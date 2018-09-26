Lake Murray mansion sells for $1.15 million

Top Five Richland County
709 Barnwell St. 29223 from Sandlapper Management Company, LLC to Columbia Barnwell, LLC $850,000
1028 Muddy Ford Road 29036 from Matthew Wayne Cook to Ronald F. Herrygers and Mary C. Herrygers $775,000
117 Preserve Lane 29209 from Mauricio Bassante Gavilanes to David Yezbak and Melissa Yezbak $675,000
411 Shadowood Drive 29063 from Gregory Nathaniel Katz and Cynthia Morales Katz to Amanda M. Row and Robert H. Rowe, Jr. $575,000
1519 Richland St. 29201 from 1519 Richland Street LLC to Goodrichland Property LLC $548,500
Top Five Lexington County
3168 Charleston Highway 29172 from Foster North Company LLC to 3168 Hwy LLC $3,200,000
1107 Harbor Drive 29169 from Amol Motel Corp. to Aayesha LLC $1,375,000
248 Waters Edge Drive 29072 from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Jeffrey D. Smith and Sarah J. Smith $1,146,000
1830 Harmon St. 29054 from Steven F. Teets a/k/a Steven Forrest Teets and Lucinda Ann Teets a/k/a Lucinda M. Teets f/k/a Lucinda Ann Mills to Henry J. Power III and Melissa C. Power $673,000
183 Glade Spring Drive 29072 from Emily P. Smith f/k/a Emily P. Bishop to Clyde McClung and Linda McClung $559,900
Top Five Kershaw County
571 Old Mill Lane 29020 from Tony M. Bolen and Darah L. Bolen to Daniel L. Royston and Donna Royston $444,000
301 Kings Chase 29020 from Residuary Trust a/k/a Trust B under Will of Arthur Charles Glasgow Jr. to Brenton W. Hutto and Laura B. Hutto $440,000
50 Sixty Oaks Lane 29045 from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Richard H. Johnston and Susan B. Johnston $354,900
218 Hackamore Lane 29020 from Masuncha Bussey to Ritesh Patel and Pinkiben Patel $308,000
144 Kelsney Ridge Road 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Rebecca Wolfe and Deborah A. Zinna $260,000
Richland County
29005
3721 Rosewood Drive a/k/a 3727 Rosewood Drive from David M. Jordan to Rosewood Drive Dental LLC $410,000
29016
1620 Loner Road from Peggy L. Allen to Austin Matthew Griffin and Gennie Taneah Griffin $362,500
218 Coatbridge Drive from NVR Inc. to Jennifer Junior $239,990
447 Pine Knot Road from Mungo Homes Inc. to Emmanuel Gimel Vinson and Carmen Rosa Stephen $354,856
170 Upper Wing Trail from Mungo Homes Inc. to James W. Winstead III and Melissa D. Winstead $438,834
773 Pebblebranch Lane from Mungo Homes Inc. to Qiu Rong Zhang and Hui Lin $219,000
29036
1028 Muddy Ford Road from Matthew Wayne Cook to Ronald F. Herrygers and Mary C. Herrygers $775,000
23 Hilton Glen Court from David Carlton Hughey and Vicki E. Hughey to Ercie Herbert $250,000
376 Renoir Lane from Mungo Homes Inc. to Wayne M. Norris and Lynne S. Norris $280,390
11 Hilton Commons Court from Jennifer Ann Schoen Revocable Trust to Betsy A. Edgerton $245,000
159 Lakeport Drive from Michael A. Goyda and Tina M. Goyda to Marvin R. Long and Beverly A. Cross $414,900
117 Seven Drive from William D. Colley and Lori G. Colley to William Blake Colley and Ashley Colley $253,500
415 Lanyard Lane from Rebecca M. Lawhead to Chance H. Albers $172,000
29045
441 Stillwater Lane from Mungo Homes Inc. to Jonathan Nathaniel Jones Jr. $252,933
613 Plantation Pointe Drive from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to SFR3, LLC $143,000
1164 Triple Crown Court from Khoa V. Nguyen and Jody Nguyen to Crystal Faye Lyons $183,000
29061
5321 Lower Richland Boulevard from Anne Elliott Hopkins Kissam a/k/a Anne Hopkins Kissam to James Hopkins Helms and Sharon Ann Ray $370,000
29063
411 Shadowood Drive from Gregory Nathaniel Katz and Cynthia Morales Katz to Amanda M. Row and Robert H. Rowe Jr. $575,000
210 Beech Branch Drive from John K. Miller to Kniccoa Johnson $133,000
1017 Aderley Oak Drive from Aubree A. Marsalko to Anna V.S. Michaelis $138,000
460 Woodhouse Loop from CJHP, LLC to Leah M. Stroman $130,000
29201
1929 Bluff Road, Unit 50 from Amy R. Simon to Joseph Ojiezele $222,500
1519 Richland St. from 1519 Richland Street LLC to Goodrichland Property LLC $548,500
1027 Bryan St. from SSSC Homes, LLC to Luther H. Hallman Jr. and Kathryn Elizabeth Metzger $261,000
42 King Charles Road from Deborah P. Camp and Danny E. Porter to Allen Ray Brinson Jr. $210,000
29203
3417 Abingdon Road from Rebecca B. Gettys and William M. Gettys to Lauren Elizabeth Simonds a/k/a Lauren E. Simonds $162,000
29204
3600 Chateau Drive, #234 from Rogelio Navarro to Vera Janet Mungo $137,500
2618 Putnam St. from Twenty-One Uniontown Land Trust to Ken R. Hutchinson II $121,500
29205
3505 Rosewood Drive from Lara Sheehi to Jennifer Rinella Keup $165,398
3406 Heyward St. from Barbara A. Carroll to Van Henry Gunter Jr. and Allison Ruth Metlon $269,500
3407 Yale Avenue from Jane C. Speight to James F. Knox $166,000
833 Burwell Lane from Michael Richard Shaw a/k/a Michael R. Shaw and Alexis T. Shaw to Marguerite G. Paul $329,000
222 S. Walker St. from Monica Carroll Jones to Lindsey Keenan and Benjamin Keenan $305,000
5 LeConte Court from Robert G. Waites to James W. Ryder and Maritza M. Ryder $335,000
906 Kingswood Drive from Alan Jones, Monica Jones and John Ross Jones to Brian K. English $139,000
29206
4644 Sylvan Drive from John Stephen Lincoln and Katherine C. Stewart n/k/a Katherine C. Stewart to Henrietta C. Joye and Michael Joye $263,000
4919 Shorebrook Drive from Janet M. McManus a/k/a Vera Janet Mungo to John Stephen Lincoln and Katherine Stewart Lincoln $382,500
4232 Ivy Hall Drive from SK Homes LLC to Lynnsey Baker and Frank Baker $505,000
4201 Havana Court from Daniel Culy and Jesa Culy to Bryan S. Willis $209,900
4318 Kilbourne Road from Daniel D. Buckner to Mollie Brown and Ann Smith $175,000
348 Eagle Feather Loop from Rikki Renee Harris to Clark William Eggen $141,000
29209
13 Oak Hollow Court from Jessica E. Pruett and Jonathan D. Pruett to Alberto Maydeu-Olivares a/k/a Alberto Maydeu Olivares $280,000
517 Hampton Trace Lane from David Andrew Shealy and Miriam Schumpert Shealy to Jessica Erin Hyatt Pruett and Jonathan David Pruett $235,096
1036 Universal Drive from Barbara Wardlaw to Eddie H. Mims and Mary K.L. Mims $125,500
117 Preserve Lane from Mauricio Bassante Gavilanes to David Yezbak and Melissa Yezbak $675,000
722 Wildlife Lane from Kimberly D. Wilson n/k/a Kimberly Adamson to Brandon L. Phillips and Hannah Burgess $113,000
29210
800 Bush River Road from Kailey’s, Inc. to Bigtrak Technologies, LLC $420,000
29223
168 Sweetoak Drive from Joe Morris Builders LLC to Richard H. Horah $145,000
405 Turkey Point Circle from Lillie V. Wilson to Murrell Clifton Scott Jr. and Roberta S. Scott $375,000
205 Duck Pond Road from Murrell Clifton Scott Jr. and Roberta S. Scott to Leslie Wheat-Dubey a/k/a Leslie Wheat $385,000
128 Inway Drive from Linda H. Dove to Ernest Gooden and Tina Gooden $165,000
709 Barnwell St. from Sandlapper Management Company LLC to Columbia Barnwell LLC $850,000
157 Angel Garden Way from John D. Singletary to Tia Harris $108,000
109 Heather Springs Road from Priti Balsara to Olin Boyd Jr. $146,000
W/S Ross Road and N/S Ross Road from Parklane Interstate Partners to The Brook $165,000
29229
303 Austree Drive from Carolyn Christmas to Priscilla N. Richardson and Dadrain L. Richardson $186,000
1205 Clemson Road from Hunter William Vaught to JaNelle Kirk and JaMais Marshall $154,000
309 Canonero Court from Steven J. Lykes and Lawanda M. Lykes f/k/a Lawanda M. Jennings to Sharice Dornell Williams $181,000
153 Chatham Trace from Torrin J. Nesbitt and Tawnia S. Nesbitt to Cory L. Miller and Elizabeth S. Kirckl $164,000
105 Honeysuckle Trail from Michael J. Kehoe and Nancy Kehoe to Jon S. Sorensen and Rosalie M. Sorensen $300,000
609 Anson Drive from James M. Brophy, IV to DeVon A. Chisolm $305,000
192 Bassett Loop from Shawn Thayer to James E. Chamberlain and Theresa M. Chamberlain $213,000
105 Eagle Pointe Drive from South Carolina Federal Credit Union to Cameron M. Dixon and Carmaletia A. Dixon $265,000
183 Bassett Loop from Linda Riley-Lattimore to Moore Family Trust $212,900
773 Pennywell Court from Logan M. Fuller and Jill M. Fuller to Toni A. Harkins and Eric P. Harkins $174,900
414 Westmoreland Road from Molly E. Munguia to Joni R. Rogers-Gathers and Raymond Gathers Jr. $257,500
516 Hogans Run from Richard H. Houghton to Patrick J. Moley and Ursula P. Moley $272,000
352 White Gables Drive from Patrick Prunty to James Corn and Jennifer Corn $104,900
2193 Wilkinson Drive from Nex Ventures Realty Inc. to Michelle Bucknor $156,500
218 Steeple Drive from Frank David Eubanks to Gregory K. Owens and Edith D. Owens $173,500
400 Indigo Ridge Drive from Christy Holloway and Brandon Holloway to Joseph Samuel Fulton, Jr. $195,000
Lexington County
29006
6084 Fairview Road from Joy A. Hartley Brill to Yolanda E. Madrid and Marlen E. Madrid $105,000
29033
1830 Sedgefield St. from Estate of Amelia G. Mullen to Saw Blut Htoo and Hser Eh $100,000
727 Knox Abbott Drive from Everette Hutto to Eagles Nest Properties, LLC $400,000
2112 Sheffield Lane from Stephen Horton and Dawn Head n/k/a Dawn Horton to Andrew M. Lollar and Jennifer Lollar $127,500
29036
432 Mediterranean Avenue from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Jesse T. Russell, Judith Ann West and Katrina H. Russell $215,570
426 Quiet Pines Road from Candice Lively and Chad Lively to Laura E. Upshaw, James K. Upshaw and Oneita J. Brandon $499,000
Lot B, Amicks Ferry Road from Charles W. Harmon a/k/a Charles Harmon and Diane A. Moseley a/k/a Diane Moseley a/k/a Diane Mosely to Ray Kuderka and Anne Kuderka $300,000
168 Rum Gully Lane from Linda R. Dunning to Russell J. Schampers $533,000
409 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes Inc. to William Anthony Michaux Jr. and Rebecca Michaux $422,414
111 Cozy Court from Ronnie W. Neuberg to Brian Allen Harbison and Brittan Scott Harbison $549,500
508 Connecticut Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Amelia E. Carter $163,826
110 Walkbridge Way from Frances H. Davis to Betty L. Chambers $145,900
29053
465 Lawndale Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Bradley R. Mitchell and David R. Carlson, Jr. $179,127
29054
1830 Harmon St. from Steven F. Teets a/k/a Steven Forrest Teets and Lucinda Ann Teets a/k/a Lucinda M. Teets f/k/a Lucinda Ann Mills to Henry J. Power, III and Melissa C. Power $673,000
1265 Holiday Haven Road from Thomas Gantt and Pamela Gantt to Madelyn Dempsey $250,000
318 Kimberton Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Dorothy Abbruscato Diorio $297,502
29063
127 Wandering Brook Road from LTD Properties, LLC to Kari Lynn Still and Elden Ray Still $132,000
113 Headwater Circle from Roger M. Boyer to Matthew Alan Torres and Laura C. Torres $210,000
205 Blue Cedar Road from Martha Taylor to Shelli Jean Knapp $164,500
4 Hamilton Park Court from John K. Deloache and Leslie D. Graybill to Carolyn S. Overhulse $186,750
29070
231 Lakeshore Drive from Erich Henley to David C. Floyd $158,000
Lot 2, Section 3, Holly Ferry Lane from Tracy Taylor Folk to Michael Clay Morrison, Sr. $170,000
213 Stutman Road from Olson Family Revocable Living Trust to Beth M. Sanders $300,000
29072
426 Hedge Grove Lane from Mark J. Smith to Jocelyn Phillips $179,900
224 Pink Camellia Lane from Ines Ruiz-Puyana to Patricia A. Crociata-Eateon and Christopher J. Eaton $316,500
276 Rosecrest Road from Brandon Barnes and Nicole Barnes to Robin V. Johnson $212,000
117 Weatherby Court from Alexandria P. Moore and Austin T. Moore Jr. to Angela M. Sams $230,000
283 Barnacle Road from Edward E. Burgess Jr. and Judith H. Burgess to Matthew W. Brodie and Jessica J. Brodie $380,000
501 Litchfield Lane from NVR, Inc. to Russell Bell and Pamelia Bell $309,695
423 Merus Drive from NVR, Inc. to Wanda Beam $152,500
418 Merus Drive from NVR, Inc. to Renee Rowe $174,985
325 Vanderbilt Road from Iraj Mazloom and Joanna Mazloom f/k/a Joanna W. Brown to William James Crews and Emily Beth Crews $204,000
220 Ashmore Lane from Melissa Austin Waddell f/k/a Melissa Austin to Clark Swift $196,000
119 Golden Oak Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to James R. Wilkinson, Jr. and Dawn L. Wilkinson $329,756
357 Scarborough Lane from Robert N. Harper, Jr. and Cindy P. Harper to Kristen N. Moore and Landon Moore $340,000
628 Panrama Point from R. Kent Porth to Randall P. Willis $380,000
102 Valleydale Drive from Merry Deleon Krueger and Christopher W. Krueger to Chase Gilbert and Jennifer Gilbert $417,000
222 Avensong Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Justin Owens and Tracy Owens $253,347
503 Bronze Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Ines Ruiz Puyana $303,473
129 Hemphill Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to David A. Whittington and Carmen E. P. Whittington $188,643
105 Silverstone Road from Ursula M. Shertzer to Chaz Alan Friendly and Jenna Anderson Friendly $209,900
520 Menauhant Court from Nataliya Sapyla to Robert B. Davis, IV $178,000
138 Stoney Creek Lane from Samuel G. Wallington and Alisha B. Wallington to Brian Keith Jones and Chelsea H. Jones $268,000
248 Waters Edge Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jeffrey D. Smith and Sarah J. Smith $1,146,000
141 Hemphill Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Dawn R. Stratton $182,953
209 Parker St. from Doyle K. Gaines and Denise E. Gaines a/k/a Deniese E. Gaines to Patrick Kane $165,000
120 Watershed Lane from John Peter Halferty to NEI Global Relocation Company $410,000
120 Watershed Lane from NEI Global Relocation Company to Mathew Hannon and Brittany W. Hannon $410,000
237 Hope Ferry Road from TYJ, LLC to Preston R. Rikard and Shannon P. Rickard $184,150
183 Glade Spring Drive from Emily P. Smith f/k/a Emily P. Bishop to Clyde McClung and Linda McClung $559,900
121 Hickory Trace Drive from David G. Lance and Dianne M. Lance to Michael Humphries and Ginger Humphries $286,000
301 Harbor Heights Drive, Unit 1-D from Linda Harris Rolin to Bradford W. Wood and Kay Pritchard $189,000
113 Millstone Lane from Robert Spicer and Kasey Spicer to Tracey C. Easton $199,900
260 Clubside Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Samuel Gray Wallington and Alisha Burnett Wallington $410,000
260 Cherokee Pond Court from Joseph Jansen and Laurel J. Jansen to Tyler J. Thomas $200,000
233 Woodmill Circle from Heather L. Doviak to Harrison Hoey, III $239,500
1801 Highway 378 from Lawrence Rhett Hook to Whetzel Automotive, Inc. $325,000
316 Hollingsworth Lane from Courtney A. Bergelt to James W. Wood $152,500
126 Nut Tree Court from Robert D. Van Arsdall and Debra K. Van Arsdall to Jason Tharin and Amanda V. Tharin $270,000
294 Woodmill Circle from Timothy G. Rekers and Jamie G. Rekers to Donald Lawrence Mager and Amy Michelle Mager $265,000
105 Bonhomme Circle from Billy Kleland Foster, III and Samantha Edward Teague to Cathy J. Kudzia $104,000
335 Pond View Lane from Brian R. Andrews and Teresa R. Andrews to Brian Richard Hunt and Sherri Hunt $335,000
136 Pilgrim Point Drive from James E. Sharpe and Debra B. Sharpe to William W. Wingate and Dianna L. Wingate $457,000
238 Corley Woods Drive from Tony L. Smith and Christina D. Smith to Kenneth L. Tuten, III and Cassy E. Tuten $196,500
208, 212, 216, 220, 224 and 228 Olde Farm Road from TEC Rental Properties, Inc. and Thomas E. Connelly, Jr. to MAK Investments, LLC $150,000
245 Chesterton Drive from Truman SC6 Title Trust to Anthony J. Florio $124,000
210 Huckleberry Lane from Kwang Chul Yoo and Soon Ja Yoo to William Robert Blackledge and Jane Howe Blackledge $405,000
105 Westbrook Court from John A. Shelton and Linda Shelton to Brian Nicholson and Alexandra Nicholson $199,500
104 Pheasant Glen Court from Chelsea L. Giet and Brandon C. Giet to Carl Kilcrease, Jr. and Amanda Gail Kilcrease $297,000
304 Hendrix St. from Alan J. Alexander and Barbara A. Alexander to Jefferson Trent Howell, IV and Heather P. Jackson $200,000
104 Beechaven Road from Neil J. Avery and Marcella S. Avery to James Robert Thoesen $280,000
727 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Katherine L. Branning $149,000
29073
165 Mansfield Circle from Pauline R. McCutcheon and Rebecca L. McCutcheon to Heather N. Green $103,000
114 Saddle Horn Way from Samantha Deese to Heather Fox $134,500
120 Whitewing Drive from Lewis M. Haddock, III to Katrina L. Koprowicz $111,000
551 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Lydia L. Cummings $175,000
612 Westwood Drive from Thomas P. Henneberry and Rebecca J. Henneberry to Danielle K. Dietrich and Paul H. Dietrich $138,900
107 Cassique Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Mark Joseph Gravedoni $213,441
828 Winter Flower Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Casey Alan Coker and Coutney Olivia Coker $164,900
724 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Christopher Wilsher $175,980
1200 Knotts Haven Loop from Monty E. Putnam and Rachel C. Putnam to John M. White and Carol B. White $204,900
373 Bridleridge Road from Safe Haven Properties, LLC to Terri Hale $141,000
585 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to David Allen Dewait $239,078
105 Molly Court from Joseph Williamson to Christopher A. Wilbourn and Shawntel Nina Wilbourn $158,000
360 Saddlebrooke Circle from Sandra T. Brasington n/k/a Sandra L. Thomas to Taylor M. Willard $139,900
164 Brooksong Drive from Ernest J. Richards, Jr. and Jerri D. Richards to Joseph A. Heimbuch and Emily B. Smith $155,000
149 Knots Road from Marion Boggs, III and Kelsey M. Boggs to Timothy W. Hubt $215,000
105 Riverdell Drive from Mark K. Gillion to Samuel Tod Ketcham $269,225
108 Chateau Drive from Pamela Stafford and Christopher Stafford to Kyle A. Clary and Shanta Clary $132,500
246 Courtside Drive from Ronald E. Wilson to Jon Max Semerau and Ellen R. Semerau $120,000
349 S. Brook Drive from Brian Keith Jones and Chelsea H. Jones to Jacqueline Billau $172,300
259 Meadow Saffron Drive from Tye Steuck and Emily Steuck to Ryan J. Russo and Heather R. Russo $181,500
113 Whitewing Drive from Donald Piper to Jonathon E. Hornung $110,000
748 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Juan Rodriguez $181,000
317 Bridleridge Road from Willie Lee Hackett to Joseph Keller and Jennifer Jinks-Keller $152,900
107 Pecan Lane from Robin J. Johnson and Anne G. Allen to Leah B. Haugen and Benjamin W. Haugen $138,500
522 Winterfield Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Amanda N. Hartley and Nicholas A. Hartley $256,042
1145 Long Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Robert L. Day and Sylvia T. Day $380,873
228 Stagone Lane from Stacey Register to Shoebe 3810 LLC $112,825
134 Farm Chase Drive from Brandon N. Hays to Ronald Crandall and Ginette Mathon $154,000
29169
2105 Holland St. from Joshua D. Rochester to Andrew Strebkov and Randi K. Baldwin $197,000
101 Holly Ridge Lane from Catherine C. Swygert Living Trust to Blaine Richardson and Alyssa H. Richardson $296,000
424 Center St. from Joe Ellison Cleveland to Baumer Holdings II, LLC $110,000
132 Quailridge Drive from Stephen A. Byrne and Julie G. Byrne to Kathleen R. Wilkes $190,000
1107 Harbor Drive from Amol Motel Corp. to Aayesha, LLC $1,375,000
213 Timber Ridge Drive from George F. Steading to Nicholas B. Hauser, Stefanie M. Hauser and Timothy Harold Hauser $192,000
29170
144 Wildflower Lane from Jenna E. Odom to Ian P. Loughlin $162,500
550 Matilda Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to SeWon Feldsott and Kimberlee Feldsott $197,854
255 Loop Road from Christian A. Bray and Cynthia F. Bray to Lovette Investment Properties, LLC $110,000
158 Saint George Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Curtis Jenkins and Chenita R. Jenkins $166,307
29172
3168 Charleston Highway from Foster North Company, LLC to 3168 Hwy, LLC $3,200,000
29210
303 Willow Winds Drive from Cinda R. Anderson Revocable Trust to Seth Hall and Duane Hall $145,000
1001 Gardendale Drive from David Jones and Alicia Jones to Brandon Earl Coe $165,000
303 Pittsdowne Road from Estate of Ralph E. Hulbert and Janice D. Hulbert to Melinda Garvin $147,000
3656 Cairnbrook Drive from Rosemary Beth Johnson and Dawn Nicole Johnson to County of Lexington $102,000
424 Forest Grove Circle from Rose M. Jenkins to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $118,500
307 N. Stonehedge Drive from Natalie J. Reeder to Richard D. Viola, III and Kayla S. Viola $180,000
3518 Calmbrook Drive from LaTorrie D. Jones to County of Lexington $100,000
3620 Calmbrook Drive from Jennifer Ann Gneiser f/k/a Jennifer Gneiser-Hall f/k/a Jennifer A. Hall to County of Lexington $108,000
29212
336 Cove Court from Richard A. Heiens and Gabrielkla M. Heiens to The Entrust Group $150,000
338 Cove Court from Richard A. Heiens and Gabrielkla M. Heiens to The Entrust Group $150,000
1419 Murrayview Drive from Korey F. Brown and Laura F. Brown to Lashanda D. Duncan $130,000
401 Garmony Road from Peter A. Lageorge to Bernadette Rush and Josh Lambert $145,000
1307 Country Squire Drive from Robert W. Jackson and Cheryl L. Jackson to Mark R. Fuge and Jennifer L. Fuge $196,000
255 Danby Court from Sydney P. Doomey and Ryan A. Doomey to Cierra Parks Dunlap $178,500
417 Beechwood Drive from Jane E. Bleckley to Alfonso Dominguez and Sandra Dominguez $192,000
522 Banyan Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to The Hoyt Family Trust $328,848
252 Rolling Rock Road from Gary N. Smith to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $103,000
Kershaw County
29020
1139 Seegars Mill Road from Jacqueline L. Huggins to Michael Allen Roderigues $242,000
913 Stagecoach Road from Jimmy H. Garner to William A. Horner and Sheila C. Horner $213,000
301 Kings Chase from Residuary Trust a/k/a Trust B under Will of Arthur Charles Glasgow, Jr. to Brenton W. Hutto and Laura B. Hutto $440,000
1809 Forest Drive from Patricia Hodsdon to Jason B. Neely and Catherine R. Neely $129,000
218 Hackamore Lane from Masuncha Bussey to Ritesh Patel and Pinkiben Patel $308,000
19 Bomburgh Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jacquelyn L. Huggins $175,500
123 Northgate Drive from Johnslyn H. Pase to Samuel T. Dukes, III $141,500
571 Old Mill Lane from Tony M. Bolen and Darah L. Bolen to Daniel L. Royston and Donna Royston $444,000
29045
1868 Wildwood Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Anthony Sinkler and Andrayier Sinkler $249,124
1871 Wildwood Lane from Lawrence J. Miller, Jr. to Mark A. Davis and Charlene B. Davis $176,000
144 Kelsney Ridge Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Rebecca Wolfe and Deborah A. Zinna $260,000
50 Sixty Oaks Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Richard H. Johnston and Susan B. Johnston $354,900
110 Abbey Road from John Michael Bellinger to Megan Ann Rush $158,500
29078
39 Derby Lane from Joan Marie Haynes to Martha Kay Arehart $134,000
2313 Ridgeway Road from Homer Bernard Adkins, Jr. and Linda Sue Frye to Richard M. Dubois and Holly A. Dubois $139,900
208 Laurel Point from Barry T. Catoe and Sandra L. Catoe to Tabitha Kernan $192,900
317 Chickadee Lane from Daniel J. Nicholas to Jose A. Lopez $127,000
29 Glad Tidings Road from Debra L. Smith to Thomas W. Smith, Jr. and Sallie Mae Smith $195,000
