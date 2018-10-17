Saluda River Club home sells for $785,000

Top Five Richland County
898 Royal Oak Way 29045 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Malcolm D. Young $451,062
334 Fallen Timber Trail 29016 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Mungo Homes, Inc. $424,500
3516 Northshore Road 29206 from RVFM 13 Series, LLC to Steven L. Applewhite and Monika D. Applewhite $345,000
1 Bridge View Court 29229 from George F. L. Still and Lisa A. Still to Forrest Lynn King $284,900
216 Stormy Creek Lane 29016 from Bakari S. Prioleau and Courtney A. Prioleau to Joseph A. Monaghan and Dianne M. Monaghan $264,000
Top Five Lexington County
753 Bimini Twist Circle 29072 from Lifestone Homes, LLC to John Richard Call and Alyson Marie Call $784,825
105 Eastshore Drive 29072 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Robert D. Yeomans $780,000
116 Bass Pointe Lane 29036 from Kerry D. Helmeke and Catherine A. Helmeke to Robert Wayne Combs and Krystin Wilhelmsemn Combs $725,000
1782 S. Lake Drive 29073 from WRS Centers I, LLC to Pavilion JL-Lexington, LLC $700,000
122 Gardners Terrace Road 29172 from All-State Equipment Company to Ryan Brewer Enterprises, LLC $550,000
Top Three Kershaw County
430 Black River Road 29020 from E. Phillips Marsh, Gloria B. Marsha, William McLean Marsh and Jessica Dawn Marsh a/k/a Jessica Dawn Smith to Homes and Land Investments, LLC $331,500
4 Swinton Court 29045 from James Edward Tully and Cheryl Malto Tulley to Durell Patrick Jones $250,000
1843 Lakeshore Road 29020 from Lake Wateree Rentals, LLC to Terry L. Lomas and Erin J. Davis $230,000
Richland County
29016
334 Fallen Timber Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Mungo Homes, Inc. $424,500
292 Merrimont Drive from Alex A. Verdini and Sarah Ann Phillips Sarah A. Phillips Tyler Lee Fletcher and Nicole Pauline Fletcher $215,500
9932 Wilson Boulevard from Michael C. Morrison to Anthony W. Pizzello and Elizabeth A. Pizzello $137,000
200 Crickentree Drive from Elizabeth Moore f/k/a Elizabeth Elledge to Juancito A. Pitts $233,000
223 Quiet Pond Way from Earnest Diamond, Jr. and Charlise F. Diamond to Jill Ann Crossgrove and David Fowle Crossgrove $214,900
327 Quiet Creek Road from Gerald F. Walls, Jr. and Jessica M. Gray a/k/a Jessica M. Walls to Latanya Shingler Lemon $171,000
358 Fairford Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Mihwa Thomas $200,990
103 Carl Harris Court from David W. Price and Charles W. Price to Connie J. Brown $113,000
45 Gilmerton Court from Tony C. Robinson and Angela Robinson to Latoya D. McGinnis-Griffin $236,500
216 Stormy Creek Lane from Bakari S. Prioleau and Courtney A. Prioleau to Joseph A. Monaghan and Dianne M. Monaghan $264,000
29045
446 Stillwater Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Shekinah M. Curry-Davis $237,527
898 Royal Oak Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Malcolm D. Young $451,062
922 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Joshua Alexander White and Tiffany Monique White $225,629
29063
1000 Kingston Village Loop from Ryan Norman Kuh n to Justin M. Vanzura $170,000
904 Whitewater Drive from Brendan Crawford to Linda Abigail Brown n/k/a Linda Abigail Crawford $159,000
125 Caddos Creel Road from Erik Murrah and Holly Murrah to Michalla Hendley $128,000
37 Ade Oak Court from Boyd D. Hainsworth to Curtis S. DiPietre and Amanda Jean DiPietre $186,000
113 Hollingshed Creek Boulevard from Robert J. McCormick to Thomas L. Kennedy, Jr. and LizMary Kennedy $237,000
900 Whitewater Drive from Estate of Linda B. Underwood to Bettye V. Rodriquez-Rader and Jeremy D. Rader $150,000
15 Split Rock Court from Jill L. Epley to Michael Donald Simpson and Kathi Jo Simpson $195,000
1068 Kingston Village Loop from Adrianne L. Oehman to Micah W. McHenry and Sarah A. McHenry $142,000
29201
2213 Clark St. from 2213 Clark Street, LLC to SFR3, LLC $153,350
2525 Clark St. from James Rochelle and Erica Rochelle to SFR3, LLC $115,000
29203
472 Dukes Hill Road from Victor Descartes and Latoya Descartes to Ronald Dunbar and Adriana Dunbar $167,000
29204
2736 N. Beltline Boulevard from Ruth F. Jackson to SFR3, LLC $115,000
3600 Chateau Drive, Unit 143 from Barue Investments, LLC to Stephen L. Dutton $116,000
3528 Raven Hill Road from Marie Little Langley to Susan L. Reeder $223,000
29205
1125 Hagood Avenue from Lindsey Dene Moore to Elizabeth H. Hamrick and Ryan Schmitt $223,750
529 King St., Apt. J. from Jarrad Brett Rawl to Colton T. Cash $129,500
816 S. Prospect St. from Brian T. King and Natalie Hurley f/k/a to SFR3, LLC $120,000
629 Wando St. from Caroline Taylor Hinson to Chelsea M. Trautman and Jacob J. Fullerton $181,000
910 Laurie Lane from LDEC, LLC to D. Brian Day and Jaime L. Day $129,900
294 Kennedy St. from Martha A. Barnett to Bryce Bigger $226,000
29206
3615 Northshore Road from H. Ray Marsh, Jr. Trust and H. Ray Marsh. Jr. and Elizabeth M. McClure Trust and Harry Marsh, Sr. to VITA Investments of South Carolina, LLC $185,500
3516 Northshore Road from RVFM 13 Series, LLC to Steven L. Applewhite and Monika D. Applewhite $345,000
29209
1434 Sandra Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Mungo Homes, Inc. $165,824
521 Scribes Lane from NVR, Inc. to Natasha Elizabeth Winfield $173,985
7112 Springate Drive from Edward Scott Reynolds to Charlene Glidden $234,000
721 Wildlife Lane from Cecil Brazell to Obed Saget $103,000
29210
1837 Fairhaven Drive from 1827 Fairhavenn Drive to South Department of Transportation $121,000
1868 Koulter Drive from Paul and Usula Keen Joint Revocable Trust to David O. Mattos $165,000
128 Gateway Lane from Robert E. Wilson and Merrie Beth Wilson to SFR3, LLC $121,400
29223
609 Green Springs Drive from James R. Lucas to Carol E. Haliwanger and Chiquata L. Haltiwanger $100,000
341 Thornridge Road from Keith L. Bingham and Kathleen Bingham to Shenika N. Johnson $129,900
139 Whixley Lane from Eric Henson to Ashley Wesley $133,000
352 Risdon Way from Wright-Gray Partnership to Shantee Hammond and Rashad Hopkins $123,000
321 Maingate Drive from Sunvest Real Estate, LLC to Doris Elise Glover $181,400
25 Constable Lane from Estate of Betty T. Cagle to Ronald D. Haynes and Constance W. Haynes $130,000
247 Flora Springs Circle from Brenda A. Harrell and Jerry W. Harrell to Harold P. Ruth and Thelda L. Ruth $200,000
165 Sweetoak Drive from Joe Morris Builders, LLC to Jennifer B. Brantley $149,900
372 Peppercorn Lane from Joshua A. Brown to Eric N. Castro $135,000
808 E. Springs Road from Joseph G. Schaefer and Nancy A. Schaefer to Amanda Leigh Jeffries $255,000
29229
221 Ridge Trail Drive from Ernest Pruitt, III and Patricia Lynn Pruitt to Marilyn-Goldman $164,500
211 Founders Ridge Road from Estate of Janet Hawley Bate to Sharon Brown Harriott $204,500
106 Glendevon Way from Edward E. Baker, Jr. and Susan Lore Baker to Cecl B. Cooper and Judith A. Cooper $142,000
309 Afton Lane from Hannah E. Cummings, Charles E. Cummings and Paula S. Cummings to Willie Johnson, Jr. $177,400
22 Coachmen Court from Frank J. Cinicola to Phillip Edward Powell, Sr. $139,000
1 Bridge View Court from George F. L. Still and Lisa A. Still to Forrest Lynn King $284,900
834 Purnell Court from Michael R. Ambriz and Faith L. Ambriz to Scott E. Harrell and Teresa A. Harrell $158,500
705 Valhalla Drive from Mary Jane Anderson to Eric Hoon Johnson and Charisse Joy Alarcon Johnson $210,000
509 Barrimore Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Tammy Carter and Franklin Shearman $193,000
202 Glen Knoll Drive from James D. Brown, Jr. and Elizabeth Cypress to Patience R. Jones $124,900
13 Midgard Court from James A. Brindel, II and Lisa A. Brindel to Ginger F. Van Vooren $188,000
Lexington County
29033
723 Jansen Avenue from Charles H. Baker to Edward E. Enfinger and Laurel R. Addy $138,000
1649 Oak St. from Desiree T. Gordon to Corinne Sharon Coplin $103,000
29036
308 Edgewood Court from Wilson E. Smoak, Jr. and Ann H. Smoak to Robert Connelly and Stacie Connelly $515,000
37 Revelstone Way from John C. Zagata, Sueann M. Zagata and Brent J. Zagata to James Michael Yost $200,000
37 Revelstone Way from James Michael Yost to James Michael Yost and Patricia K. Yost $200,000
10 acres on Jake Meetze Road from Sylvia B. Brannon to James R. Rowan and Rebecca M. Rowan $170,000
348 Old Chapin Road from Rachael Oerther and Christopher Oerther to Margaret Driscoll and David Driscoll $260,000
412 Northshore Court from IGSC Series II Trust to Deborah A. Blair $160,000
241 Stoney Pointe Drive from Paul D. Gray to Jordan G. Shutts $148,000
243 Arrow Shores Road from Douglas O. Bradford to Rachel R. Sullivan and Thomas V. Sullivan $261,000
339 Saucer Way from Neil A. Laliberte and Michelle D. Laliberte to John S. Fijal and Tina L. Fijal $177,500
116 Bass Pointe Lane from Kerry D. Helmeke and Catherine A. Helmeke to Robert Wayne Combs and Krystin Wilhelmsen Combs $725,000
332 Flicker Lane from Joseph C. Barrett to Joseph V. King, Sr. and Melissa C. King $340,000
115 Elsoma Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jerry Carnall Lee $179,944
29053
355 Woodcote Drive from Rosalie D. Sizer and Arnold Martell Sizer and Rosey Lee Sizer to Christine Livingston $125,500
29063
411 Friarsgate Boulevard from Thomas A. Baire and Lindsey Baire to Margaret Ann Moize $122,000
29072
288 Popes Lane from David Wu and Nancy Li to Aysha Alamgir and Abu Khan $270,000
411 Crowning Place from Cherri L. Sweat to Joshua Shaw and Nell Shaw $230,000
508 Oxford Court from Dwight D. Pauley and Kathryn Pauley to Judy Ann Phillips $255,000
411 Oxford Road from Denise Burr and Ken Burr to Brent Folks $217,900
105 Eastshore Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Robert D. Yeomans $780,000
124 Crimson Oak Drive from Corey Dean Clamp to Bisleydys Hevia $140,000
113 Belle Chase Drive from Leo Otis Hall and Diane Hahn Hall to Anupam Bhushan Walter and Anuta Sonali Walter $535,000
141 Silversstone Road from James C. Taylor to Tangierina Cena $110,000
65 Circleview Drive from Lee J. Bailey, Jr. and Judith M. Bailey to Christopher Richard Reynolds and Heather Reynolds $285,000
408 Whispering Winds Drive from Susan W. Roe to Justin H. Krise $173,500
147 Glade Spring Drive from James S. Cross, III and Kristie Cross to Thomas Micah Leddy and Kelley Reed Leddy $375,000
233 Avensong Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to David J. Bennett and Katherine E. Bennett $208,691
708 Casco Court from Michael K. Ray and Crystal I. Ray to Ernesto Del Sol, Jr. and Yazmin Lilliana Avilla Hernandez $237,900
214 Montrose Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Chad Michael Geary and Jennifer Lacy Geary $264,809
336 Quiet Grove Drive from Brooke C. Symer to Tom Plzak and Tina Plzak $154,000
113 Mews Way from Drakes & Hens Land Holdings, LLC to Mihaela Gutu and Adrian Gutu $170,000
301 Hunters Ridge Drive from JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to Stephanie Wheeler $149,900
139 Rocky Cove Road from Kenneth M. Whetstone and Jessica R. Whetstone to Kimberly B. Burleson and Jonathan C. Burleson $379,900
313 Welsummer Way from Christopher Lee Parrott and Nikki Howell Parrott to Bradford Paul Boisvert and Allison McGary $225,000
237 Red Barn Road from David Watson to Ryan Joseph Kasky $169,653
404 Libby Lane from Mary Elizabeth Crawford a/k/a Mary Elizabeth Satterfield and James Edward Satterfield and Susan C. Satterfield to Mugbila Ademovic $130,000
218 Glenforest Court from Matthew S. Koon and Jennifer L. Powell to Edwin Florez $150,000
237 Cherokee Pond Trail from Henrik O. Berdel and Rebecca A. Berdel to Matthew S. Koon and Jennifer L. Koon $229,100
200 Chesterton Drive from Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Stephanie R. Derr $133,000
188 Midway Road from Gregory Senn and Lisa Senn to Susan C. Atkins $470,000
753 Bimini Twist Circle from Lifestone Homes, LLC to John Richard Call and Alyson Marie Call $784,825
29073
135 Cape Jasmine Way from Anthony B. Anderson to Marilyn J. Hinkle and Kenneth Wayne Puckett $137,000
105 Holly Tree St. from Patricia E. Giancola to Susan W. Roe $172,000
213 Covey Lane from Mackie Carter to Logan E. Lewis and Dennis R. Lewis $121,000
178 Greenbank Drive from Timothy F. Burneka and Mary M. Burneka to Timothy James Smith and Cassie Laine Smith $249,000
1782 S. Lake Drive from WRS Centers I, LLC to Pavilion JL-Lexington, LLC $700,000
268 Starling Way from Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Lester Paul Carver, III and Jennifer Lynn Carver $166,420
748 Sequoia Drive from Juan Rodriguez to Juan Rodriguez $151,000
549 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Travon D. Biggers and Summer C. Biggers $270,603
1529 Knotts Haven Trail from William Gregg Steinmeyer to Dennis Dana Marchant $194,500
138 Mossborough Drive from Lyle Oamil to Sydney L. Brooks and Kathleen G. Biron-Breaks $199,330
140 Kings Way from Linda S. Roberts, Wanda S. Rawl and Jack Faulkenberry a/k/a Jack Bayard Faulkenberry, Sr. to Christopher Boland and Beth Boland $190,000
577 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Anthony J. Cancian and Margaret J. Cancian $205,783
578 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jennifer Onessa Gist-Barley $224,485
127 Lake Shire Drive from Estate of Jewel Campbell Blackwell a/k/a Jewel C. Richardson to Elaine Richardson Dooley and Arnell Myers Coker, III $132,000
812 Pepper Vine Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Grishelda I. Bradley $289,900
119 Swanhaven Drive from Kimberly P. Chastain to Samuel Flores and Candy Flores $340,000
519 Foremost Drive from Ralph A. Emanuel and Sandra L. Uetz Emanuel to Paul R. Harsey $128,500
2233 Nazareth Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Matthew D. Rosene and Brandon N. Hays $223,550
29169
1067 Hummingbird Drive from James G. Powers and Jean Lou Powers to Carol Ann Normile $337,000
1505 Cherokee Drive from Estate of Betty Kneece Jackson a/k/a Betty K. Jackson to Laura W. Mims and Roger Glenn Write $137,800
250 Marabou Circle from Remodeling Creations, LLC to Daniel T. Carter $175,500
904 Mohawk Drive from Hannah E. Holbrook, Melissa Blevins and Paul Robert Blevins to Michael MacDonald and Gregg D. MacDonald $105,000
821 Osage Avenue from Estate of Daniel B. Smigay to Tessa Olivia Finklea $130,000
29170
407 Dickson Hill Circle from Ashleigh L. Quick n/k/a Ashleigh Quick Ledford to Lauren Adams Teal and Travis Adams Teal $270,000
245 Autumnview Court from Christopher H. Boland and Elizabeth C. Boland to Keith Ryan Brutcher $152,000
3009 Lawrence Road from Christopher S. Keaton and Tiffany Keaton to Yarelie Evely Mitchell $134,900
276 Loop Road from Julie B. Shumpert to Pedro Michael Ache $162,000
162 Derby Drive from Kevin J. Ross and Laura A. Leivense n/k/a Laura A. Ross to Fnu Ulfat $180,000
29171
249 Candlelight Drive from M. Allison Hobeika a/k/a Mary Allison Hobeika n/k/a Allison H. Wilks to Sandy Reeser Revocable Trust and Lesley Reeser Revocable Trust $339,000
29172
122 Gardners Terrace Road from All-State Equipment Company to Ryan Brewer Enterprises, LLC $550,000
207 Lookout Road from Second Mile Investments, LLC to Denise Elizabeth Sherrill $138,000
512 Calcutta Drive from Gary Barfield and Marcie W. Barfield to Justin C. Hughes $164,000
29203
7315 Fairfield Road from MNSCO, Inc. to James G. Kennedy, Timothy K. Kennedy and Ralph S. Kennedy, Jr. $110,000
29210
530 Shadowbrook Drive from Thomas Hill and Teresa J. Mooney to Joshua W. Velders $217,000
409 Willow Winds Drive from Bobby G. Strange and Williams N. Bowen to Jerry Reid and Lydia Reid $142,000
3241 Sidney Road from Wayne McCullough to Dylan Newman Holas, Mamie L. Holas and Ricky Rudolph R. Hollas $161,000
29212
237 Newpark Place from Richard E. Howell and Mary E. Howell to Andrew Fleig and Jaclyn Fleig $184,900
111 Broken Hill Road from Three Oaks Properties of Irmo, LLC to Nicholas T. Stafford $118,000
1308 Country Squire Drive from Shirley S. Mendenhall a/k/a Shirley Mendenhall to Michael K. Baxley and Cynthia Baxley $177,000
616 Valleywood Court from Jason C. Brown to Alexander Dexter Holas and Shelia Tillet Holas $330,000
Kershaw County
29020
177 Colony Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Margaret E. Stann $208,740
2114 David Lane from HR Property Solutions, LLC to David Alan Joyce and Sylvia Ellen Joyce $166,556
2196 Mallard Lane from James R. Hagwood and Jacqueline H. Hagwood to Deborah H. Morris $215,000
1843 Lakeshore Road from Lake Wateree Rentals, LLC to Terry L. Lomas and Erin J. Davis $230,000
1265 Black Duck Road from Mary C. Mercurio Trust to Fred M. Myers a/k/a Frederick M. Myers $140,823
253 Rush Lane from Julian Morris a/k/a J.E. Morris to David Andrew McBride $167,400
430 Black River Road from E. Phillips Marsh, Gloria B. Marsha, William McLean Marsh and Jessica Dawn Marsh a/k/a Jessica Dawn Smith to Homes and Land Investments, LLC $331,500
13 Lyford Lane from Sally Wright Furlong to Michael P. Snyder and Melissa Mangum Snyder $175,000
93 Colony Drive from Margaret E. Stann to Douglas L. Miller and Alice Miller $139,900
1520 Lucknow Road from Joshua C. Newman and Kristin R. Newman to Luke A. Michel and Gabrielle A. Blakeney $198,000
29045
4 Swinton Court from James Edward Tully and Cheryl Malto Tulley to Durell Patrick Jones $250,000
21 Strawberry Field Lane from David Joseph Hickey, IV to Phillip Wade Robertson and Angel W. Robertson $157,500
13 Lone Oak Court from Shaynaeh M. Smalls a/k/a Shaynaeh M. Marie Thomas to William Smalls, Jr. $163,000
8 Caraway Court from David Alan Joyce and Sylvia Ellen Joyce to Gene E. Angell and Carol A. Angell $164,000
2507 Jack Pine Court from Robert Dean Ray, Sr. and Janine M. Ray to Matthew A. Tonstad and Jessica A. Tonstad $148,000
36 Kathwood Lane from Renata G. Autrey to John J. Tagliaferri $200,000
1460 Chestnut Road from Bryan J. Reeves to Shirley A. Devore and Steven G. Devore $140,000
17 Desert Rose Court from Robert P. Van Oostrom and Lisa A. Van Oostrom to Dustin F. Ortagus $213,000
100 Ole Still Lane from William Chad Brothers and Shantay Brothers to Daryl Throne and Kristina Craig $215,000
70 Lillie Lane from Gradley Curtis McKee and Angela Leigh McKee to William Chad Brothers and Shantay Brothers $210,000
1650 Highway Church Road from The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Robert D. Ray and Janine M. Ray $193,000
29078
430 Anne St. from Estate of Donald E. Auke to Connie Whalen $110,000
6 Furlong Downs from Executive Construction Homes, LLC to Brooke Sullivan and Michael Ansley $168,900
99 Driftwood Avenue from Camp Properties, Inc. to Erik R. Golston and Keishanna P. Weldon $164,900
1913 Springvale Road from Haile Watson to Carolina J. Loiseau $134,000
