‘I’ve learned my lesson’: What NBC anchor Craig Melvin said to upset Clemson fans

NBC anchor and Columbia native Craig Melvin drew the ire of Clemson fans when he asked in a tweet if they should be mocked for “storming the field” after beating Syracuse on Saturday.
The tweet came Saturday evening, hours after Clemson survived an upset bid by Syracuse in Death Valley.
“Should Clemson fans be mocked for storming the field after today’s unexpectedly close win?” the “Today” show anchor asked. “No, they always rush the field. Should they be mocked for that? Separate question.”
He ended the tweet with the hashtags “#clemson” and “#actlikeyouvebeenchamps.”
Some Twitter users were critical in their responses.
“Way to use your platform to encourage people to mock other people from the state you claim you love...good job, Craig,” Kate Mardis tweeted in response.
Others tried to explain the longstanding tradition.
“For those who may be interested, we don’t ‘rush the field,’” Twitter user Gus Zalinsky wrote. “It’s called meeting at the paw. The Alma mater is sung and fans meet and greet the players and coaches. It’s pretty special to see kids playing catch on the field after the crowd clears. Being on that field is special.”
And others tweeted to Melvin about how much it means to their families.
“It’s one of the things my 12 and 8 year old look forward to the most about home games. Today they got their jerseys signed by Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrel. It’s a tradition that’s absolutely priceless,” wrote Twitter user Josh Edwards.
Melvin posted a followup tweet Sunday evening.
“To be clear, I respect the Clemson Tigers and their football greatness,” he wrote. “Have been to Death Valley many times. My tweet was designed to be humorous. Had no idea so many were so sensitive (about) their traditions and teams. I’ve learned my lesson Tiger fans.”
Clemson fans were just as quick to forgive.
The former WIS-TV reporter and Wofford University alumnus was recently promoted to weekday anchor on NBC’s “Today” show.
