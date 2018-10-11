Here are the SC power outages from Hurricane Michael

Hurricane Michael, now a tropical storm, has knocked out power to nearly 125,000 homes in South Carolina.
Richland County has 16,321 homes without power.
Power is out at 13,105 homes in Lexington County
And 245 homes are without power in Kershaw County.
Aiken County, which bore the brunt of the storm first, has 19,439 homes without power.
In Richland and Lexington counties, outages were widespread, but scattered.
A transformer reportedly blew out in Forest Acres, leaving homes without power there and in nearby Arcadia Lakes.
A power line was down Thursday morning on Harmon Street in the Town of Lexington, though the line was not blocking the road. Mayor Steve MacDougall also reported “spotty outages” in about 1,500 homes, most of them north of U.S. 378.
The Avenues in Cayce were without power.
Traffic signals at some intersections along Sunset Boulevard went out before 9 a.m., and Lexington police were directing traffic.
Some parts of the Shandon and Rosewood neighborhoods near downtown Columbia lost power, but the outages did not cover the entire neighborhoods.
And large numbers of outages were reported in West Columbia, Elmwood Park and St. Andrews.
What should you do if the power goes out?
- Unplug electronics to prevent damage in case power surges.
- Avoid carbon-monoxide poisoning by placing generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills outdoors and 20 feet away from windows or open doors and installing battery-powered carbon monoxide detectors.
- Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed. A refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours, while a freezer will keep food cold for about 48 hours.
- Sign up for local alerts.
- Never leave a candle unattended and keep it away from kids and pets, according to the National Candle Association.
Who to call if the power goes out
