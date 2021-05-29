About 40,000 more vaccinated this week as COVID-19 declines in SC, DHEC reports

South Carolinians continue to get vaccinated in large numbers as major indicators of coronavirus spread decline, data from the state’s Department of Health and Environment Control shows.

Almost 40,000 more people were reported to have completed vaccination as of May 27, the last day reported by DHEC. Nearly 1.57 million people are vaccinated. That’s more than a third of the state’s residents.

Most indicators of the coronavirus’ effects were down as reported from May 23 to 29.

South Carolina had 2,201 new cases of the coronavirus and 58 deaths reported. That’s an average of about 314 new cases reported a day. That’s compared to an average of 351 reported a day last week, when 2,451 total cases and 46 deaths were reported.

Community spread of COVID-19 was at the CDC’s low level with an average of 3.1% of tests reported positive this week, according to DHEC. Last week the percent positive was reported to be 3.5.

The CDC says a positive rate consistently below 5% means the virus spread is slowing in a community.

As of Saturday, 260 people were hospitalized in the state with coronavirus. That’s down from 297 last week.

At least 592,912 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 9,728 have died since March 2020, according to DHEC.

To learn how to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit The State’s website.