Columbia restaurant parts ways with co-owner after 'unacceptable comments'

One of the part-owners of a popular downtown Columbia restaurant is no longer affiliated with the drinking and dining establishment after he reportedly made racist comments.

Main Street Public House posted a statement on its Facebook page Wednesday night saying it has "parted ways with the individual in question, effective immediately."

The individual is Jimmy Latulipe, who was one of Main Street Public House's owners.

Latulipe was accused by Charleston musician Don Merckle of using racial slurs while talking with Merckle at another Columbia restaurant recently, Merckle recalled in a Facebook post published June 22.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

On Monday, Main Street Public House announced that Latulipe was "placed on an indefinite leave of absence from our restaurant without pay." The owners also closed the restaurant Monday and Tuesday as they investigated what they called "serious allegations" in the Facebook post.

As Main Street Public House reopened Wednesday, it came with the news that Latulipe was out.

"A recently completed review of an incident involving one of our part-owners revealed unacceptable comments that do not rise to the standards of Main Street Public House. Our entire ownership team sincerely apologizes to all who have been offended, to our highly-valued staff, and to our loyal guests," read the post on Facebook. "The behavior in question is not a reflection of our business, its attitudes or practices, and it will not be tolerated."

While Main Street Public House said it parted ways with Latulipe, no specifics were given on his departure, other than it is immediate. No word was given if he sold his shares in the restaurant, or its sister venture in Charleston — King Street Public House.

Latulipe's ouster came after after an incident where he met with Merckle, who manages Don Merckle & The Blacksmiths.

In his lengthy Facebook post, Merckle said he was discussing bookings with Latulipe when he said racist comments were made.

"​It was at this point that Jimmy let me know that I shouldn’t worry about playing there because he is going to keep the (blacks) ​out of his place."

Merckle said the drummer for his band was with him at the time and called out Latulipe for his language.

"Jimmy, sensing his error, immediately tried to back pedal," Merckle wrote. "He apologized then added '…but you know what I mean.' "

Merckle said in the post that he reminded Latulipe that a member of his band is black. He wrote that a friend of Merckle's came to smooth things over, and quoted the friend as saying, "You guys have it all wrong. Jimmy's cool with n----s, he just wants n-----s out of his place. You know, with a hard R."

The friend of Latulipe's, whom Merckle identified as a bartender at the restaurant, said Latulipe "was a really good guy and was drunk and made a mistake," according to the post.

"Being drunk doesn't make you racist," Merckle said in the post. "Being racist makes you racist. Being drunk just removes your filter."

The Charleston Activist Network on Sunday urged a boycott of both restaurants.

The remaining owners of Main Street Public House, which opened in 2016, were looking to move on from the incident.

"We look forward to growing with, and continuing to serve, our community."