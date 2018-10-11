At least 20 people evacuated from Irmo homes due to flooding

At least 20 people were evacuated from their homes in the Hempsted community in Irmo on Thursday morning due to flooding caused by Tropical Storm Michael, according to Irmo Fire Marshal Brian Haley.
Water rose up to knee- and waist-high in some areas, including along Broken Hill Road, which runs along Kinley Creek just off Piney Grove Road.
Irmo fire rescuers were helping people walk out of their homes through the water. A rescue boat was on standby but hadn’t been used, Haley said.
Rescuers had checked on about 20 houses in the neighborhood by 10:30 a.m.
Some of those houses were vacant, still unoccupied after they were badly damaged in the flooding of October 2015. Some of those vacant houses are being bought out through Lexington County’s flood recovery program, county spokesman Harrison Cahill said.
“It’s a small win that we were actually able to get people out of these areas” before more flooding occurred, Cahill said.
Flood water made its way into some houses Thursday morning, though Haley did not know how high.
Carl Bostick has lived in the neighborhood for some 50 years and has seen the area flood many times, he said. He lives higher on a hill and was not evacuated Thursday.
“I’ve seen furniture floating out the windows” in the past, he said, but Thursday’s flooding wasn’t that severe. It was bad enough, though, that he came down the hill to check on a neighbor whose home has flooded in the past.
The road through the neighborhood was covered in 3 to 4 feet of water at one point. One man waded through water up to his hips.
The water had begun to recede in the area by 10:30 a.m., Haley said.
Other Irmo communities were dealing with flooding from rising creeks, too, including the Whitehall and Bonnie Forest neighborhoods.
“It’s raining in my house,” said a resident of the Bonnie Forest neighborhood, off Piney Woods Road, who asked to be identified as “Miss G” because she didn’t want her name used in the newspaper. The creek beside her home rose into her yard Thursday morning, but it wasn’t as bad as the 2015 flood, Miss G said.
“Really, we weren’t expecting nothing,” she said. “The last hurricane wasn’t that bad.”
Lexington County sheriff’s deputies went door-to-door checking on residents of Lockner Road, on the other side of Kinley Creek from Broken Hill Road.
Irmo firefighters also helped move a hefty 15-year-old pet tortoise to safety in a flooded neighborhood.
Comments