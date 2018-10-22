Carolina bride battling cancer, who defied the odds to see her wedding day, has died

Laurin Bank defied her doctors’ advice when she refused to move up her wedding day. There were concerns that the South Carolina woman would not make it to her wedding because of her battle with cancer.

In spite of the warnings, the Columbia resident didn’t change the nuptials from March 24 and ended up having “the best day ever,” Long said in an April interview with The State.

Less than seven months after her “amazing” wedding, Bank has died, according to a Facebook post from her husband, Michael Bank.

“It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beautiful queen,” Michael Bank wrote. “She has left a huge (hole) in all of our hearts, and I am humbled to be her king. I was able carry her to bed and hold her until her last beautiful breath.”

The 30-year-old who was battling Stage 4 cancer died Sunday, People magazine reported.

Her last day was difficult, according to Michael Bank. He wrote that Laurin was feeling weak and could not get comfortable.

“We had morphine brought in which didn’t even help,” Michael Bank posted on Facebook.

On Oct. 11, Laurin Bank wrote on Facebook that her “cancer is spreading like wild fire and the strongest possible dose of chemotherapy they can give me did not work. I am now to the point that chemotherapy is no longer an option.”

Bank was a breast cancer survivor who met Michael Bank during that struggle, as she endured a double mastectomy and chemotherapy, The State reported. She was cancer free when the couple got engaged in June 2017, but it was soon discovered that the disease had returned — this time in her bones and liver, before spreading to her lungs.

This time, chemotherapy was not successful and, in December, her doctors told her to move up her wedding date.

“We told them no, we had a special date,” Laurin Bank told The State in April, saying the couple set a date of March 24, the anniversary of their first date.

She not only made it to the planned day, but she told The State that she “was up for every step, physically.” She danced and even walked down the aisle on the arm of her brother David, since both of her parents had died of cancer before she was 20 years old.

According to Bank, the best part of the day was marrying Michael Bank — her best friend and soul mate.

“I know he’s going to be there through sickness and in health. He’s my rock,” Bank said in April of the 34-year-old. “We’ve been through more in three years than most couples go through in 50.”

When writing about her death, Michael Bank was grateful for the time they had together.

It’s “been my honor to be by her side the past 3 1/2 years and I would not trade the memories that we have made for anything in the world. She has made me so much a better person.”

When Laurin Bank learned there was no treatment for her, something she called “one of the hardest days in this journey,” she wrote that she would spend the rest of her life with her husband, making “the best of every day. ... Like Mike said at least we are in this together!”

Michael Bank said he will announce funeral arrangements on Bank’s Facebook page, Polka.dot.queen.

“I know she has influenced so many people and she wants to be remembered as a celebration, not as a time for sadness.”