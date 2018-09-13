When will the Midlands begin feeling the effects of Hurricane Florence?

People in the Midlands should feel the first effects of Hurricane Florence by Friday morning or midday Friday as bands of rain will come rolling through, according to Chris Rohrbach, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Those bands and the sustained rainfall to follow are supposed to dump 6 to 10 inches of rain on the Midlands and last through Monday, Rohrbach said. The heaviest rainfall will occur Saturday night into Sunday night.
The first strong winds should begin Friday night or early Saturday morning, most likely after midnight, he said.
Sustained winds from 25 to 35 miles per hour are expected in the Midlands with gusts of up to 44 mph. Those winds should last through Sunday, Rohrbach said.
