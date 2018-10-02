More than 1,500 Columbia-area Amazon workers to see raises

FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, Myrtice Harris applies tape to a package before shipment at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon is boosting its minimum wage for all U.S. workers to $15 per hour starting next month. The company said Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, that the wage hike will benefit more than 350,000 workers, which includes full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal positions. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo