Woodcreek Farms mansion sells for $1.14 million

Top Five Richland County
121 Park Central Drive 29203 from Medical Investments Holdings, LLC to JohnCo, L.P. $9,500,000
100 Old Camp Road 29045 from Douglas W. Benfield and Cristina D. Benfield to Ranjit Singh and Parminder Kaur $1,140,000
5003 Citadel Avenue 29206 from Joshua R. Furlow and Erin Zeman n/k/a Erin Zeman Furlow to Brooke Benson Gibbs and Kevin Patrick Gibbs $720,000
155 Brody Road 29036 from Bryan Causey to Kent Locklier Clay and Robin Clay $667,000
15 Oakman Court E. 29209 from Robin H. Driggers to Jane Bee Adams and Dale Thomas Adams $520,000
Top Five Lexington County
2744 Old Lexington Highway 29036 from W. Lee Capell and Gail B. Capell to Kevin Major $560,000
1305 Rock Island Road 29054 from George P. Metropol and Shelley S. Metropol to Thomas F. Budic and Holly L. Budic $404,500
136 W. Circle Drive 29072 from David B. Walters and Cheryl L. Travis n/k/a Cheryl L. Walters to James G. Lamprinakos and Melodie B. Lamprinakos $399,000
1157 Davidson Road 29072 from Rebecca M. Koelker, Mary Nelle Floyd and David H. McGuire to Dianne M. Lance $390,000
1313 Misty Lane 29054 from Paula Carter and Paulette Blackwelder to Christopher B. Gossett and Marcy Gossett $390,000
Top Three Kershaw County
300 Lafayette Way 29020 from Lafayette Square Associates to Lafayette Square Owner, LLC $2,160,000
1959 Flat Rock Road 29020 from Edgar M. Phelps to The Hill Plantation, LLC $551,250
10 Craigens Court 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Edrys R. Diego and Ashley M. Diego $323,766
Richland County
29016
7 Alumni Lane from Eric Jensen and Anna Renee Jensen to Sylvia D. Briley and Clarence E. Briley $272,000
101 Upper Glen Drive from Samuel Vogelsang and Kathleen C. Adami to Terrence I. Thimoleon and LaQuinta Thimoleon $180,000
163 Bay Wren Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Olga V. Borshchevskaya $223,298
29036
418 Maria Posada Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Meredith F. Watson $235,500
317 Renoir Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to William T. Higgins, Jr. and Mary T. Higgins $243,000
1270 Portrait Hill Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Shane P. Sonnefield and Connie H. Sonnefield $278,841
125 Stone Hill Road from Martin Engineering, Inc. to Russell Eric Koch and Shannon Joy Koch $191,800
155 Brody Road from Bryan Causey to Kent Locklier Clay and Robin Clay $667,000
101 Lazy Cove from Lynn S. Springs, Carl Stucke and Gregg Stucke to Angela D. Hood $476,000
29045
37 Attucks Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Bradley S. Mungo $189,675
1 True Pointe Circle from Michael A. Addy to James A. Brindel and Lisa Brindel $365,000
428 Stillwater Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Eric O. Evans, Jr. and Lydia J. Evans $244,254
831 Royal Oak Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Tai H. Phan and Mai T. Nguyen $505,000
14 Corinth Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Gerardo J. Mendez and Ana S. Mendez $245,206
1334 Beechfern Circle from Jonathan Ulven to Brian R. Harki and Jennifer D. Harki $304,000
1187 Beechfern Circle from NVR, Inc. to Vannie Drakeford, Jr. and Gladys D. Drakeford $293,726
100 Old Camp Road from Douglas W. Benfield and Cristina D. Benfield to Ranjit Singh and Parminder Kaur $1,140,000
29061
3156 Trotter Road from Gregory C. Jones to Leon Reid Galloway $112,500
225 Hunting Creek Road from Bette Ross Bell Revocable Trust to Steven Richard Viesselmann Trust and Sarah V. S. Viesselmann Trust $275,000
29063
25 Millplace Court from Stephen G. Nuttall and Susanne R. Nuttall to Mackie Spencer Cater $237,000
124 Osborne Lane from Mcafee Family Trust to Christopher O. Wolf and Margaret F. Wolf $275,000
560 Parlock Road from Jason Howell Cobb and William N. Cobb to Louis D. Maxwell $118,000
9 Crystal View Court from Jill W. Richardson to William Marc Rankin and Bonnie Henderson Rankin $342,000
624 Gaelens Lane from Fred B. Corum and Loretta M. Corum to Paul M. Sheppard and Ebonie T. Richburg-Sheppard $335,000
193 Alexander Pointe Drive from Larresha Cashon Blair to Santee-Lynches Affordable Housing & CDC $125,000
129 Osborne Lane from Mark A. Coleman and Donna C. Coleman to Adrian Lee Hernandez and Devon M. Hernandez $303,225
212 Placid Drive from Robert B. Irwin and Evelyn L. Irwin to Michael Pittman and Jarri Pittman $291,000
29201
2902 River Drive from Laurie E. Legrand-Cannon and David J. Cannon to SFR3, LLC $135,000
29203
144 Farrow Pointe Lane from Montie D. Albert, Jr. and Adelite L. Gamez-Albert to Tawanna LaToya Mitchell and Danny Lee Stephens $175,000
121 Park Central Drive from Medical Investments Holdings, LLC to JohnCo, L.P. $9,500,000
6317 Bishop Avenue from Titus J. Davis, III to Kendria Keller $106,200
3408 Margrave Road from Jerome M. Garris and Jairus D. Garris to SFR3, LLC $130,500
79 Provet Court from Magdalena Kennel to Edward L. Sholly $128,000
29204
2721 Putnam St. from Jacques L. Ray to Samuel Joyner Crook $118,000
2633 Stratford Road from Pamela S. Adkins to 209 Dawson, LLC $390,000
29205
1829 Senate St., #1B from Deas Family 2010 Trust and Taylor Elise Deas to Hayley E. Saint and Terri A. Saint $195,000
4730 Devereaus Road from George S. Hutton and Elizabeth L. Hutton to Charles Bays Flowers $425,000
1312 Glenhaven Drive from Joseph Vincent Osborne and Sabrina Carl Todd to Richland County $135,000
1324 Glenhaven Drive from Robert F. Eleazer Revocable Trust to Living Stone Chinese Community Church $130,000
743 Poinsettia St. from James S. Hinson to Kerry Welbon Brewer and Ashley Koon Brewer $299,000
29206
1323 Brentwood Drive from David Wade Sparks and Lisa Morris Sparks to Robert Wilder Harte and Carolina Marie Scrantom $317,000
230 Alexander Circle from Nancy L. Keon to George K. Bumgardner and Margaret S. Bumgardner $457,500
6601 Arcadia Woods Road from Robert R. Larsen to Lewis Wayburn and Deborah Wayburn $220,000
4511 Shannon Springs Road from Angela M. Kirby to Christine M. Wojcik $278,000
1431 Brentwood Drive from Joshua W. Livingston to Lisa M. Sparks $214,500
5003 Citadel Avenue from Joshua R. Furlow and Erin Zeman n/k/a Erin Zeman Furlow to Brooke Benson Gibbs and Kevin Patrick Gibbs $720,000
29209
20 Opus Court from Charles Q. Ward and DeRhonda K. Ward to Kathleen Wright $179,000
125 Old Woodlands Road from Sara W. Balcerek a/k/a Sarah E. Woolbert to Angela B. Jenkins $395,000
166 Saskatoon Drive from Antoine Deas and Jimal Deas to Tiffany Durham and Karen Durham $142,500
493 Galway Lane from Richard Davis Hood to Stephen DeVeaus Palmer, Jr. $350,000
1422 Sandra Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kelley Elizabeth Lewis $162,876
7527 Pell St. from Pro Holdings, LLC to Ernest P. Ilang Ilang $110,000
15 Oakman Court E. from Robin H. Driggers to Jane Bee Adams and Dale Thomas Adams $520,000
810 Forest Park Road from Heather L. Bennett to Jingxi Sheng $114,000
715 Wildlife Lane from Brazell Family, LLC to Tiffany R. Collins $102,500
29210
263 Burbank St. from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Paul Trostle $111,500
1846 Saint Michaels Road from Thomas A. Reed, Ana R. Reed and Travis P. Reed to Alex C. Haigler and Cierra C. Wright $114,000
2126 Rolling Hills Road from Christopher S. Ham to Hunter Palmiter and Rachel Reynolds $102,500
29212
1616 Lost Creek Drive from JKJ, LLC to Michael P. St. Jean and Patricia St. Jean $205,000
1316 Country Squire Drive from Jason M. Milliken to SFR3, LLC $157,800
29223
417 Calabash Lane from Jason Carl Forand and Frances Jewelfl Forand to Darnell Gee $176,500
1623 Faraway Drive from Avinash K. Malhotra to Herberto Romero Alonso and Serena Chong Alonso $109,900
3 Sloan Court from Reginald G. Allen, Sr. and Shirley D. Allen to Maurice J. McDaniels $170,000
229 Kenmore Park Drive from The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Ebony T. Means $146,000
29229
304 Autumn Run Circle from Donna L. Wiegner to Torchia Brown $130,000
89 N. Lake Pointe Drive from Brunilda Qualls to Shawnta Lewis $113,000
1215 Waverly Place Drive from Jaddiel Perez Colon to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $110,000
255 Oleander Mill Drive from Scott G. Farray and Lakesha Farray to Robert W. Grey and Stephenie Grey $219,900
23 Fox Chase Road from Kurt W. Richardson and Roxane H. Richardson to Lisandra Mazyck $398,000
205 Chalfont Lane from Douglas W. Murphy and Constance M. Murphy to Russell Elliott Houston and Leslie Anderson Houston $305,000
504 Summitt Square from Franklin D. Postell to Tommy L. White and Lakisha L. Davis $157,000
168 Oleander Mill Way from Aaron J. Koch and Chelsea N. Koch to Moriah Burris $174,000
1124 Waverly Place Drive from Justin Gilreath to Audrey Regina Brewer $124,000
220 White Wing Drive from Neil James Davies to Quantrishia Jeter $133,500
580 Anson Drive from Jeffrey D. Field to Michael Bryan Swetnam and Lorena Gaviria Swetnam $262,000
112 Chapelwood Drive from Brenda E. Young-Rice to Stanley Harris and Temieka Harris $132,900
151 Abbeywalk Lane from Matthew Gregory Chappie Lisle and Jessica Lisle to Mickey Gibson and Georgia Gibson $329,000
325 Lake Caroline Boulevard from David Orlanda Mattos to Darrell Stott $192,000
106 Sailing Club Drive from Oscar D. Perez and Nelida L. Caballero to Brenda Duckett and Lonnie Duckett $260,000
410 Summit Square from Taylor Faw to Luis L. Regalado $143,000
1065 Coralbean Way from Chadd D. Carr and Yasuko K. Carr to Itia J. Taylor $134,000
106 W. Killian Station Court from Brian S. Crout to Keith B. Danner $131,000
29250
4300 Timberlane Drive from Carl R. Steen to Richland County $120,000
Lexington County
29036
32 Revelstone Way from Kathy R. Holmes to Jill W. Richardson $184,900
114 Night Harbor Drive from John G. Zelius and Margaret J. Zelius to Derrick R. Gilstrup and Angela Gilstrap $271,000
106 Royal Court from Gregory A. Clawson and Shirley Boudreaux Clawson Revocable Trust to Thomas L. Nykamp and Angela B. Nykamp $250,000
335 Saucer Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Rebekah E. Morote and Juan K. Morote $295,659
116 Covington Drive from Robert W. Schiesser and Ellen C. Schiesser to Todd DuPree and Erin DuPree $335,000
117 Oak Trace Court from Beverly J. Walasik Revocable Trust to George H. Torok and Rose L. Torok $307,000
531 Connecticut Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Barbara A. Moyer $187,106
100 Northshore Drive from David W. Hardin to Vivian Lea Ford $133,000
731 Autumn Shiloh Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Terrell B. Carter and Kathryn D. Carter $263,831
722 Autumn Shiloh Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Terry LK. Gaither $258,990
133 Mary Drive from Thomas S. Wessinger and Mary D. Wessinger to William D. Robertson $232,500
2744 Old Lexington Highway from W. Lee Capell and Gail B. Capell to Kevin Major $560,000
110 Walkbridge Way from Frances H. Davis to Betty I. Chambers $145,900
230 Elm St. from Steven D. McCaslin and Cynthia McCaslin to Marvin Keith Mullins and Vickie Dee Mullins $176,250
29053
188 Bismark Drive from Angela Holladay to Bismark Properties $240,000
433 Lawndale Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Roger A. Sumpter, Jr. and Rochelle D. Sumpter $178,500
29054
350 Kimberton Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Mineshkumar Patel and Sejalben Patel $343,744
1305 Rock Island Road from George P. Metropol and Shelley S. Metropol to Thomas F. Budic and Holly L. Budic $404,500
1313 Misty Lane from Paula Carter and Paulette Blackwelder to Christopher B. Gossett and Marcy Gossett $390,000
29063
308 Chappelwhite Road from Tyche Properties, LLC to Michael J. Larabee $129,000
29070
Parler Point from Johnnie C. Rivers, Jr. and Helen G. Rivers to Richard Dennis Paxton and Sheri Darlene Paxton $227,500
Swamp Rabbit Road from Furman T. Hall to Brett Reeder and Pam Reeder $130,000
100 Cottontail Lane from Micaela R. Campbell to Amber Hartley $130,000
2544 Cedar Grove Road from James Odell Barnes, Jr. a/k/a James Odell Barnes to Mark A. Anderson and Amber Nicole Fallaw-Truitt $170,000
224 E. Crosson St. from Paula Webster Fallow to George R. Storey and Sherry A. Storey $180,000
119 Admirals Row from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Anne F. VanDerGeest $315,000
29072
535 Hopscotch Lane from Michael R. Morris and Lauren Morris to Helen M. Buccino $223,000
814 S. Lake Drive from S. Jarrell Smith a/k/a Stanley Jarrell Smith to R & D Properties of S.C., LLC $120,000
215 Hallmark Drive from Ryan Rainwater and Ashleigh Rainwater to Kenneth M. Whetstone and Jessica R. Whetstone $249,900
413 Bear Brook Court from Donna K. Kelly to Allene C. Baker $170,000
112 Bartram Way from Todd Cockrell to Lu Liu $180,000
228 Chesterton Drive from Michelle French to Alan Lominick $144,000
624 Pinnacle Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Gregory Evans, Jr., and Alyssa Oliveira $201,900
313 Pisgah Flats Circle from Gerald A. Blackwell and Jennifer B. Blackwell to Donny Lawrence $277,000
102 Twilight Lane from M&R Home Rentals, LLC to Michael Morris and Lauren Morris $385,000
852 Bentley Drive from` David A. Wood and June A. Wood to Donald Austin Frick $142,500
109 Armwood Court from Ronald G. McHugh, Janice E. McHugh and Elizabeth A. McHugh to Jordan S. Percy $190,000
1157 Davidson Road from Rebecca M. Koelker, Mary Nelle Floyd and David H. McGuire to Dianne M. Lance $390,000
4.76 acres on Industrial Drive from GCI, LLC to Queen Street, LLC $200,000
107 Harbor Glen Drive from John Wilson Winham a/k/a John W. Winham to Honest Home Sales, LLC $120,000
131 Breezes Drive from Victoria Kay Griffin to William C. Jones, Jr. and Wanda Jones $175,000
247 Crimson Oak Drive from Steven D. Taylor to Ryan J. Wilkinson $175,000
418 Sag Harbor Court from Anne Vandergeest to Rodrick Wesley Stevenson and Elizabeth L. Stevenson $309,000
136 W. Circle Drive from David B. Walters and Cheryl L. Travis n/k/a Cheryl L. Walters to James G. Lamprinakois and Melodie B. Lamprinakos $399,000
109 Crimson Oak Drive from Terry L. Dadd and Elizabeth A. Dadd to George T. Doubrley and Dee A. Doubrley $127,000
124 Canting Way from Gloria C. Buritica Nestor to Thomas A. Baire and Lindsey G. Baire $187,000
237 Clearbrook Circle from Fortress Homes, LLC to Sadie Hudson, Geniva Bowman and George Bowman $202,500
29073
209 Tar Box Court from Timothy Weldon Lindberg to Ronald Komisar and Lisa S. Komisar $238,000
108 Land of Lakes Circle from Richard E. Luther and Gwen J. Luther to Kevin A. Martin $142,900
129 Cassique Drive from Scott D. Smith and Amanda M. Smith to Nathan Alan Travis and Elizabeth Travis $229,000
169 Katrina Court from Samuel Schachter and Malca Schachtner Irrevocable Living Trust to Zeth J. Eberling and Natalie M. Eberling $157,500
223 Baneberry Loop from Earl Emmett McLeod, III to Michael Howell and Lindsey Howell $176,000
109 Kelberry Court from Dustin A. Brasington to Jeff Baker and Shelia Baker $122,500
136 Toucan Way from Patricia B. Payne n/k/a Patricia B. Lollis to Robert H. Brenneke and Karen C. Brenneke $107,500
716 Vista Farm Court from William K. Morris and Marjorie Morris to Benjamin L. Hancock and Theresa Hancock $225,000
420 Crescent River Road from Frank Aloise and Viola V. Aloise to Brittainy Amber Dilworth $257,000
929 Roper Mountain Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to William A. Reese and Ashley Reese $301,466
231 Starling Way from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Kevin Pollard, II $186,401
405 White Horse Road from Donnie C. Elliott, Sr. to Judy Bender, Michael Bender and Tina Hensley $101,000
444 Bluefield Road from Susan Cathleen Lee to Britt C. Keisler and Jordan Keisler $155,000
117 Longview St. from Liliana G. Aradillas to Michael S. Olson and Marcia Olson $105,000
265 Melann Pass from Dewayne E. Kaufholz, Jr. to Walter M. Hampton and Mary T. Hampton $170,000
832 Winter Flower Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kendra S. Stevenson $168,785
1254 Old Orangeburg Road from Wanda Jo Britt to Angela M. Jenkins $120,000
122 McLee Road from Richard Luebbert and Judy Luebbert to Maria K. Ackey $165,000
29169
1411 Mohawk Drive from Sallie G. Hutto f/k/a Sallie G. Loftis to William W. Johnson $146,500
276 Saluda Woods Place from Milton B. Hutto and Megan Hutto to RUA Rentals, LLC $190,000
29170
1808 Crystal Lane from Kandice B. O’Neal to Deivi Julian Campusano and Jeannette Diaz $173,000
200 Pinebluff Court from Christine K. Davis to Paul R. Fair and Kim Vajda $171,500
101 Courtney Oak Drive from Kelly M. Schermbeck and Cynthia L. Schermbeck to Nancy Grace Nicole Amick and Ronald Amick $118,900
132 W. Idlewood Circle from Estate of Faye Campbell Moffitt to Larry T. Cockrell and Kimberly S. Cockrell $160,000
29210
3241 Sidney Road from Wayne McCullough to Dyland Newman Holas, Mamie L. Holas and Ricky Rudolph R. Holas $161,000
3547 Bronte Road from Stephen S. Cisco and January M. Cisco to County of Lexington $110,000
29212
7841 Irmo Drive from Charles J. Meetze, Joe Ann M. Barrett, Betty M. Barrett, Harold Meetze and Geneva B. Meetze to Ronald Elizondo and Diana Bolivar $105,000
252 Doulton Way from Kenny Larimore to Michelle Grant $210,000
1807 Woodvalley Court from Timothy J. Breil and Meghan Breil to Margaret Towson $181,000
652 Lockner Circle from David L. Pointer to County of Lexington $148,000
275 Thornhill Road from Eleanor Castaneda to David A. Eastwood and Mary McPhail $174,000
Kershaw County
29020
1716 Mill St. from Katherine C. McKinney to Kyle Cassidy and Elizabeth Cassidy $185,000
1959 Flat Rock Road from Edgar M. Phelps to The Hill Plantation, LLC $551,250
300 Lafayette Way from Lafayette Square Associates to Lafayette Square Owner, LLC $2,160,000
29045
Crooked Pine Lane Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 from Richard A. Inman, Kenneth C. Queen and The Davis O. Smith Residual Trust to WJH, LLC $240,000
1064 Gary Goff Road from Rosemary Ann Puntillo to Jason McCallister $109,000
2161 Heath Pond Road from Jillianne Myers Booth, f/k/a Jillianne M. Davis, f/k/a Jillianne L. Davis and f/k/s Jillianne M. Myers to James G. Martin $182,000
10 Craigens Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Edrys R. Diego and Ashley M. Diego $323,766
2400 Anderson Court from Alice Marie Frazier to Dean A. Johnson and Della Johnson $194,000
3013 Old Hickory Lane from Robert D. Athey to Brian W. Fanning and Kim L. Fanning $144,000
29078
532 Railgate Loop from Cory D. Chavis to Jesse Guy Mccullough $120,000
414 Rabon Road from Sheena R. Cantrell to Bethany B. Harsey $167,900
9 Kentucky Derby Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Andrew McConico $209,970
Comments