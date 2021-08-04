SC Upstate GOP leader in intensive care battling COVID-19

El Centenario Night Club in Charlotte has agreed to pay the fine to reinstate its suspended alcohol permits for violating COVID-19 rules but it still is closed. News & Observer file photo

A Greenville County GOP leader is in the intensive care unit battling COVID-19.

Pressley Stutts, a Greenville County Republican Party executive committeeman, announced his diagnosis and care on Facebook on Sunday and has posted updates throughout the week.

He said he has double pneumonia.

“I am fighting hard to stay off of a ventilator,” he wrote in one Facebook post.

His wife, Patty, is also in the hospital. He did not say which hospital they were in.

“Patty, though not having pneumonia, has other issues due to the fact she is a Parkinson’s patient,” he wrote on Facebook.

They were both being treated with a Remdesivir regimen, he said.

On Facebook, Stutts said he never doubted the insidiousness of COVID and it is not anything to fool around with.

“It is a deadly bio-weapon perpetrated upon the people of the world by enemies foreign, and perhaps domestic,” he said.

He said it was up to individuals — and not government — to decide to wear a mask or to be vaccinated against the disease.

“Mandates and coercions do not work, especially when they come to us from a government that has repeatedly lied to the American People time and time again,” he said. “We the people have been awakened by the truth-telling and exposure of the depth of depravity and corruption President Trump has exposed.”

Greenville County, like most counties in South Carolina, has a high incidence of COVID cases.

As of Sunday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported that 53 people in the county were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 52 of them were on ventilators. Fourteen Greenville County COVID patients were in the intensive care unit.