’s population — had completed COVID-19 vaccination as of Tuesday.

SC residents face hard deadline for jobless benefits

South Carolina residents who file for unemployment face a fast-approaching deadline if they want to continue getting payments.

Those receiving benefits under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program have until May 5 to file the appropriate documents, which include proof of employment or planned employment impacted by the pandemic, The Rock Hill Herald reported.

“The agency does not want to turn off someone’s unemployment benefits, but if we do not receive that document by the May 5 deadline we are actually federally required to stop payment on that individual’s claim,” said Heather Biance, spokesperson for the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

Failure to file by the deadline could force some claimants to pay back the benefits they’ve received so far this year.