‘I’ve learned my lesson’: What NBC anchor Craig Melvin said to upset Clemson fans

NBC anchor and Columbia native Craig Melvin drew the ire of Clemson fans when he asked in a tweet if they should be mocked for “storming the field” after beating Syracuse on Saturday.

The tweet came Saturday evening, hours after Clemson survived an upset bid by Syracuse in Death Valley.

“Should Clemson fans be mocked for storming the field after today’s unexpectedly close win?” the “Today” show anchor asked. “No, they always rush the field. Should they be mocked for that? Separate question.”





He ended the tweet with the hashtags “#clemson” and “#actlikeyouvebeenchamps.”

Should Clemson fans be mocked for storming the field after today’s unexpectedly close win? No, they always rush the field. Should they be mocked for that? Separate question. #clemson #actlikeyouvebeenchamps # — Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) September 29, 2018

Some Twitter users were critical in their responses.

“Way to use your platform to encourage people to mock other people from the state you claim you love...good job, Craig,” Kate Mardis tweeted in response.

Others tried to explain the longstanding tradition.

“For those who may be interested, we don’t ‘rush the field,’” Twitter user Gus Zalinsky wrote. “It’s called meeting at the paw. The Alma mater is sung and fans meet and greet the players and coaches. It’s pretty special to see kids playing catch on the field after the crowd clears. Being on that field is special.”

And others tweeted to Melvin about how much it means to their families.

“It’s one of the things my 12 and 8 year old look forward to the most about home games. Today they got their jerseys signed by Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrel. It’s a tradition that’s absolutely priceless,” wrote Twitter user Josh Edwards.

Tasteless to talk about a team from your home state like that in your position. And I’m a Wofford grad too, so I’m usually Team Craig... — Caroline Southerland (@cm_southerland) September 30, 2018 Way to use your platform to encourage people to mock other people from the state you claim you love...good job, Craig. — kate mardis  (@katemardis) September 29, 2018 For those who may be interested, we don't "rush the field." It's called meeting at the paw. The Alma mater is sung and fans meet and greet the players and coaches. It's pretty special to see kids playing catch on the field after the crowd clears. Being on that field is special. — Nunya (@GusZalinsky) September 30, 2018 @craigmelvin it’s a tradition and I would think you may have learned that the time you spent here in SC! #comeonman — F3 CopperTone (@genecatr) September 30, 2018 this is why we “storm the field” pic.twitter.com/Z1uHqn2nUH — Matt Herndon (@herndon_matt) September 30, 2018

Melvin posted a followup tweet Sunday evening.

“To be clear, I respect the Clemson Tigers and their football greatness,” he wrote. “Have been to Death Valley many times. My tweet was designed to be humorous. Had no idea so many were so sensitive (about) their traditions and teams. I’ve learned my lesson Tiger fans.”

To be clear, I respect the Clemson Tigers and their football greatness. Have been to Death Valley many times. My tweet was designed to be humorous. Had no idea so many were so sensitive abt their traditions and teams. I’ve learned my lesson Tiger fans. — Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) September 30, 2018

Clemson fans were just as quick to forgive.

We forgive you Craig (as long as you wear an orange tie tomorrow on @TODAYshow!!) — Murphy Monk (@murphy_monk) September 30, 2018 This tiger grad has been a Craig Melvin fan for years! It's all good! — Felicia (@FeliciaSartor) September 30, 2018 Still love you @craigmelvin ...Go Tigers! — Rebekah Branham (@rebekahbranham) October 1, 2018 This Clemson fan loves Craig Melvin. Just understand how many people yesterday commented about us "storming the field". It got old. That game was exhausting in itself! ️ — Lori C (@momof3coops) September 30, 2018

The former WIS-TV reporter and Wofford University alumnus was recently promoted to weekday anchor on NBC’s “Today” show.