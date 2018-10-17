West Columbia to begin construction on park for children with or without disabilities

West Columbia will break ground next week for its ‘Enabling Park’, which will be accessible for all families in the community, with and without disabilities.
All of the facilities and amenities in the park will be accessible to the disabled, allowing children with and without disabilities to have access to the same playground, allowing interaction with each other in a fun and safe environment.
“We look forward to offering children of all abilities an opportunity to play together in West Columbia” says Tem Miles, West Columbia mayor pro-tem.
Areas of the Enabling Park will be wheelchair and walker friendly. It also will be accessible to people with vision impairment. “It’s designed with dignity in mind,” says a news release from West Columbia.
All ages will be welcome, with a playground designated for ages two to five and one designated for ages five to 12.
Not only will the Enabling Park be a place for children to interact with each other, but also a place where families can gather. The park will include an open-air pavilion that will have picnic tables, restrooms, and fans.
The park will also include public and local art within its walls.
Parking near the West Columbia Riverwalk, Amphitheatre and Enabling Park will also be expanded to accommodate extra visitors.
“The parking expansion will provide a safe place to park,” says Anna Huffman, public information officer for West Columbia.
Earlier this year, West Columbia was given a $250,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism to fund this project.
Enabling Park features include:
Nature play area
Scent garden
Butterfly garden
Zip-Krooz Zipline
Swings
Secluded play area
Restrooms
Open-air pavilion
Seating area
Parking
The groundbreaking will be be held on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at the West Columbia Riverwalk at 212 Hudson, St. The Enabling Park is scheduled to open March 2019.
