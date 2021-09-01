COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Sept. 1

Kamryn Shaw receives the coronavirus vaccine at W.A. Perry Middle School on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Nearly 48% of eligible people in South Carolina are fully vaccinated. jboucher@thestate.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 3,600 new cases reported

At least 596,688 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 9,288 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,631 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a decrease of 79 cases reported the day before. The state also confirmed 29 coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 2,242 people in the state were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, with 541 patients being treated in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, 15.8% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Nearly 48% of South Carolinians eligible to receive the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and about 57% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

Friday night football canceled for York County high schools

Concerns over COVID-19 have forced the cancellation of a Friday night football game between two York County teams, the Rock Hill Herald reported.

Fort Mill’s home game against York Comprehensive High School has been canceled, district officials announced Monday, citing “quarantines of multiple students in key positions.”

“All students and staff who have been identified as close contacts have been notified,” district officials said.

It’s unclear if or when the game will be rescheduled.

Jasper County shutters administrative offices in response to COVID surge

Jasper County’s administrative offices are now closed to the public after an uptick in COVID-19 cases among employees, according to The Island Packet.

Over a fifth of the county’s nearly 300 employees have tested positive for the virus or have had to quarantine in the last month, the newspaper reported, citing a news release.

“The closure is needed to protect the health and well-being of county staff as well as those coming to do business at the county offices,” city officials wrote.

All business will be done via phone, email and drop-box delivery through Labor Day.

S.C. school mask mandate ban at center of civil rights investigation

The U.S. Education Department has launched an investigation against a South Carolina provision that bans local school districts from proposing mask mandates.

The probe, announced by the DOE on Monday, comes ahead of a South Carolina Supreme Court hearing on the ban and will explore whether the state’s restrictions violate the civil rights of students with disabilities or at increased risk of getting sick from COVID-19, according to The State.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, as well as the governors of Iowa, Tennessee and Utah, have been warned by President Joe Biden’s administration after they enacted similar mask bans. A spokesperson for McMaster’s office called the DOE investigation “another attempt by the Biden Administration to force a radical liberal agenda on states and people who disagree with them.”

