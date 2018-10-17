Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Saluda River Club home sells for $785,000

October 17, 2018

Top Five Richland County

898 Royal Oak Way 29045 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Malcolm D. Young $451,062

334 Fallen Timber Trail 29016 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Mungo Homes, Inc. $424,500

3516 Northshore Road 29206 from RVFM 13 Series, LLC to Steven L. Applewhite and Monika D. Applewhite $345,000

1 Bridge View Court 29229 from George F. L. Still and Lisa A. Still to Forrest Lynn King $284,900

216 Stormy Creek Lane 29016 from Bakari S. Prioleau and Courtney A. Prioleau to Joseph A. Monaghan and Dianne M. Monaghan $264,000

Top Five Lexington County

753 Bimini Twist Circle 29072 from Lifestone Homes, LLC to John Richard Call and Alyson Marie Call $784,825

105 Eastshore Drive 29072 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Robert D. Yeomans $780,000

116 Bass Pointe Lane 29036 from Kerry D. Helmeke and Catherine A. Helmeke to Robert Wayne Combs and Krystin Wilhelmsemn Combs $725,000

1782 S. Lake Drive 29073 from WRS Centers I, LLC to Pavilion JL-Lexington, LLC $700,000

122 Gardners Terrace Road 29172 from All-State Equipment Company to Ryan Brewer Enterprises, LLC $550,000

Top Three Kershaw County

430 Black River Road 29020 from E. Phillips Marsh, Gloria B. Marsha, William McLean Marsh and Jessica Dawn Marsh a/k/a Jessica Dawn Smith to Homes and Land Investments, LLC $331,500

4 Swinton Court 29045 from James Edward Tully and Cheryl Malto Tulley to Durell Patrick Jones $250,000

1843 Lakeshore Road 29020 from Lake Wateree Rentals, LLC to Terry L. Lomas and Erin J. Davis $230,000

Richland County

29016

334 Fallen Timber Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Mungo Homes, Inc. $424,500

292 Merrimont Drive from Alex A. Verdini and Sarah Ann Phillips Sarah A. Phillips Tyler Lee Fletcher and Nicole Pauline Fletcher $215,500

9932 Wilson Boulevard from Michael C. Morrison to Anthony W. Pizzello and Elizabeth A. Pizzello $137,000

200 Crickentree Drive from Elizabeth Moore f/k/a Elizabeth Elledge to Juancito A. Pitts $233,000

223 Quiet Pond Way from Earnest Diamond, Jr. and Charlise F. Diamond to Jill Ann Crossgrove and David Fowle Crossgrove $214,900

327 Quiet Creek Road from Gerald F. Walls, Jr. and Jessica M. Gray a/k/a Jessica M. Walls to Latanya Shingler Lemon $171,000

358 Fairford Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Mihwa Thomas $200,990

103 Carl Harris Court from David W. Price and Charles W. Price to Connie J. Brown $113,000

45 Gilmerton Court from Tony C. Robinson and Angela Robinson to Latoya D. McGinnis-Griffin $236,500

216 Stormy Creek Lane from Bakari S. Prioleau and Courtney A. Prioleau to Joseph A. Monaghan and Dianne M. Monaghan $264,000

29045

446 Stillwater Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Shekinah M. Curry-Davis $237,527

898 Royal Oak Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Malcolm D. Young $451,062

922 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Joshua Alexander White and Tiffany Monique White $225,629

29063

1000 Kingston Village Loop from Ryan Norman Kuh n to Justin M. Vanzura $170,000

904 Whitewater Drive from Brendan Crawford to Linda Abigail Brown n/k/a Linda Abigail Crawford $159,000

125 Caddos Creel Road from Erik Murrah and Holly Murrah to Michalla Hendley $128,000

37 Ade Oak Court from Boyd D. Hainsworth to Curtis S. DiPietre and Amanda Jean DiPietre $186,000

113 Hollingshed Creek Boulevard from Robert J. McCormick to Thomas L. Kennedy, Jr. and LizMary Kennedy $237,000

900 Whitewater Drive from Estate of Linda B. Underwood to Bettye V. Rodriquez-Rader and Jeremy D. Rader $150,000

15 Split Rock Court from Jill L. Epley to Michael Donald Simpson and Kathi Jo Simpson $195,000

1068 Kingston Village Loop from Adrianne L. Oehman to Micah W. McHenry and Sarah A. McHenry $142,000

29201

2213 Clark St. from 2213 Clark Street, LLC to SFR3, LLC $153,350

2525 Clark St. from James Rochelle and Erica Rochelle to SFR3, LLC $115,000

29203

472 Dukes Hill Road from Victor Descartes and Latoya Descartes to Ronald Dunbar and Adriana Dunbar $167,000

29204

2736 N. Beltline Boulevard from Ruth F. Jackson to SFR3, LLC $115,000

3600 Chateau Drive, Unit 143 from Barue Investments, LLC to Stephen L. Dutton $116,000

3528 Raven Hill Road from Marie Little Langley to Susan L. Reeder $223,000

29205

1125 Hagood Avenue from Lindsey Dene Moore to Elizabeth H. Hamrick and Ryan Schmitt $223,750

529 King St., Apt. J. from Jarrad Brett Rawl to Colton T. Cash $129,500

816 S. Prospect St. from Brian T. King and Natalie Hurley f/k/a to SFR3, LLC $120,000

629 Wando St. from Caroline Taylor Hinson to Chelsea M. Trautman and Jacob J. Fullerton $181,000

910 Laurie Lane from LDEC, LLC to D. Brian Day and Jaime L. Day $129,900

294 Kennedy St. from Martha A. Barnett to Bryce Bigger $226,000

29206

3615 Northshore Road from H. Ray Marsh, Jr. Trust and H. Ray Marsh. Jr. and Elizabeth M. McClure Trust and Harry Marsh, Sr. to VITA Investments of South Carolina, LLC $185,500

3516 Northshore Road from RVFM 13 Series, LLC to Steven L. Applewhite and Monika D. Applewhite $345,000

29209

1434 Sandra Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Mungo Homes, Inc. $165,824

521 Scribes Lane from NVR, Inc. to Natasha Elizabeth Winfield $173,985

7112 Springate Drive from Edward Scott Reynolds to Charlene Glidden $234,000

721 Wildlife Lane from Cecil Brazell to Obed Saget $103,000

29210

1837 Fairhaven Drive from 1827 Fairhavenn Drive to South Department of Transportation $121,000

1868 Koulter Drive from Paul and Usula Keen Joint Revocable Trust to David O. Mattos $165,000

128 Gateway Lane from Robert E. Wilson and Merrie Beth Wilson to SFR3, LLC $121,400

29223

609 Green Springs Drive from James R. Lucas to Carol E. Haliwanger and Chiquata L. Haltiwanger $100,000

341 Thornridge Road from Keith L. Bingham and Kathleen Bingham to Shenika N. Johnson $129,900

139 Whixley Lane from Eric Henson to Ashley Wesley $133,000

352 Risdon Way from Wright-Gray Partnership to Shantee Hammond and Rashad Hopkins $123,000

321 Maingate Drive from Sunvest Real Estate, LLC to Doris Elise Glover $181,400

25 Constable Lane from Estate of Betty T. Cagle to Ronald D. Haynes and Constance W. Haynes $130,000

247 Flora Springs Circle from Brenda A. Harrell and Jerry W. Harrell to Harold P. Ruth and Thelda L. Ruth $200,000

165 Sweetoak Drive from Joe Morris Builders, LLC to Jennifer B. Brantley $149,900

372 Peppercorn Lane from Joshua A. Brown to Eric N. Castro $135,000

808 E. Springs Road from Joseph G. Schaefer and Nancy A. Schaefer to Amanda Leigh Jeffries $255,000

29229

221 Ridge Trail Drive from Ernest Pruitt, III and Patricia Lynn Pruitt to Marilyn-Goldman $164,500

211 Founders Ridge Road from Estate of Janet Hawley Bate to Sharon Brown Harriott $204,500

106 Glendevon Way from Edward E. Baker, Jr. and Susan Lore Baker to Cecl B. Cooper and Judith A. Cooper $142,000

309 Afton Lane from Hannah E. Cummings, Charles E. Cummings and Paula S. Cummings to Willie Johnson, Jr. $177,400

22 Coachmen Court from Frank J. Cinicola to Phillip Edward Powell, Sr. $139,000

1 Bridge View Court from George F. L. Still and Lisa A. Still to Forrest Lynn King $284,900

834 Purnell Court from Michael R. Ambriz and Faith L. Ambriz to Scott E. Harrell and Teresa A. Harrell $158,500

705 Valhalla Drive from Mary Jane Anderson to Eric Hoon Johnson and Charisse Joy Alarcon Johnson $210,000

509 Barrimore Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Tammy Carter and Franklin Shearman $193,000

202 Glen Knoll Drive from James D. Brown, Jr. and Elizabeth Cypress to Patience R. Jones $124,900

13 Midgard Court from James A. Brindel, II and Lisa A. Brindel to Ginger F. Van Vooren $188,000

Lexington County

29033

723 Jansen Avenue from Charles H. Baker to Edward E. Enfinger and Laurel R. Addy $138,000

1649 Oak St. from Desiree T. Gordon to Corinne Sharon Coplin $103,000

29036

308 Edgewood Court from Wilson E. Smoak, Jr. and Ann H. Smoak to Robert Connelly and Stacie Connelly $515,000

37 Revelstone Way from John C. Zagata, Sueann M. Zagata and Brent J. Zagata to James Michael Yost $200,000

37 Revelstone Way from James Michael Yost to James Michael Yost and Patricia K. Yost $200,000

10 acres on Jake Meetze Road from Sylvia B. Brannon to James R. Rowan and Rebecca M. Rowan $170,000

348 Old Chapin Road from Rachael Oerther and Christopher Oerther to Margaret Driscoll and David Driscoll $260,000

412 Northshore Court from IGSC Series II Trust to Deborah A. Blair $160,000

241 Stoney Pointe Drive from Paul D. Gray to Jordan G. Shutts $148,000

243 Arrow Shores Road from Douglas O. Bradford to Rachel R. Sullivan and Thomas V. Sullivan $261,000

339 Saucer Way from Neil A. Laliberte and Michelle D. Laliberte to John S. Fijal and Tina L. Fijal $177,500

116 Bass Pointe Lane from Kerry D. Helmeke and Catherine A. Helmeke to Robert Wayne Combs and Krystin Wilhelmsen Combs $725,000

332 Flicker Lane from Joseph C. Barrett to Joseph V. King, Sr. and Melissa C. King $340,000

115 Elsoma Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jerry Carnall Lee $179,944

29053

355 Woodcote Drive from Rosalie D. Sizer and Arnold Martell Sizer and Rosey Lee Sizer to Christine Livingston $125,500

29063

411 Friarsgate Boulevard from Thomas A. Baire and Lindsey Baire to Margaret Ann Moize $122,000

29072

288 Popes Lane from David Wu and Nancy Li to Aysha Alamgir and Abu Khan $270,000

411 Crowning Place from Cherri L. Sweat to Joshua Shaw and Nell Shaw $230,000

508 Oxford Court from Dwight D. Pauley and Kathryn Pauley to Judy Ann Phillips $255,000

411 Oxford Road from Denise Burr and Ken Burr to Brent Folks $217,900

105 Eastshore Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Robert D. Yeomans $780,000

124 Crimson Oak Drive from Corey Dean Clamp to Bisleydys Hevia $140,000

113 Belle Chase Drive from Leo Otis Hall and Diane Hahn Hall to Anupam Bhushan Walter and Anuta Sonali Walter $535,000

141 Silversstone Road from James C. Taylor to Tangierina Cena $110,000

65 Circleview Drive from Lee J. Bailey, Jr. and Judith M. Bailey to Christopher Richard Reynolds and Heather Reynolds $285,000

408 Whispering Winds Drive from Susan W. Roe to Justin H. Krise $173,500

147 Glade Spring Drive from James S. Cross, III and Kristie Cross to Thomas Micah Leddy and Kelley Reed Leddy $375,000

233 Avensong Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to David J. Bennett and Katherine E. Bennett $208,691

708 Casco Court from Michael K. Ray and Crystal I. Ray to Ernesto Del Sol, Jr. and Yazmin Lilliana Avilla Hernandez $237,900

214 Montrose Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Chad Michael Geary and Jennifer Lacy Geary $264,809

336 Quiet Grove Drive from Brooke C. Symer to Tom Plzak and Tina Plzak $154,000

113 Mews Way from Drakes & Hens Land Holdings, LLC to Mihaela Gutu and Adrian Gutu $170,000

301 Hunters Ridge Drive from JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to Stephanie Wheeler $149,900

139 Rocky Cove Road from Kenneth M. Whetstone and Jessica R. Whetstone to Kimberly B. Burleson and Jonathan C. Burleson $379,900

313 Welsummer Way from Christopher Lee Parrott and Nikki Howell Parrott to Bradford Paul Boisvert and Allison McGary $225,000

237 Red Barn Road from David Watson to Ryan Joseph Kasky $169,653

404 Libby Lane from Mary Elizabeth Crawford a/k/a Mary Elizabeth Satterfield and James Edward Satterfield and Susan C. Satterfield to Mugbila Ademovic $130,000

218 Glenforest Court from Matthew S. Koon and Jennifer L. Powell to Edwin Florez $150,000

237 Cherokee Pond Trail from Henrik O. Berdel and Rebecca A. Berdel to Matthew S. Koon and Jennifer L. Koon $229,100

200 Chesterton Drive from Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Stephanie R. Derr $133,000

188 Midway Road from Gregory Senn and Lisa Senn to Susan C. Atkins $470,000

753 Bimini Twist Circle from Lifestone Homes, LLC to John Richard Call and Alyson Marie Call $784,825

29073

135 Cape Jasmine Way from Anthony B. Anderson to Marilyn J. Hinkle and Kenneth Wayne Puckett $137,000

105 Holly Tree St. from Patricia E. Giancola to Susan W. Roe $172,000

213 Covey Lane from Mackie Carter to Logan E. Lewis and Dennis R. Lewis $121,000

178 Greenbank Drive from Timothy F. Burneka and Mary M. Burneka to Timothy James Smith and Cassie Laine Smith $249,000

1782 S. Lake Drive from WRS Centers I, LLC to Pavilion JL-Lexington, LLC $700,000

268 Starling Way from Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Lester Paul Carver, III and Jennifer Lynn Carver $166,420

748 Sequoia Drive from Juan Rodriguez to Juan Rodriguez $151,000

549 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Travon D. Biggers and Summer C. Biggers $270,603

1529 Knotts Haven Trail from William Gregg Steinmeyer to Dennis Dana Marchant $194,500

138 Mossborough Drive from Lyle Oamil to Sydney L. Brooks and Kathleen G. Biron-Breaks $199,330

140 Kings Way from Linda S. Roberts, Wanda S. Rawl and Jack Faulkenberry a/k/a Jack Bayard Faulkenberry, Sr. to Christopher Boland and Beth Boland $190,000

577 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Anthony J. Cancian and Margaret J. Cancian $205,783

578 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jennifer Onessa Gist-Barley $224,485

127 Lake Shire Drive from Estate of Jewel Campbell Blackwell a/k/a Jewel C. Richardson to Elaine Richardson Dooley and Arnell Myers Coker, III $132,000

812 Pepper Vine Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Grishelda I. Bradley $289,900

119 Swanhaven Drive from Kimberly P. Chastain to Samuel Flores and Candy Flores $340,000

519 Foremost Drive from Ralph A. Emanuel and Sandra L. Uetz Emanuel to Paul R. Harsey $128,500

2233 Nazareth Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Matthew D. Rosene and Brandon N. Hays $223,550

29169

1067 Hummingbird Drive from James G. Powers and Jean Lou Powers to Carol Ann Normile $337,000

1505 Cherokee Drive from Estate of Betty Kneece Jackson a/k/a Betty K. Jackson to Laura W. Mims and Roger Glenn Write $137,800

250 Marabou Circle from Remodeling Creations, LLC to Daniel T. Carter $175,500

904 Mohawk Drive from Hannah E. Holbrook, Melissa Blevins and Paul Robert Blevins to Michael MacDonald and Gregg D. MacDonald $105,000

821 Osage Avenue from Estate of Daniel B. Smigay to Tessa Olivia Finklea $130,000

29170

407 Dickson Hill Circle from Ashleigh L. Quick n/k/a Ashleigh Quick Ledford to Lauren Adams Teal and Travis Adams Teal $270,000

245 Autumnview Court from Christopher H. Boland and Elizabeth C. Boland to Keith Ryan Brutcher $152,000

3009 Lawrence Road from Christopher S. Keaton and Tiffany Keaton to Yarelie Evely Mitchell $134,900

276 Loop Road from Julie B. Shumpert to Pedro Michael Ache $162,000

162 Derby Drive from Kevin J. Ross and Laura A. Leivense n/k/a Laura A. Ross to Fnu Ulfat $180,000

29171

249 Candlelight Drive from M. Allison Hobeika a/k/a Mary Allison Hobeika n/k/a Allison H. Wilks to Sandy Reeser Revocable Trust and Lesley Reeser Revocable Trust $339,000

29172

122 Gardners Terrace Road from All-State Equipment Company to Ryan Brewer Enterprises, LLC $550,000

207 Lookout Road from Second Mile Investments, LLC to Denise Elizabeth Sherrill $138,000

512 Calcutta Drive from Gary Barfield and Marcie W. Barfield to Justin C. Hughes $164,000

29203

7315 Fairfield Road from MNSCO, Inc. to James G. Kennedy, Timothy K. Kennedy and Ralph S. Kennedy, Jr. $110,000

29210

530 Shadowbrook Drive from Thomas Hill and Teresa J. Mooney to Joshua W. Velders $217,000

409 Willow Winds Drive from Bobby G. Strange and Williams N. Bowen to Jerry Reid and Lydia Reid $142,000

3241 Sidney Road from Wayne McCullough to Dylan Newman Holas, Mamie L. Holas and Ricky Rudolph R. Hollas $161,000

29212

237 Newpark Place from Richard E. Howell and Mary E. Howell to Andrew Fleig and Jaclyn Fleig $184,900

111 Broken Hill Road from Three Oaks Properties of Irmo, LLC to Nicholas T. Stafford $118,000

1308 Country Squire Drive from Shirley S. Mendenhall a/k/a Shirley Mendenhall to Michael K. Baxley and Cynthia Baxley $177,000

616 Valleywood Court from Jason C. Brown to Alexander Dexter Holas and Shelia Tillet Holas $330,000

Kershaw County

29020

177 Colony Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Margaret E. Stann $208,740

2114 David Lane from HR Property Solutions, LLC to David Alan Joyce and Sylvia Ellen Joyce $166,556

2196 Mallard Lane from James R. Hagwood and Jacqueline H. Hagwood to Deborah H. Morris $215,000

1843 Lakeshore Road from Lake Wateree Rentals, LLC to Terry L. Lomas and Erin J. Davis $230,000

1265 Black Duck Road from Mary C. Mercurio Trust to Fred M. Myers a/k/a Frederick M. Myers $140,823

253 Rush Lane from Julian Morris a/k/a J.E. Morris to David Andrew McBride $167,400

430 Black River Road from E. Phillips Marsh, Gloria B. Marsha, William McLean Marsh and Jessica Dawn Marsh a/k/a Jessica Dawn Smith to Homes and Land Investments, LLC $331,500

13 Lyford Lane from Sally Wright Furlong to Michael P. Snyder and Melissa Mangum Snyder $175,000

93 Colony Drive from Margaret E. Stann to Douglas L. Miller and Alice Miller $139,900

1520 Lucknow Road from Joshua C. Newman and Kristin R. Newman to Luke A. Michel and Gabrielle A. Blakeney $198,000

29045

4 Swinton Court from James Edward Tully and Cheryl Malto Tulley to Durell Patrick Jones $250,000

21 Strawberry Field Lane from David Joseph Hickey, IV to Phillip Wade Robertson and Angel W. Robertson $157,500

13 Lone Oak Court from Shaynaeh M. Smalls a/k/a Shaynaeh M. Marie Thomas to William Smalls, Jr. $163,000

8 Caraway Court from David Alan Joyce and Sylvia Ellen Joyce to Gene E. Angell and Carol A. Angell $164,000

2507 Jack Pine Court from Robert Dean Ray, Sr. and Janine M. Ray to Matthew A. Tonstad and Jessica A. Tonstad $148,000

36 Kathwood Lane from Renata G. Autrey to John J. Tagliaferri $200,000

1460 Chestnut Road from Bryan J. Reeves to Shirley A. Devore and Steven G. Devore $140,000

17 Desert Rose Court from Robert P. Van Oostrom and Lisa A. Van Oostrom to Dustin F. Ortagus $213,000

100 Ole Still Lane from William Chad Brothers and Shantay Brothers to Daryl Throne and Kristina Craig $215,000

70 Lillie Lane from Gradley Curtis McKee and Angela Leigh McKee to William Chad Brothers and Shantay Brothers $210,000

1650 Highway Church Road from The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Robert D. Ray and Janine M. Ray $193,000

29078

430 Anne St. from Estate of Donald E. Auke to Connie Whalen $110,000

6 Furlong Downs from Executive Construction Homes, LLC to Brooke Sullivan and Michael Ansley $168,900

99 Driftwood Avenue from Camp Properties, Inc. to Erik R. Golston and Keishanna P. Weldon $164,900

1913 Springvale Road from Haile Watson to Carolina J. Loiseau $134,000

