Her friend won’t get the vaccine. A SC COVID expert asked Twitter: ‘How do I sway her?’

Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious-disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, had run out of ideas.

It was Sunday morning, and nothing Kuppalli had said in their back-and-forth conversations was getting through to her friend.

Not the rising death toll.

Not the recent spike in COVID-19 cases nationwide as the highly contagious delta variant spreads.

Not even Kuppalli’s own experience as one of the first people in Charleston to get a vaccine seemed to be making a difference.

Kuppalli, who has twice testified before Congress about COVID-19 and in 2020 helped cities like San Francisco plan for a coronavirus surge, suddenly realized she could not convince her own friend to get vaccinated against a virus that has now taken nearly 618,000 lives nationwide.

Kuppalli felt like she had failed, but she was not ready to give up.

She pulled out her iPhone and tapped out a personal plea to her more than 28,000 Twitter followers.

“A good friend of mine is extremely scared to get the #COVIDVaccine and I am having a hard time convincing her,” Kuppalli posted just after 11 a.m.

“She feels there is not enough time from when the #vaccine was developed and believes information on the internet about the long term reactions. How do I sway her?”

The doctor’s exasperation speaks to the discouraging reality many health care professionals are now facing as this public health crisis takes a worrying turn.

And if doctors like Kuppalli are struggling to convince their friends, then what hope is there for others?

On Wednesday, state health officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced more than 10,000 South Carolinians have now died from COVID-19. About 45% of eligible South Carolina residents are fully vaccinated against the virus, making the state one of the least vaccinated in the country.

As doctors try to convince the vaccine-hesitant that it doesn’t have to be this way, it hurts even more when the reluctant are their close friends and family.

So far, Kuppalli has gotten nearly 300 replies to her question.

Someone sent her X-ray photos of COVID-19 patients, showing the difference between one who had been fully vaccinated and one who was not. A professor at the Mayo Clinic said he lets his patients know the vaccine itself was not rushed and was developed in controlled trials with tens of thousand of participants.

Kuppalli said she has bookmarked her own tweet and will find herself scrolling through the responses. She ignores the dismissive comments and said she has zeroed in videos and links that she thinks could help convince wary patients.

Looking for ideas

But why did someone who knows more about COVID-19 than most, who has seen firsthand how deadly the virus can be, turn to the internet for help?

“Part of the reason why I posted what I posted was to see if people would be able to give me ideas that I hadn’t thought about,” Kuppalli, 42, said. “I think we can all learn from other people, and I was curious if there might be an angle I hadn’t thought about that maybe would be convincing.”

Kuppalli was looking for something — anything — that could both persuade and reassure her friend to get vaccinated. Her question on social media had come from a place of concern, love and, admittedly, some exhaustion after a year of seeing political messages clash with public health guidance, she said.

“It’s really hard for me, being someone who is grounded in science,” she said. “I mean, I was the second or third person in Charleston to get vaccinated. Do you think I’d be recommending it if i didn’t fully believe it was safe?”

She sighed.

“It’s really hard, especially now, given where we are, to have friends who don’t want to get vaccinated and who are petrified of the vaccine. They go on the internet, and they find information that almost feeds into the narrative that they’re looking for,” Kuppalli said.

Dr. Kent Stock, an infectious disease physician at Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, knows how she feels. To date, Stock has overseen nearly 3,000 COVID-19 cases at the hospital since the first coronavirus case arrived there in March 2020.

He also said he gets about 25-30 calls daily from health care professionals, friends, friends of family members and community members who want to get his thoughts on COVID-19 and the vaccine.

“But there’s a significant minority who are willing to draw a line in the sand over this,” he said. “What we are seeing now is a lot of people who were unbelievers are becoming believers because they’ve gotten sick or family members have died.”

Stock categorizes the vaccine-hesitant crowd into three main groups: those who have politicized the pandemic, those who are concerned about the safety of the vaccine, and those who think they will be fine even if they get COVID.

The last two groups of people, Stock said, he can work with. But if politics is driving the decision, on either end of the political spectrum, it’s a no-win situation.

“I’ve had several patients in my office yelling and screaming. Unfortunately, these are not people you can easily reach,” he said.

Recently, his neighbor, who is a retired OB-GYN, stopped Stock on the street.

“I’m just beside myself,” his neighbor told him.

”What’s the trouble?”

“Well, my 35-year-old daughter who lives in Denver just refuses to get vaccinated,” he said.

It was differing politics, Stock said, that had led to the impasse. And in a heartbreaking and frustrating turn, his neighbor’s daughter ended up contracting COVID-19. Stock’s neighbor, a fellow doctor, had been unable to break through to his own flesh and blood.

Stock described the way his neighbor stood in the street of their neighborhood that day, shaking his head, as they talked.

“He was exasperated because he really couldn’t have any impact on her,” Stock said.

The added strain

Kuppalli’s friend recently shared a link with her that falsely claimed the Pfizer shot was deadlier than the Astrazeneca across Europe. The friend also questioned the efficacy of the vaccine, citing recent breakthrough COVID-19 cases in Provincetown, Mass., among vaccinated people.

Kuppalli told her no one had died from breakthrough infections in Provincetown and only a handful of people were hospitalized.

To Kuppalli, that scenario proved the vaccine was working. To her friend, though, Kuppalli later realized, it proved the opposite.

“She’s focusing on these very niche things, and I’m at the point where I don’t know what to say,” Kuppalli said. “I was never worried about the initial wave of getting people vaccinated. This is the point I’ve worried about: The staunch hold-outs who don’t want to get vaccinated for whatever reason.”

Early on in the pandemic, health care workers like Kuppalli were recognized for their work and commitment to saving lives in the face of a once-in-a-century pandemic. Restaurants donated meals. Community members wrote thank-you cards. Hospitals put out signs proclaiming that “heroes work here!”

Now, as another wave of coronavirus cases threatens to send health care workers back to the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, the stress inside area hospitals is palpable, according to Dr. Alyssa Rheingold.

Rheingold, a clinical psychologist and professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science at MUSC, started a resiliency program in collaboration with several colleagues after seeing the unique toll the pandemic was having on her colleagues, especially doctors and nurses.

The program works with both individuals and groups, but it always begins with a self-assessment to gauge stress levels and how stress has changed during COVID. The goal is to help give medical professionals the coping skills they need at this unprecedented time.

“I describe resilience like a cup of tea: You have to keep pouring your own cup, you can’t keep pouring everybody else’s cup. But I think right now a lot of health care providers are feeling like their cup is empty,” Rheingold said.

The need is great.

A compassion, purpose and resiliency workshop that has been offered three times has had, on average, between 100-150 attendees, Rheingold said.

The most frequent pandemic-exacerbated stressors for health care workers, Rheingold said, are individual feelings of burn-out and concerns about how the pandemic has impacted their teams, especially when they’ve lost critical staffers who have decided to leave the profession.

But frustrations from the outside world, like politics getting mixed up with public health or a family member’s reluctance to get vaccinated, often comes up, too, she said.

“Health care workers got into this business to help people,” Rheingold said. “It’s frustrating if they feel like they can’t.”

All she can do

Kuppalli had a difficult decision to make.

When her friend told her she was planning to quit her job if they implemented a mask mandate, Kuppalli realized there was nothing more she could say as a friend, as a doctor and as someone whose expertise is in infectious disease.

“I just think for the preservation of our friendship, it’s best for us not to talk about it anymore,” Kuppalli said.

“I think there’s only so much you can say, and only so much you can do. You can’t force people or will people to do what you want them to do. And so, they’re going to do what they want, and you have to respect them,” she said. “They are autonomous free-thinking adults. All you can do is give the information as best as you can, and try to educate them with the information you have. And that’s all you can do.”

Soon, Kuppalli will be leaving South Carolina and moving to Geneva.

Her new job with the World Health Organization starts Monday.

She will be working with the health emergencies team and its technical team on COVID-19.