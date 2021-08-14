COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Aug. 14

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 3,500 new coronavirus cases reported

At least 535,121 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 8,847 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,585 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 1,401 more than were reported the day before. The state also reported 15 coronavirus-related deaths.

Over 1,100 people in the state were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Aug. 9, including 317 patients in the ICU. The state updates hospitalizations once a week.

As of Friday, 14.6% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Just over 45% of eligible South Carolina residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and 53% have received at least one dose, health officials say.

Daily COVID case count hits record high in SC

South Carolina has recorded its highest daily coronavirus case count since January when infections peaked statewide, The State reported, citing the latest data from the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

On Friday, the agency reported 3,585 new confirmed cases and 893 probable cases. It marks the most cases since Jan. 22.

SC no longer tracking ‘mild’ breakthrough cases

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has stopped tracking mild COVID-19 infections among vaccinated residents, instead turning its attention to breakthrough cases that lead to death or hospitalization, The Island Packet reported.

The department changed course earlier this year after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it would no longer monitor the number of breakthrough cases nationwide. Several southern states have continued tracking breakthrough infections, however.

South Carolina is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases driven by the highly transmissible delta variant. State health experts say they’re beginning to see more positive cases among fully vaccinated people, though the cases are milder than those who aren’t vaccinated.