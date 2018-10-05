Notable Sumter Street building sells for $1.5 million

Top Five Richland County
1100 Wayne St. 29201 from Norfolk Southern Railway Company to 1101 Wayne, LLC $3,150,000
163 Forum Drive 29229 from Village of Sandhill, LLC to OPG, LLC $2,371,685
1619 Sumter St. 29201 from St. John, LLC to 1619 Sumter, LLC $1,479,000
1618 Graeme Drive 29206 from Wilson Co., LLC to Joshua R. Furlow and Erin Zeman-Furlow $775,000
3631 Devereaux Road 29205 from Mary Ellen Cregan Humphries Trust to Julian J. Hudson and John D. Hudson, Jr. $640, Top 000
Top Five Lexington County
275 Harbison Boulevard 29212 from TPP Harbison, LLC to LBX Harbison TH, LLC $25,750,000
176 McSwain Drive 29169 from Ronald F. Johnson to 176 McSwain Drive, LLC $950,000
3609 Juneau Road 29072 from The Benedict College to Palmetto SC Properties, IV $850,000
151 Business Park Drive 29072 from PAC Leasing, LLC to YDK Investments, LLC $780,000
371 Blue Heron Court 29072 from Heyward H. Fouche, Jr. and Elisabeth Gallant Fouche to Kristina May O’Neill and Larry W. Hilton, Jr. $600,000
Top Five Kershaw County
272.41 acres, Old Stagecoach Road 29032 from Southeast Pine & Timber, LLC to Indian Land Farm XIV, LLC $700,000
1803 Fair St. 29020 from Weston Adams, III and Elizabeth Boykin Adams to Charles D. Stilwell, Jr. $580,000
4935 Ralph Jones Road 29067 from Ralph Jones a/k/a Ralph B. Jones to Haile Gold Mine, Inc. $560,580
506 Chestnut St. 29020 from Michael A. DeBenedetti Living Trust and Staige P. DeBenedetti Living Trust to Weston Adams, III and Elizabeth Boykin Adams $420,000
907 Scott Road 29067 from Donald L. Mason and Sherry A. Mason to Mitchell W. Barrett and Stephen W. Barrett $364,318
Richland County
29016
9 Winding Wood Court from CVH SPR 1 NPL Trust to Ivan L. James and Susanne James $317,500
352 Summers Trace Drive from Timothy M. Jovanovic and Sarah E. Jovanovic to Everett R. Scroggins and Jennifer T. Scroggins $298,000
413 Holly Berry Circle from William L. Newton and Maureen H. Newton to William D. Breedin, Jr. and Lynn M. Breedin $337,000
15 Flutterby Court from Gabriel A. Terejanu and Bianca Terejanu to Karl Seeger and Lauren Seeger $204,900
415 Plume Lane from Hulen E. Bivins and Patricia D. Bivins to Wilhelmena Priest and Lewis V. Priest $320,000
9923 Wilson Boulevard from Catherine W. Pryor to Ty’ree S. Bush $320,000
104 Coopers Pond Drive from Andrew Holman and Tara N. Holmon to Gabrielle Middleton and Antwan Kenard Middleton $239,000
227 Brookwood Forest Drive from Donald L. Molineu, Jr. and Tina P. Molineu to Percy A. Mack $370,000
179 Pineview Church Road from Robert A. Desportes, Jr. and Jacqualine B. Desportes to James D. Sims and Callie Sims $182,500
313 Woodlander Drive from Weichert Workforce Mobility, Inc. to Molly E. Munguia and Mario T. Munguia $306,500
1628 Loner Road from David A. Eisenreich and Joseph H. Eisenreich to David H. Eisenreich $240,000
13.14 +/- acres on south side of Muller Road from Donald R. Owens, Jr. and Robin C. Owens to William J. Rew and Christy J. Rew $190,000
29036
2150 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Bryan A. Waters and Lindsey Waters $406,948
194 Lockleigh Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ronnie W. Neuberg $287,332
205 White Rock Drive from Sara Lillian Hayes and Carolyn E. Lanier to Daniel Augustus Smith and Laura Frey Smith $349,000
2144 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Dezhi Wu $385,089
362 Renoir Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Everett R. Lowder, Jr. and Kay S. Lowder $283,153
388 Explorer Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Chad W. Grant $231,870
609 Willowood Parkway from Daniel Bach and Renee Kleppe-Bach to Antonio R. Maturi and Jeannie M. Maturi $203,000
29044
1106 Two Rivers Road from Two Rivers Farms, LLC to United States of America $410,000
29045
116 Saint George Trail from Kinsler B. Vinson and Patricia T. Vinson to Michael Andrew Weaver and Amber Christine Weaver $339,000
972 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Randi Nicole Catlin $187,123
120 Peach Grove Circle from Faye H. Swygert to Judith S. Williamson, Roy A. Williamson and Michael J. Williamson $227,500
212 Delchester Drive from Cathleen Austin f/k/a Cathleen M. Enk to Savannah Kylie Dollman-Gross and Seth Andrew Gross $154,900
284 Liberty Ridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Shamecka L. Martinez and Ted M. Marchant $172,851
21 Corinth Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Freeman McConis and Cheri McConis $229,163
29061
141 Meeting House Road from Derek K. Borom and Dilia Borom to Richard F. Brooks and Tiffany Brooks $236,000
241 Saddlebrook Lane from Estate of Richard Ernest Bagnal and Lisa B. Prynne to Ahmad Jabali $210,000
120 Wolf Laurel Lane from Estate of John Kenneth Adams to Robert A. DesPortes, Jr. and Jacqualine B. DesPortes $158,000
1141 Crosshill Road from Michael D. Dillon to Plan Bee Farm, LLC $260,000
241 Turning Leaf Drive from Arthur C. Hodges to Zachary Smith and Kelsey Leigh Turner $122,000
29063
215 Ascot Woods Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Brent O. Penn and Lisa M. Penn $484,782
1228 Page Derrick Road from William Blake Colley and Ashley Scott Taylor to Jessica J. Lochbaum $185,000
701 Millplace Loop from Jennifer L. Serkins and Kevin L. Pate to Patrick Jinks and Maria Jinks $236,500
204 St. Stephens E. from The Estates Group, LLC to Christine M. Poletti $140,000
100 Watershire Drive from Scott Alden Hoffman and Maya Victoria Hoffman to Thanh Huu Nguyen and Nhung Thingoc Nguyen $350,000
225 Elstow Road from Brent A. Hamilton and Linda J. Hamilton to Conrex Master, LLC $119,000
205 Kirkstone Road from Wilson D. Chen and Wei Wen Ho to Conrex Master, LLC $123,000
561 Chadford Road from J. Christian Ross to Sammie L. Carpenter $137,500
112 Pennbrook Lane from James Dominick Sebastiano, Jr. to Jennie-Rose S. Castanon and Marcos Eleuterio Castanon Velaquez $149,000
224 Kirkstone Road from Gary L. Fowler to Sarah D. Robinson $140,000
109 Clouser Drive from Heather Diebold Lukshis f/k/a Heather L. Diebold to Janie Martin $116,000
300 Netherland Drive from Ruth Kay Ranly to Jason J. Bishop $103,000
532 Cornerstone Circle from Aziz Chrif and Ahlam Jaoudi to Rachel Gunter $155,000
29 Bradstone Circle from Ryan D. Merriman to Javell Shatisha Marie Bynoe $124,999
29075
1100 Dan Comalander Drive from Burly Joe Richardson and Sara F. Richardson to Daniel Jones and Chelsea Del Jones $202,000
29201
1417 Victoria St. from Sandra Billmeyer Living Trust to Randi Lee Vogel $200,000
1100 Wayne St. from Norfolk Southern Railway Company to 1101 Wayne, LLC $3,150,000
1829 Senate St., Unit 9-F from Ira Greenberg and Esther Greenberg to Mark M. Wesley $219,500
3014 Lindsay St. from Rachel R. Sullivan and Thomas V. Sullivan to Mark Edward Rapp and Claire Elise Richards $141,000
32 Gibbes Court from Estate of David C. McQuillan to Victor Dmitri Schoeman and Federica Kaufmann-Clementi $459,900
1312 Hamrick St. from Richard M. Burts to Chris Williams and Pamela C. Williams $110,000
1619 Sumter St. from St. John, LLC to 1619 Sumter, LLC $1,479,000
29203
4710 Luvalie St. from Amy L. Cue to Valerie Kim Bundy $120,000
5905 N. Main St. from Owen V. Watts, Jr. to Trustee Ministry of Bethlehem Baptist Church $140,000
116 Torwood Drive from James L. Solomon, Jr. and Helen K. Solomon to Satara C. Lopez $125,000
29205
2000 Wheat St. from Julian J. Nexsen, Jr. and Julian J. Nexsen, III to Stephanie Marie Bilovsky and Vincent Jude Bilovsky $320,000
3631 Devereaux Road from Mary Ellen Cregan Humphries Trust to Julian J. Hudson and John D. Hudson, Jr. $640,000
814 Bryson Road from Chad A. Messinger to William L. Bussell, Jr. and Elizabeth E. Leber $255,000
404 Waccamaw Avenue, Unit 8 from Anna Grace Somers to Kim M. Thompson $128,600
2 Shamrock Court from RFSA, LLC to Dominick Joseph Pierallini $159,900
3118 Amherst Avenue from Nancy M. Dunbar to Wayne Thomas Smith and Susan McClain Craig $300,700
29206
1412 Whittaker Drive from Mark W. DeLancey to Wade Mettauer Carlisle $220,000
104 Academy Way from Jennifer C. Jones to David Quinn and Angelica Quinn $235,000
1618 Graeme Drive from Wilson Co., LLC to Joshua R. Furlow and Erin Zeman-Furlow $775,000
6024 Robinwood Road from Belinda H. Flohr and Philip B. Flohr to Stephanie A. Skewes and Nicholas R. Bagnell $260,000
29209
805 Howard St. from Timothy M. Ervolina to Elizabeth Renee Ballew $199,900
524 Britton Lane from Margaret Crossen to Charles Ellis Reese and Wells Wentworth Reese $133,000
7635 Burdell Drive from Kelly M. Williamson Suggs to Debbie S. Hunter $125,000
1414 Sandra Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kelly Williamson Suggs $162,080
408 Old Woodlands Road from Kimberly Garl Kannaday and Melissa Harris Kannaday to Steven Blair Bouknight and Rhonda R. Bouknight $250,000
2928 Berkeley Forest Drive from Ellen C. Brinson to Lorna J. Hanson $135,000
497 Eastfair Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Angela D. Brewer $158,999
29212
119 Hawks Nest Court from John Kevin Neal to Christopher Howard $140,000
123 Chestnut Woods Lane from Joseph M. Ritchey and Susan C. Ritchey to Edward Kelly and William Lee, Jr. $227,000
29223
115 Hollingwood Drive from Bruce R. Dennis and Angela S. Dennis to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC $345,000
212 Springwater Drive from Renee K. Watson to Vernice Favor $375,000
129 Stonegate Drive from Living Perfect, LLC to Anita F. Quinn $155,000
9440 Two Notch Road from Security Federal Bank to Restorative Health Services of SC, LLC $215,000
316 Firebridge Road from Ronnie E. Yandle and Deborah N. Yandle to Henry Ramirez and Gina Marie Ramirez $184,900
316 Valley Springs Road from Michael J. Rodgers and Amy S. Finn to Nathan L. Kjolsing and Amy R. Kjolsing $285,000
2114 Woodfield Drive from Keith Lindsey and Penny Lindsey to Keela Kennedy $100,000
6701 Two Notch Road from Estate of Norman Tichnell to Thelma Garner Hartley $250,000
130 Saddleridge Road from Samantha D. Carrington to Derick A. Barnes, Talia Q. Barnes and Deja N. Barnes $144,900
1718 Faraway Drive from Daniel Diaz Carranza to Jarle Ernesto Lanza Herrera $120,000
29229
102 Summit Townes Way from Milton V. Robinson and Kim Won Sun Robinson f/k/a Kim Won Sun to Michael David Wirth and Amanda Resalie Wirth $103,500
540 Autumn Glen Road from Kelvin M. Bosier and Cassandra S. Bosier to Samuel A. Givens $161,900
208 Birch Hollow Drive from Mikal Reames to Rashad Jamaal Moore $135,000
6 Fallen Leaf Court from Jeffrey W. Hall and Julia C. Hall to Luwanna B. Haynes $285,000
154 Ashewicke Drive from Matthew R. McGuff to Abdul-Aziz I. Ansari $182,000
44 Barony Place Circle from Doris D. Myers to Tracy-Marie Manderino and Mary Sandra Evans $211,000
209 Baysdale Drive from Gloria Anderson to Koni Dixon French $179,900
113 Deer Pass Way from Douglas L. Belk to Monica Tyson $195,000
207 Terrapin Terrace from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Brandi E. Scarboro $154,000
485 Denman Loop from Foreace Johnson to Susan A. Tillman $172,000
648 March Lane from Nelly E. Orbe and Nelly V. Andrade to Michael J. Kelly $129,900
11 Burgee Court from Edward F. Pulver and Olga A. Correal-Pulver to Antonio L. Spencer $325,000
121 Deer Pass Way from Kenny D. Black and Kathi H. Black to William D. Frew and Carreen M. Frew $222,000
211 Austin Hill Drive from Katherine E. McClain and Elizabeth Breedlove to Paul B. Johnson, Jr. $177,500
163 Forum Drive from Village of Sandhill, LLC to OPG, LLC $2,371,685
103 Shamley Green Drive from Paul M. Anslow and Joanne M. Bedlek-Anslow to Clarence Alfred Perry $185,000
2117 Wilkinson Drive from Arian Smith to Wanda W. Moss and Calvin Moss $150,000
110 Algrave Way from Randy Kramer to Robert Dakota Warren and Jesha Teshera Warren $185,500
Lexington County
29006
530 W. W. Lowman Road from Debra I. Bolduc to William C. Kinard $199,900
29033
403 Deliesseline Road from Debra J. Moore to Scott B. Sturkie and Rebekah A. Sturkie $350,000
2705 Maple St. from Michael F. Kay, II and Anna Brant Kay to Nathan A. Landry and Dawn L. Landry $113,000
829 Holland Avenue from Ronald W. Callahan, Jr. to Melinda H. Williams $177,000
936 Naples Avenue from Jennie Temple to Elizabeth M. Franklin $125,000
329 Tufton Court from Dev Karan to Spencer Bevan and Mary Bevan $263,000
100 Dogwood Court from Andrew G. Myers to Angela C. Robinson $144,900
29036
520 Windpoint Court from Brian J. Hendrix and Tammy J. Hendrix to Terri Scheper $199,000
132 Ventnor Avenue from Randall B. Roller and Janet L. Roller to Gondra Family Revocable Trust $208,900
131 Dallas Drive from Brittany J. Bickley and Clifton M. Bickley to Michael V. Ellinger, Jr. $164,000
1060 Old Bush River Road from Jack Ivn Laforce to Joshua Carlton Dry and Kristin Faith Dry $199,000
725 St. Peters Church Road from Carroll L. Frick, Jr. and Virginia H. Frick to Michelle F. Suber and Steven J. Suber $130,000
221 Lever Pass Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Rhodoshea R. Edwards and Kenyarda O. Edwards $317,300
213 Lever Pass Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Elisa Marie Kiesling and Eric Kiesling $291,865
14 Revelstone Way from Patsy J. McCullough to Clark E. Cowsert and Jayne G. Cowsert $200,000
237 Brookridge Drive from Joseph A. Pietrobono and Janelle F. Pietrobono to Joshua Scott Richards and Michelle Lee Richards $545,000
573 Chapin Road from Estate of Harvey L. Russell to Chad Lindler and Caroline Lindler $370,000
209 Garda Close from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Timothy D. Harbeson and Paula M. Fendley $279,900
117 West Horn Court from John C. London and Leann D. London to Judith B. Arthur $120,000
99 Stoney Pointe Drive from Jonathan Walter and Sarah Walter to Brett A. Lemon and Jessica Lemond $163,000
32 Southwoode Circle from Ruth Zoschak and L. Scott Balough to Carol I. Lambert $130,000
551 Connecticut Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Bobby K. Clark and Shawanda T. Clark $231,250
609 Marvin Garden Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to David A. Soderquist $199,388
139 Limestone Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ryan E. Schubert $450,489
29053
204 Battery Creek Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jeralyn Hanson $167,915
1829 Woodtrail Drive from Joshua C. Anacay and Brittney Michelle Anacay to Anthony Jones, Jr. and Elsie Worrell $127,000
815 Cassidy Road from Cade Cassidy Woods to Dogwood Creek Land Holdings, LLC $200,000
29054
110 Pleasure Island Road from James A. Casserly to Frederick Larry Davis and Judy Lynn Davis $386,500
549 Canasta Drive from Steven F. Teets and Lucinda A. Teets to Linda H. Rolin and Jerold D. Rolin $327,500
406 Juniper Springs from Michael M. Grooms to John C. Ansell and Amy Ansell $345,000
4220 Augusta Highway from Lonnie J. Frick, Janice F. Berry and Susan F. Smith to JRG Concrete of SC $125,000
226 Southland from Charles T. Robbins, Jr. and Linda L. Robbins to Kevin Lynn Clowdis and Lacey D. Clowdis $464,900
312 Kimberton Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brian L. Cline and Elizabeth E. Cline $429,000
1350 and 1352 Juniper Springs Road from Judy K. Bays to Kenneth M. Hilliard $140,000
2839 Old Charleston Road from Kathryn M. Crossland to Tyler D. Pearson $151,000
29063
108 Fallsbury Road from William D. Breedin, Jr. and Lynn M. Breedin to Martyn McDermitt and Susan Shoaf $133,500
679 N. Royal Tower Drive from Tung Tron Nguyen and Lieu Thi Le to Shinteria P. Colvin $136,000
29070
121 Summer Breeze Drive from Ryan Todd Mayall and Suzanne Elaine Mayall to Leslie J. Smith $425,000
29072
368 Farming Creek Wau from Joseph D. Olheiser and Sandra D. Olheiser JTROS to Joshua W. Settlemyere and Lindsay Settlemyere as JTROS $179,000
222 Clearbrook Circle from Fortress Homes, LLC to Hugh D. Ward and Kelly C. Ward $231,990
105 W. Sparrowood Run from The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to SFR3, LLC $104,500
312 Laurel Drive from Sally K. Miller to Carl D. Johnson $129,900
132 Royal Creek Drive from Timothy Charles Hinson and Amy Lynn Hinson to Thao T. Truong and Jennifer K. Do $340,000
209 Cherokee Shores Drive from Michael G. Collette and Mary E. Collette to Joel F. Reese, III and Barbara J. Reese $340,000
138 Drooping Leaf Drive from Holly B. Holcombe to Joseph David Burns $128,000
207 Cascade Court from Chanda Janel Byrd to Kunal Shah $146,500
661 Dawsons Park Way from Frederick Larry Davis to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $147,000
101 Weatherford Court from Dallas S. Gardner, III to Shaun T. Cody $138,000
371 Blue Heron Court from Heyward H. Fouche, Jr. and Elisabeth Gallant Fouche to Kristina May O’Neill and Larry W. Hilton, Jr. $600,000
513 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to William E. White and Cheryl D. White $243,383
305 Kelsey Glen Court from Cheryl D. White and William E. White to Matthew S. Lilienthal and Elizabeth J. Lilienthal $358,000
3609 Juneau Road from The Benedict College to Palmetto SC Properties, IV $850,000
409 Farming Creek Way from Patricia Post to Jerry L. Vineyard and Virginia A. Vineyard $185,000
151 Business Park Drive from PAC Leasing, LLC to YDK Investments, LLC $780,000
503 Bronze Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Ines Ruiz Puyana $303,473
411 Badminton Court from Sherrel E. Wilcox and Sherrel E. Wilcox Irrevocable Trust to Ronald Langford, Jr. $187,000
227 Longmont Drive from Andrew W. Collins and Michelle Collins to Roderick Doneal Cobb and Christina Cobb $245,000
120 Woodside Road from Anthony Wayne Pender and Marlene G. Pender to Darlene S. Dillon and John H. Dillon $275,000
541 Fourteen Mile Lane from Michael P. Neeley, Jr. and Ambert Gable Neeley to Rajesh Kannan Muthuvelayutham and Arulmozhi Rajesh Kannan $212,000
265 Saxons Ferry Drive from Rebekah H. Schill and Daniel T. Schill to Sandra M. Sailer-Taylor and Chadwick B. Taylor $275,000
116 Longingly Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Thanh Binh Thi Truong $253,554
182 Barnacle Circle from Ryan J. Crist to Kimberly E. Perry and James E. A. Braun $422,000
287 River Crossing Road from Gary D. Langford to Claude Irvin Garrett and Linda M. Garrett $223,000
148 Wigmore Lane from Timothy Wayne Ritter, II and Carissa Bernadette Ritter to Thomas Wesley Brown $137,900
113 Saks Avenue from Kelvin Cleon Price to Phillip Brumbaugh $203,500
105 Highcrest Lane from Harold C. Brookshire, II to Karl Johnson and Jean Johnson $208,500
213 Avensong Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Charles R. Paoletto and Margaret H. Paoletto Family Trust $280,059
246 Aston Lane from Michael R. Crocker and Ferrisa W. Crocker to Faith W. Prevatte $175,000
212 Bartram St. from Jonathan P. Mayer to Jeffrey M. McCaskill and Monica A. McCaskill $204,000
579 Hopscotch Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Jerry P. Horn, Jr. $220,070
417 Litchfield Lane from NVR, Inc. to Tomas Huntley $259,990
529 Litchfield Lane from NVR, Inc. to Clifton Monroe Kneece and Kristin Williams Kneece $274,990
620 Pinnacle Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Shanika Griffin $198,805
29073
191 Sunny View Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Christopher S. Chesser $206,000
255 Mockingbird Circle from Mid State Property, LLC a/k/a MidState Property, LLC to Ashley W. Shuler $135,000
241 Louisa Lane from Stephen A. Mathis to Marshall Jackson and Marissa K. Jackson $124,000
530 Winterfield Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Joe Morgan $287,310
819 Winter Flower Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to James Michael Muller $158,884
204 N. Wrenwood Drive from Adam M. Anderson to Paula Charlene Giddings $130,000
193 Litton Drive from John A. Stealey a/k/a John A. Stealey to Iron Sports Properties, LLC $250,000
317 Ridgehill Drive from Stephen E. Rector to Robert A. Jeffcoat and Lisa Jeffcoat $178,100
270 Bandberry Loop from Paul Messier and Kathleen Messier to Charles D. Pralow $189,900
128 Spring Tyme Lane from Farrah Lewis Schildknecht to Jessica Nicole Sharpe $172,000
338 McLee Road from Founders Federal Credit Union to Willie Hackett $194,000
208 Tennyson Drive from TYJ, LLC to Jeffrey T. Smola and Kayleigh A. Clonts $122,500
132 New Colony Court from William Felder and Jackie Felder to Sheltan C. Furtick $118,000
183 Mesa Verde Drive from Joseph Raub and Sheila Raub to Ronald Major, Jr. and Kenai L. Dukes $179,000
154 Volley Court from Mary D. Dent to William E. Corley $115,000
437 Magnolia Tree Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Daniel L. Teague and Ashley S. Teague $236,530
254 Meadow Saffron Drive from Diana A. Whitehead to Dawn R. Warren $185,000
1303 Shenandoah Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to William Thomas Gable and Sarah Meadows Gable $352,805
108 Loyd Court from Nathaniel Holmes Finnell and Mindy Northam Finnell to Jacob L. Williams and Landrey A. Leagan $148,000
684 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Alicia Carter $180,000
128 Flyer Court from Kevin Kazimir to William E. Felder, Jr. and Jackie Felder $163,500
315 Steeple Chase Court from Kathlyn B. Weisenburg to Dustin M. Gervais and Carole L. Gervais $149,000
629 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Bryan Rodriguez $171,985
117 Tylers Trail from Megan Crowe Ruff f/k/a Megan C. Flythe to David Scott Close $128,000
29123
1520 Pelion Road from SMK Homes, LLC to Shelton W. Hall $133,000
29169
617-623 James St. from William E. Stacey and Gladys G. Stacey to Michael K. Pearce and Margaret S. Pearce $130,000
1636 B Avenue from Amber K. Cheek and James A. Anderson to Morgan Leigh Deal and Kyle Matthew Carhart $134,500
614 Edgewater Lane from Meredith S. Cox to Karen A. Skeen and David C. Skeen $114,000
176 McSwain Drive from Ronald F. Johnson to 176 McSwain Drive, LLC $950,000
1133 Gunter Circle from Haley Mathias, Leslie B. Mathias and Keith Mathias to Ernest Dean Kersey and Krista Joy Kersey $159,500
29170
317 Miner St. from Ashley Marie Hoover n/k/a Ashley Hoover Wiles to Dallas B. Phillips $141,500
118 Bradford Hill Drive from Coates Properties, LLC to Mark L. Hendrix and Caimie Jensen Hendrix $141,900
4136 and 4138 Greenwood Road from William T. Smith and Sheryl W. Smith to RUA Rentals, LLC $210,000
316 Wesleyan Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Catherine Liscusky Jumper, Alexander Thomas Jumper and June L. Shealy $162,339
212 Westgate Drive from S. Ray Stoudemire to Mason K. Hanger and Maria Luisa Hanger $124,500
120 Hugo Road from Derrell Mead and Caren Mead to Larry E. Jackson, Jr. $185,000
1500 Methodist Park Road from G.A. Weathersby, II and Dianne W. Weathersby to Cynthia Buchanan Simpson $270,000
315 Summitbluff Court from Faith W. Prevatte to Kevin D. Diana and Jesse L. Trimnal $170,000
525 Matilda Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Christopher Allen Vine $203,000
240 Melon Drive from Nathan P. Crocker and April N. Crocker to Robert Carter Bozard, Jr. $145,000
538 Matilda Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Judith M. Aucutt $161,000
250 Loop Road from Justin T. Hanvey to Christina Estes and Quentin Alston $164,900
623 Pine Branch Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Legunchim Emmanwori $177,625
29209
342 Woodhill Circle from Michael P. Boone and Jami C. Boone to James McWilliams and Rebecca McWilliams $255,000
29210
2520 Rolling Pines Road from Janes Eves and Elizabeth J. Attaway to Sandra L. Durham $130,000
100 Chippenham Circle from Manjit Singh to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $105,000
118 Holborn Court from Danny Dabkowski a/k/a Daniel Dabkowski to County of Lexington $160,000
445 Winstaire Drive from Charles C. Francis to Adam C. Bliss and Caroline D. Herlong $187,200
29212
137 Garmony Circle from Kelly Horn and Karl Horn to SFR3, LLC $115,000
412 Emory Lane from Ryan Matthew Marro to Rollin Kenning $103,000
1505 N. Woodstream Road from Matthew W. Metcalf and Jennifer N. Metcalf to Michael Ryan Simmons $177,000
106 Leeward Road, Unit 105 from Charles J. Faber, II and Janette Faber to Sameera Grady $107,000
513 Marston Moore Lane from Colette Durity and Marlon Simeon Durity to Alejandra Paz Marin and Austin J. Faulkner $147,000
220 Century Drive from Matthew Edward Buck to Myran Harrison and Myrna D. Harrison $132,650
9 Crane Branch Court from Timothy J. Callahan to Erika R. Jacobsen and Cody Nobles $136,000
222 Shoals Landing Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Ashley Renee Cooper Jones and Breanna Chantel Strong $187,990
275 Harbison Boulevard from TPP Harbison, LLC to LBX Harbison TH, LLC $25,750,000
274 Ripley Station Road from John T. Metcalf to Jeffrey D. Dickey $143,000
295 Sheringham Road from Joel F. Reese, III and Barbara J. Reese to Christina Kauffmann $332,500
130 Regatta Forest Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Scott Alden Hoffman and Maya Victoria Hoffman $313,293
305 Tyler Hill Court from Jason Blocker to Jack Austin Williams $120,000
301 Cranewater Drive from John Stephen Wilkinson to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $127,500
14 Crane Branch Court from Benjamin Masse and Rebekah Masse to Jonathan R. Miller $139,900
Kershaw County
29020
10 Vintage Oak Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John Aaron Nowak and Sarah S. Nowak $115,000
248 Hackamore Lane from Matthew Mayo and Julie Mayo to John D. Matlaga and Kelly J. Matlaga $290,000
1903 Meadowbrook Drive from Donald C. Seymour and Elaine Seymour to Richard Leon Hays, Jr. and Erin Renee Hays $185,000
142 Colony Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Darrell Boothman and Winter Boothman $201,409
593 Old Stagecoach Road from Linda W. Dixon and Patricia Ann Watkins to Jason D. Merideth and Deanna L. Merideth $125,500
613A Greene St. from William F. Montgomery, III and Rose E. Montgomery to Shannon E. Dollar $350,000
762 Old Stagecoach Road from Shannon E. Dollar to Ryan Simmons and Carrie Marie Simmons $149,900
1004 Corbett Road from Gabriela Wohlwend a/k/a Gabriela Maria Kostli to Michael D. Gillis and Angela D. Gillis $315,000
403 Garrison Court from Rufus J. Redfearn, III and Erica S. Redfearn to Roxianne D. Snodgrass $221,900
121 Leonard Circle from Virginia C. Hancock to Shane Alan Phillips $144,000
20 Colony Drive from Jesse J. Gates, III to Grace R. Anderson and Mark E. Anderson $126,500
1803 Fair St. from Weston Adams, III and Elizabeth Boykin Adams to Charles D. Stilwell, Jr. $580,000
506 Chestnut St. from Michael A. DeBenedetti Living Trust and Staige P. DeBenedetti Living Trust to Weston Adams, III and Elizabeth Boykin Adams $420,000
1908 Carriage House Lane from Phillip B. Barks to Rufus Joe Redfearn, III and Erica Suzanne Redfearn $360,000
29032
272.41 acres, Old Stagecoach Road from Southeast Pine & Timber, LLC to Indian Land Farm XIV, LLC $700,000
29045
1624 Wildwood Lane from Jennifer B. Peake to Robert G. Barger, Sr. $115,000
1640 Wildwood Lane from Timothy R. Garland and Christy L. Garland to Richard N. Petrin $284,000
658 Watts Hill Road from Hall Homes, LLC to Gwen E. Haigh $169,100
29067
907 Scott Road from Donald L. Mason and Sherry A. Mason to Mitchell W. Barrett and Stephen W. Barrett $364,318
4935 Ralph Jones Road from Ralph Jones a/k/a Ralph B. Jones to Haile Gold Mine, Inc. $560,580
29078
21 Whistling Duck Cove from Brazell Family, LLC to Sally E. Harper $118,000
6 Pelican Lane from Donald E. Branham, Jr. to David Alan Payton and Melissa Jeanette Payton $138,500
145 Wildwood Lane from Sandra S. Wright to Joseph I. Holton and Dominique Noel Holton $183,000
256 Kings Grant Road S. from Richard W. Stocker and Martha Stocker to John J. Davis and Kelly Jo Davis $338,500
233 Veranda Ridge Drive from Jason A. Rabon and Carrie A. Rabon to Dale P. Formica and Laura E. Manley $132,000
16 Heatherwood Drive from Charles D. Hayes and Christa D. Hayes to Jason A. Rabon and Carrie A. Rabon $208,000
