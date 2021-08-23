COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Aug. 23

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases reported

At least 554,415 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 8,989 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 4,009 new COVID-19 cases and 25 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday.

At least 1,942 people in the state were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Aug. 20, with 497 patients in the ICU.

As of Monday, 14.5% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Just over 46% of South Carolinians eligible to receive the vaccine are fully vaccinated and nearly 55% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

Midlands schools see hundreds of COVID cases after first day of classes

Hundreds of students and staff members in the Midlands have tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks after returning to school, The State reported.

Approximately 470 students and 50 staff members across the Lexington 1, Lexington-Richland 5, Kershaw, Orangeburg, and Clarendon 2 school districts contracted COVID-19 since the new school year kicked off last week, according to data released by each of the districts.

At Columbia-area schools, more than 600 students and staff are reported to have the virus as well.

Richland 1 and Richland 2 are the only Midland districts with mask mandates, despite a temporary provision barring local government and school districts from imposing mask rules.