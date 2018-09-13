Columbia-area schools team up to serve free meals. Here’s where you can get them

Columbia area schools are doing what they can to help out as Hurricane Florence approaches and are offering free meals to children.
Three school districts in Lexington and Richland counties will be offering free meals to anyone under the age of 18 Thursday and Friday, according to statements from the schools.
Lexington Two School District is offering free lunches Thursday and Friday, according to the statement. Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fulmer Middle School on Frink Street in Cayce.
Lexington District One school system is offering free meals Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a statement. Meals will be served on a first come, first serve basis.
Meals will be available at the following schools:
- Forts Pond Elementary School
- Gilbert Middle School
- White Knoll High School
Richland One School District will be serving meals at eight locations across Richland County Thursday, according to a statement. Not only can meals be obtained at school locations, but also at two apartment complexes.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., meals will be served at the following locations:
- Carver-Lyon Elementary School
- St. Andrews Middle School
- A.C. Flora High School
- Eau Claire High School
- Lower Richland High School
- Webber Elementary School
From 11:30 a.m to 12:30 a.m., meals will be served at the following locations:
- The Colony Apartments
- Richland Village Apartments
Richland Two School District will be providing lunches Thursday and Friday, according to a Tweet from the school’s superintendent.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., meals will be served at the following locations:
- Dent Middle School
- Ridge View High School
