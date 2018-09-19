Monster truck rally returning to Colonial Life in Columbia

Columbia monster truck fans wanting to get up close and personal with the 12,000 pound wrecking machines will get their chance soon.
Monster Jam is making its return to Columbia this spring, according to a statement from Colonial Life Arena.
Fans will have three chances to catch the high-flying vehicles at Colonial Life: April 5 at 7 p.m., April 6 at 1 p.m. and April 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale online Sept. 25, according to the statement.
The show will feature racing, two wheel skills, donuts and a freestyle competition, according to the statement. This year, attendees will have the chance to vote on winners of the two-wheel and freestyle competitions on their phones.
Fans can also get photos up close with the trucks if they purchase a Pit Party pass, according to the statement. Passes start at $15 and the Pit Party will start before the Saturday show at 1 p.m.
Tickets start at $18, according to the statement.
