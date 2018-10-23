Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Woodcreek Farms mansion sells for $1.14 million

By Jeff Wilkinson

October 23, 2018 11:11 AM

COLUMBIA

Top Five Richland County

121 Park Central Drive 29203 from Medical Investments Holdings, LLC to JohnCo, L.P. $9,500,000

100 Old Camp Road 29045 from Douglas W. Benfield and Cristina D. Benfield to Ranjit Singh and Parminder Kaur $1,140,000

5003 Citadel Avenue 29206 from Joshua R. Furlow and Erin Zeman n/k/a Erin Zeman Furlow to Brooke Benson Gibbs and Kevin Patrick Gibbs $720,000

155 Brody Road 29036 from Bryan Causey to Kent Locklier Clay and Robin Clay $667,000

15 Oakman Court E. 29209 from Robin H. Driggers to Jane Bee Adams and Dale Thomas Adams $520,000

Top Five Lexington County

2744 Old Lexington Highway 29036 from W. Lee Capell and Gail B. Capell to Kevin Major $560,000

1305 Rock Island Road 29054 from George P. Metropol and Shelley S. Metropol to Thomas F. Budic and Holly L. Budic $404,500

136 W. Circle Drive 29072 from David B. Walters and Cheryl L. Travis n/k/a Cheryl L. Walters to James G. Lamprinakos and Melodie B. Lamprinakos $399,000

1157 Davidson Road 29072 from Rebecca M. Koelker, Mary Nelle Floyd and David H. McGuire to Dianne M. Lance $390,000

1313 Misty Lane 29054 from Paula Carter and Paulette Blackwelder to Christopher B. Gossett and Marcy Gossett $390,000

Top Three Kershaw County

300 Lafayette Way 29020 from Lafayette Square Associates to Lafayette Square Owner, LLC $2,160,000

1959 Flat Rock Road 29020 from Edgar M. Phelps to The Hill Plantation, LLC $551,250

10 Craigens Court 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Edrys R. Diego and Ashley M. Diego $323,766

Richland County

29016

7 Alumni Lane from Eric Jensen and Anna Renee Jensen to Sylvia D. Briley and Clarence E. Briley $272,000

101 Upper Glen Drive from Samuel Vogelsang and Kathleen C. Adami to Terrence I. Thimoleon and LaQuinta Thimoleon $180,000

163 Bay Wren Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Olga V. Borshchevskaya $223,298

29036

418 Maria Posada Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Meredith F. Watson $235,500

317 Renoir Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to William T. Higgins, Jr. and Mary T. Higgins $243,000

1270 Portrait Hill Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Shane P. Sonnefield and Connie H. Sonnefield $278,841

125 Stone Hill Road from Martin Engineering, Inc. to Russell Eric Koch and Shannon Joy Koch $191,800

155 Brody Road from Bryan Causey to Kent Locklier Clay and Robin Clay $667,000

101 Lazy Cove from Lynn S. Springs, Carl Stucke and Gregg Stucke to Angela D. Hood $476,000

29045

37 Attucks Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Bradley S. Mungo $189,675

1 True Pointe Circle from Michael A. Addy to James A. Brindel and Lisa Brindel $365,000

428 Stillwater Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Eric O. Evans, Jr. and Lydia J. Evans $244,254

831 Royal Oak Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Tai H. Phan and Mai T. Nguyen $505,000

14 Corinth Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Gerardo J. Mendez and Ana S. Mendez $245,206

1334 Beechfern Circle from Jonathan Ulven to Brian R. Harki and Jennifer D. Harki $304,000

1187 Beechfern Circle from NVR, Inc. to Vannie Drakeford, Jr. and Gladys D. Drakeford $293,726

100 Old Camp Road from Douglas W. Benfield and Cristina D. Benfield to Ranjit Singh and Parminder Kaur $1,140,000

29061

3156 Trotter Road from Gregory C. Jones to Leon Reid Galloway $112,500

225 Hunting Creek Road from Bette Ross Bell Revocable Trust to Steven Richard Viesselmann Trust and Sarah V. S. Viesselmann Trust $275,000

29063

25 Millplace Court from Stephen G. Nuttall and Susanne R. Nuttall to Mackie Spencer Cater $237,000

124 Osborne Lane from Mcafee Family Trust to Christopher O. Wolf and Margaret F. Wolf $275,000

560 Parlock Road from Jason Howell Cobb and William N. Cobb to Louis D. Maxwell $118,000

9 Crystal View Court from Jill W. Richardson to William Marc Rankin and Bonnie Henderson Rankin $342,000

624 Gaelens Lane from Fred B. Corum and Loretta M. Corum to Paul M. Sheppard and Ebonie T. Richburg-Sheppard $335,000

193 Alexander Pointe Drive from Larresha Cashon Blair to Santee-Lynches Affordable Housing & CDC $125,000

129 Osborne Lane from Mark A. Coleman and Donna C. Coleman to Adrian Lee Hernandez and Devon M. Hernandez $303,225

212 Placid Drive from Robert B. Irwin and Evelyn L. Irwin to Michael Pittman and Jarri Pittman $291,000

29201

2902 River Drive from Laurie E. Legrand-Cannon and David J. Cannon to SFR3, LLC $135,000

29203

144 Farrow Pointe Lane from Montie D. Albert, Jr. and Adelite L. Gamez-Albert to Tawanna LaToya Mitchell and Danny Lee Stephens $175,000

121 Park Central Drive from Medical Investments Holdings, LLC to JohnCo, L.P. $9,500,000

6317 Bishop Avenue from Titus J. Davis, III to Kendria Keller $106,200

3408 Margrave Road from Jerome M. Garris and Jairus D. Garris to SFR3, LLC $130,500

79 Provet Court from Magdalena Kennel to Edward L. Sholly $128,000

29204

2721 Putnam St. from Jacques L. Ray to Samuel Joyner Crook $118,000

2633 Stratford Road from Pamela S. Adkins to 209 Dawson, LLC $390,000

29205

1829 Senate St., #1B from Deas Family 2010 Trust and Taylor Elise Deas to Hayley E. Saint and Terri A. Saint $195,000

4730 Devereaus Road from George S. Hutton and Elizabeth L. Hutton to Charles Bays Flowers $425,000

1312 Glenhaven Drive from Joseph Vincent Osborne and Sabrina Carl Todd to Richland County $135,000

1324 Glenhaven Drive from Robert F. Eleazer Revocable Trust to Living Stone Chinese Community Church $130,000

743 Poinsettia St. from James S. Hinson to Kerry Welbon Brewer and Ashley Koon Brewer $299,000

29206

1323 Brentwood Drive from David Wade Sparks and Lisa Morris Sparks to Robert Wilder Harte and Carolina Marie Scrantom $317,000

230 Alexander Circle from Nancy L. Keon to George K. Bumgardner and Margaret S. Bumgardner $457,500

6601 Arcadia Woods Road from Robert R. Larsen to Lewis Wayburn and Deborah Wayburn $220,000

4511 Shannon Springs Road from Angela M. Kirby to Christine M. Wojcik $278,000

1431 Brentwood Drive from Joshua W. Livingston to Lisa M. Sparks $214,500

5003 Citadel Avenue from Joshua R. Furlow and Erin Zeman n/k/a Erin Zeman Furlow to Brooke Benson Gibbs and Kevin Patrick Gibbs $720,000

29209

20 Opus Court from Charles Q. Ward and DeRhonda K. Ward to Kathleen Wright $179,000

125 Old Woodlands Road from Sara W. Balcerek a/k/a Sarah E. Woolbert to Angela B. Jenkins $395,000

166 Saskatoon Drive from Antoine Deas and Jimal Deas to Tiffany Durham and Karen Durham $142,500

493 Galway Lane from Richard Davis Hood to Stephen DeVeaus Palmer, Jr. $350,000

1422 Sandra Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kelley Elizabeth Lewis $162,876

7527 Pell St. from Pro Holdings, LLC to Ernest P. Ilang Ilang $110,000

15 Oakman Court E. from Robin H. Driggers to Jane Bee Adams and Dale Thomas Adams $520,000

810 Forest Park Road from Heather L. Bennett to Jingxi Sheng $114,000

715 Wildlife Lane from Brazell Family, LLC to Tiffany R. Collins $102,500

29210

263 Burbank St. from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Paul Trostle $111,500

1846 Saint Michaels Road from Thomas A. Reed, Ana R. Reed and Travis P. Reed to Alex C. Haigler and Cierra C. Wright $114,000

2126 Rolling Hills Road from Christopher S. Ham to Hunter Palmiter and Rachel Reynolds $102,500

29212

1616 Lost Creek Drive from JKJ, LLC to Michael P. St. Jean and Patricia St. Jean $205,000

1316 Country Squire Drive from Jason M. Milliken to SFR3, LLC $157,800

29223

417 Calabash Lane from Jason Carl Forand and Frances Jewelfl Forand to Darnell Gee $176,500

1623 Faraway Drive from Avinash K. Malhotra to Herberto Romero Alonso and Serena Chong Alonso $109,900

3 Sloan Court from Reginald G. Allen, Sr. and Shirley D. Allen to Maurice J. McDaniels $170,000

229 Kenmore Park Drive from The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Ebony T. Means $146,000

29229

304 Autumn Run Circle from Donna L. Wiegner to Torchia Brown $130,000

89 N. Lake Pointe Drive from Brunilda Qualls to Shawnta Lewis $113,000

1215 Waverly Place Drive from Jaddiel Perez Colon to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $110,000

255 Oleander Mill Drive from Scott G. Farray and Lakesha Farray to Robert W. Grey and Stephenie Grey $219,900

23 Fox Chase Road from Kurt W. Richardson and Roxane H. Richardson to Lisandra Mazyck $398,000

205 Chalfont Lane from Douglas W. Murphy and Constance M. Murphy to Russell Elliott Houston and Leslie Anderson Houston $305,000

504 Summitt Square from Franklin D. Postell to Tommy L. White and Lakisha L. Davis $157,000

168 Oleander Mill Way from Aaron J. Koch and Chelsea N. Koch to Moriah Burris $174,000

1124 Waverly Place Drive from Justin Gilreath to Audrey Regina Brewer $124,000

220 White Wing Drive from Neil James Davies to Quantrishia Jeter $133,500

580 Anson Drive from Jeffrey D. Field to Michael Bryan Swetnam and Lorena Gaviria Swetnam $262,000

112 Chapelwood Drive from Brenda E. Young-Rice to Stanley Harris and Temieka Harris $132,900

151 Abbeywalk Lane from Matthew Gregory Chappie Lisle and Jessica Lisle to Mickey Gibson and Georgia Gibson $329,000

325 Lake Caroline Boulevard from David Orlanda Mattos to Darrell Stott $192,000

106 Sailing Club Drive from Oscar D. Perez and Nelida L. Caballero to Brenda Duckett and Lonnie Duckett $260,000

410 Summit Square from Taylor Faw to Luis L. Regalado $143,000

1065 Coralbean Way from Chadd D. Carr and Yasuko K. Carr to Itia J. Taylor $134,000

106 W. Killian Station Court from Brian S. Crout to Keith B. Danner $131,000

29250

4300 Timberlane Drive from Carl R. Steen to Richland County $120,000

Lexington County

29036

32 Revelstone Way from Kathy R. Holmes to Jill W. Richardson $184,900

114 Night Harbor Drive from John G. Zelius and Margaret J. Zelius to Derrick R. Gilstrup and Angela Gilstrap $271,000

106 Royal Court from Gregory A. Clawson and Shirley Boudreaux Clawson Revocable Trust to Thomas L. Nykamp and Angela B. Nykamp $250,000

335 Saucer Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Rebekah E. Morote and Juan K. Morote $295,659

116 Covington Drive from Robert W. Schiesser and Ellen C. Schiesser to Todd DuPree and Erin DuPree $335,000

117 Oak Trace Court from Beverly J. Walasik Revocable Trust to George H. Torok and Rose L. Torok $307,000

531 Connecticut Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Barbara A. Moyer $187,106

100 Northshore Drive from David W. Hardin to Vivian Lea Ford $133,000

731 Autumn Shiloh Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Terrell B. Carter and Kathryn D. Carter $263,831

722 Autumn Shiloh Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Terry LK. Gaither $258,990

133 Mary Drive from Thomas S. Wessinger and Mary D. Wessinger to William D. Robertson $232,500

2744 Old Lexington Highway from W. Lee Capell and Gail B. Capell to Kevin Major $560,000

110 Walkbridge Way from Frances H. Davis to Betty I. Chambers $145,900

230 Elm St. from Steven D. McCaslin and Cynthia McCaslin to Marvin Keith Mullins and Vickie Dee Mullins $176,250

29053

188 Bismark Drive from Angela Holladay to Bismark Properties $240,000

433 Lawndale Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Roger A. Sumpter, Jr. and Rochelle D. Sumpter $178,500

29054

350 Kimberton Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Mineshkumar Patel and Sejalben Patel $343,744

1305 Rock Island Road from George P. Metropol and Shelley S. Metropol to Thomas F. Budic and Holly L. Budic $404,500

1313 Misty Lane from Paula Carter and Paulette Blackwelder to Christopher B. Gossett and Marcy Gossett $390,000

29063

308 Chappelwhite Road from Tyche Properties, LLC to Michael J. Larabee $129,000

29070

Parler Point from Johnnie C. Rivers, Jr. and Helen G. Rivers to Richard Dennis Paxton and Sheri Darlene Paxton $227,500

Swamp Rabbit Road from Furman T. Hall to Brett Reeder and Pam Reeder $130,000

100 Cottontail Lane from Micaela R. Campbell to Amber Hartley $130,000

2544 Cedar Grove Road from James Odell Barnes, Jr. a/k/a James Odell Barnes to Mark A. Anderson and Amber Nicole Fallaw-Truitt $170,000

224 E. Crosson St. from Paula Webster Fallow to George R. Storey and Sherry A. Storey $180,000

119 Admirals Row from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Anne F. VanDerGeest $315,000

29072

535 Hopscotch Lane from Michael R. Morris and Lauren Morris to Helen M. Buccino $223,000

814 S. Lake Drive from S. Jarrell Smith a/k/a Stanley Jarrell Smith to R & D Properties of S.C., LLC $120,000

215 Hallmark Drive from Ryan Rainwater and Ashleigh Rainwater to Kenneth M. Whetstone and Jessica R. Whetstone $249,900

413 Bear Brook Court from Donna K. Kelly to Allene C. Baker $170,000

112 Bartram Way from Todd Cockrell to Lu Liu $180,000

228 Chesterton Drive from Michelle French to Alan Lominick $144,000

624 Pinnacle Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Gregory Evans, Jr., and Alyssa Oliveira $201,900

313 Pisgah Flats Circle from Gerald A. Blackwell and Jennifer B. Blackwell to Donny Lawrence $277,000

102 Twilight Lane from M&R Home Rentals, LLC to Michael Morris and Lauren Morris $385,000

852 Bentley Drive from` David A. Wood and June A. Wood to Donald Austin Frick $142,500

109 Armwood Court from Ronald G. McHugh, Janice E. McHugh and Elizabeth A. McHugh to Jordan S. Percy $190,000

1157 Davidson Road from Rebecca M. Koelker, Mary Nelle Floyd and David H. McGuire to Dianne M. Lance $390,000

4.76 acres on Industrial Drive from GCI, LLC to Queen Street, LLC $200,000

107 Harbor Glen Drive from John Wilson Winham a/k/a John W. Winham to Honest Home Sales, LLC $120,000

131 Breezes Drive from Victoria Kay Griffin to William C. Jones, Jr. and Wanda Jones $175,000

247 Crimson Oak Drive from Steven D. Taylor to Ryan J. Wilkinson $175,000

418 Sag Harbor Court from Anne Vandergeest to Rodrick Wesley Stevenson and Elizabeth L. Stevenson $309,000

136 W. Circle Drive from David B. Walters and Cheryl L. Travis n/k/a Cheryl L. Walters to James G. Lamprinakois and Melodie B. Lamprinakos $399,000

109 Crimson Oak Drive from Terry L. Dadd and Elizabeth A. Dadd to George T. Doubrley and Dee A. Doubrley $127,000

124 Canting Way from Gloria C. Buritica Nestor to Thomas A. Baire and Lindsey G. Baire $187,000

237 Clearbrook Circle from Fortress Homes, LLC to Sadie Hudson, Geniva Bowman and George Bowman $202,500

29073

209 Tar Box Court from Timothy Weldon Lindberg to Ronald Komisar and Lisa S. Komisar $238,000

108 Land of Lakes Circle from Richard E. Luther and Gwen J. Luther to Kevin A. Martin $142,900

129 Cassique Drive from Scott D. Smith and Amanda M. Smith to Nathan Alan Travis and Elizabeth Travis $229,000

169 Katrina Court from Samuel Schachter and Malca Schachtner Irrevocable Living Trust to Zeth J. Eberling and Natalie M. Eberling $157,500

223 Baneberry Loop from Earl Emmett McLeod, III to Michael Howell and Lindsey Howell $176,000

109 Kelberry Court from Dustin A. Brasington to Jeff Baker and Shelia Baker $122,500

136 Toucan Way from Patricia B. Payne n/k/a Patricia B. Lollis to Robert H. Brenneke and Karen C. Brenneke $107,500

716 Vista Farm Court from William K. Morris and Marjorie Morris to Benjamin L. Hancock and Theresa Hancock $225,000

420 Crescent River Road from Frank Aloise and Viola V. Aloise to Brittainy Amber Dilworth $257,000

929 Roper Mountain Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to William A. Reese and Ashley Reese $301,466

231 Starling Way from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Kevin Pollard, II $186,401

405 White Horse Road from Donnie C. Elliott, Sr. to Judy Bender, Michael Bender and Tina Hensley $101,000

444 Bluefield Road from Susan Cathleen Lee to Britt C. Keisler and Jordan Keisler $155,000

117 Longview St. from Liliana G. Aradillas to Michael S. Olson and Marcia Olson $105,000

265 Melann Pass from Dewayne E. Kaufholz, Jr. to Walter M. Hampton and Mary T. Hampton $170,000

832 Winter Flower Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kendra S. Stevenson $168,785

1254 Old Orangeburg Road from Wanda Jo Britt to Angela M. Jenkins $120,000

122 McLee Road from Richard Luebbert and Judy Luebbert to Maria K. Ackey $165,000

29169

1411 Mohawk Drive from Sallie G. Hutto f/k/a Sallie G. Loftis to William W. Johnson $146,500

276 Saluda Woods Place from Milton B. Hutto and Megan Hutto to RUA Rentals, LLC $190,000

29170

1808 Crystal Lane from Kandice B. O’Neal to Deivi Julian Campusano and Jeannette Diaz $173,000

200 Pinebluff Court from Christine K. Davis to Paul R. Fair and Kim Vajda $171,500

101 Courtney Oak Drive from Kelly M. Schermbeck and Cynthia L. Schermbeck to Nancy Grace Nicole Amick and Ronald Amick $118,900

132 W. Idlewood Circle from Estate of Faye Campbell Moffitt to Larry T. Cockrell and Kimberly S. Cockrell $160,000

29210

3241 Sidney Road from Wayne McCullough to Dyland Newman Holas, Mamie L. Holas and Ricky Rudolph R. Holas $161,000

3547 Bronte Road from Stephen S. Cisco and January M. Cisco to County of Lexington $110,000

29212

7841 Irmo Drive from Charles J. Meetze, Joe Ann M. Barrett, Betty M. Barrett, Harold Meetze and Geneva B. Meetze to Ronald Elizondo and Diana Bolivar $105,000

252 Doulton Way from Kenny Larimore to Michelle Grant $210,000

1807 Woodvalley Court from Timothy J. Breil and Meghan Breil to Margaret Towson $181,000

652 Lockner Circle from David L. Pointer to County of Lexington $148,000

275 Thornhill Road from Eleanor Castaneda to David A. Eastwood and Mary McPhail $174,000

Kershaw County

29020

1716 Mill St. from Katherine C. McKinney to Kyle Cassidy and Elizabeth Cassidy $185,000

1959 Flat Rock Road from Edgar M. Phelps to The Hill Plantation, LLC $551,250

300 Lafayette Way from Lafayette Square Associates to Lafayette Square Owner, LLC $2,160,000

29045

Crooked Pine Lane Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 from Richard A. Inman, Kenneth C. Queen and The Davis O. Smith Residual Trust to WJH, LLC $240,000

1064 Gary Goff Road from Rosemary Ann Puntillo to Jason McCallister $109,000

2161 Heath Pond Road from Jillianne Myers Booth, f/k/a Jillianne M. Davis, f/k/a Jillianne L. Davis and f/k/s Jillianne M. Myers to James G. Martin $182,000

10 Craigens Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Edrys R. Diego and Ashley M. Diego $323,766

2400 Anderson Court from Alice Marie Frazier to Dean A. Johnson and Della Johnson $194,000

3013 Old Hickory Lane from Robert D. Athey to Brian W. Fanning and Kim L. Fanning $144,000

29078

532 Railgate Loop from Cory D. Chavis to Jesse Guy Mccullough $120,000

414 Rabon Road from Sheena R. Cantrell to Bethany B. Harsey $167,900

9 Kentucky Derby Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Andrew McConico $209,970

