A look at the beach as Tropical Storm Michael brings 45+ mph. winds to Hilton Head

Wind gusts peaked at 46 mph. at the Hilton Head airport around 8 a.m. Thursday as Tropical Storm Michael blew through the Carolinas. Here's a look at Coligny Beach.
Here are the SC power outages from Hurricane Michael

October 11, 2018 10:07 AM

Hurricane Michael, now a tropical storm, has knocked out power to nearly 125,000 homes in South Carolina.

Richland County has 16,321 homes without power.

Power is out at 13,105 homes in Lexington County

And 245 homes are without power in Kershaw County.

Aiken County, which bore the brunt of the storm first, has 19,439 homes without power.

In Richland and Lexington counties, outages were widespread, but scattered.

A transformer reportedly blew out in Forest Acres, leaving homes without power there and in nearby Arcadia Lakes.

A power line was down Thursday morning on Harmon Street in the Town of Lexington, though the line was not blocking the road. Mayor Steve MacDougall also reported “spotty outages” in about 1,500 homes, most of them north of U.S. 378.

The Avenues in Cayce were without power.

Traffic signals at some intersections along Sunset Boulevard went out before 9 a.m., and Lexington police were directing traffic.

Some parts of the Shandon and Rosewood neighborhoods near downtown Columbia lost power, but the outages did not cover the entire neighborhoods.

And large numbers of outages were reported in West Columbia, Elmwood Park and St. Andrews.

What should you do if the power goes out?

  • Unplug electronics to prevent damage in case power surges.
  • Avoid carbon-monoxide poisoning by placing generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills outdoors and 20 feet away from windows or open doors and installing battery-powered carbon monoxide detectors.
  • Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed. A refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours, while a freezer will keep food cold for about 48 hours.
  • Sign up for local alerts.
  • Never leave a candle unattended and keep it away from kids and pets, according to the National Candle Association.

Who to call if the power goes out

SCE&G
888-333-4465



Santee Cooper
888-769-7688



Duke power
800-769-3766



SC Electric Co-ops:


Aiken Electric Cooperative
1-877-264-5368
1-803-649-6245
1-800-922-1262


Berkeley Electric Cooperative
1-888-253-4232


Black River Electric Cooperative
Sumter- 1-803-469-8060
Camden- 1-803-432-9854


Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative
1-888-258-3743


Broad River Electric Cooperative
Cherokee County- 1-864-489-5738
Other Counties- 1-866-266-7688


Coastal Electric Cooperative
1-843-538-5800


Edisto Electric Cooperative
1-800-433-3292


Fairfield Electric Cooperative
1-800-499-7862


Horry Electric Cooperative
1-843-369-2212


Laurens Electric Cooperative
1-800-942-3141


Little River Electric Cooperative
1-800-459-2141 or 366-2141


Lynches River Electric Cooperative
1-866-675-5732


Marlboro Electric Cooperative
1-843-479-3855
1-800-922-9174


Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative
1-803-749-6444
1-888-813-7000


Newberry Electric Cooperative
1-803-276-1121


Palmetto Electric Cooperative
1-866-445-5551


Pee Dee Electric Cooperative
1-843-665-4070
1-866-747-0060


Santee Electric Cooperative
1-888-239-2300


Tri-County Electric Cooperative
1-803-874-1215
1-877-874-1215


York Electric Cooperative
1-866-374-1234




