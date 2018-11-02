Forest Lake home sells for $1.225 million

Top Five Richland County
740 Spring Lake Road 29206 from B&B Homes, LLC to Robert H. Bunch and Gail Lafaye Bunch $1,225,000
1518 Greenhill Road 29206 from Sharon Anne Love to Helen Kirby Russell $632,000
17 Otranto Lane 29209 from Joseph Gordon Sawyer and Mary Sue Sawyer to Spencer Lloyd Caudell and Mary Allison Caudell $547,500
408 Crown Point Road 29209 from W. Jeffrey Price and Nancy R. Price to Moore Greenwood Associates, LLC $455,000
1300 Blue Johnson Road 29061 from Jimmie L. Goldson and Betty L. Goldson to Michelle S. Whipper $436,500
Top Five Lexington County
306 Windward Point 29212 from Meyer Moore and Lynn B. Moore to John Marinello $995,000
451 River Club Road 29072 from Patrick T. McGiven and Kristin K. McGiven to Sean F. Thomas and Marianne F. Thomas $885,000
176 Pilgrim Point Drive 29072 from Sharon K. Jones to Cheryl A. Lowder and Joseph B. Lowder $875,000
110 Harbra Court 29072 from Therese A. White to Stein W. Edwards and Nancy G. Edwards $720,000
921 Battenkill Court 29072 from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Douglas W. Benfield and Cristina D. Benfield $575,000
Top Five Kershaw County
115 Hackamore Lane 29020 from Elbert Beryant a/k/a Elbert L. Bryant to Hitesh Patel and Minaxi Patel $327,500
387 Country Manor Road 29020 from John B. Fellers, III and Beverly N. Fellers to Elbert Bryant $286,000
322 Bloomsbury Circle 29020 from Thomas M. Silva and Donna M. Silva to Danielle R. Marx Conwell and Danny Lee Marx $256,000
2400 Cedar Springs Drive 29045 from Hannah Kimbrell n/k/a Hannah Dryden and Zachary Dryden to Toby Alan Smith and Christy Marie Smith $245,000
102 Southern Oak Drive 29020 from Bock Construction, Inc. to Thomas M. Silva and Donna M. Silva $229,715
Richland County
29016
280 Charter Oaks Drive 29016 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Bhavesh A. Patel and Chaya B. Patel $226,148
1550 Cedar Creek Road 29016 from Brett M. Montgomery to Edward W. Blessing and Catherine Blessing $303,000
284 Wading Bird Loop 29016 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Christopher P. Faure and Kristina M. Faure $289,990
105 Running Deer Drive 29016 from Katherine Irene McMahon a/k/a Katherine I. McMahon to Bryan J. Tapp and Jessica R. Tapp $190,000
151 Bay Wren Road 29016 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Sharon L. Black $260,281
231 Talon Way 29016 from Jane D. Martin and Amanda J. Martin to Michael Auger and Runa Sandvik $275,000
356 Woodlander Drive 29016 from Michael D. Cook to Edwin Kyle Mitchell and Amanda Reep Mitchell $385,000
30 Blackhawk Court 29016 from Paula L. Weinstein to Rebecca Jeanne Mayhugh $301,000
402 Pine Knot Road 29016 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to David Genard Jackson and Isabell S. Jackson $392,763
39 Harvest Moon Court 29016 from Kimberly G. Minter to James E. Hill, III and Tracey L. Hill $292,500
29036
121 Spring Blossom Lane 29036 from Cameron Petty and Ashley Petty to Sierra D. Johnson and Tonya Sox $192,000
12 Waterhaven Court 29036 from Deborah Pereira Shaffer to Jon Christian Miller and Catherine Miller $230,000
29045
29 Corinth Court 29045 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Gary T. Curry and Audra B. Curry $276,574
25 Corinth Court 29045 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Matthew Scott McCosham and Kristen M. McCosham $222,509
280 Sunday Silence Lane 29045 from Bryan J. Tapp and Jessica R. Tapp to Jessica Donnelly $145,000
233 Branch Hill Drive 29045 from Timothy C. Watson to Iris N. Llera and Guillermo J. Rivera $105,500
29061
6801 Bluff Road 29061 from David Reese and Ollie D. Reese to Tawonna LaShae Johnson $100,000
29063
357 English Legend Drive 29063 from Michael Anthony Schaub and Caryn Lynn Schaub to Brenda Peters $290,000
690 Dutchman’s Creek Trail 29063 from Gaurav Shrestha and Bijaya S. Bhadel to Chue Yang $287,000
2 Twill Court 29063 from K.A.L. Short Sale, LLC to Wendi N. Pease $116,000
108 Blue Mountain Drive 29063 from Riley J. Thomas and Dawn B. Thomas to Brian Michael Shaffer and Sophia Felicia Shaffer $226,500
105 Scanley Road 29063 from Judith L. Fine to Hugh M. Sansbury $140,000
101 Bilmont Drive 29063 from Courtney Zammiello f/k/a Courtney A. Carter and Christopher L. Zammiello to Ronald Lee Johnson and Cynthia Ann Johnson $390,000
29201
315 Clark St. 29201 from A Perfectionist H.N.P., LLC to Carolina Sanders and Rigsbee Sanders $173,000
1027 Bryan St. 29201 from SSSC Homes, LLC to Luther H. Hallman, Jr. and Kathryn Elizabeth Metzger $261,000
29203
3411 Abingdon Road 29203 from Zachary M. Ogle and Vivian Celeste Martinez to Britton L. All $175,000
301 Providence Plantation Circle 29203 from Michael L. Bell a/k/a Michael L. Bell to Roy Oliver, Jr. $145,000
29204
1462 Florawood Drive 29204 from Earl Milford Olson Trust Agreement to Susan Laird $325,000
2859 Stratford Road 29204 from Elsa Eberle to Marshall B. Baker $242,000
29205
2417 Duncan St. 29205 from Diane C. Kickey to Roger J. Loughney, Jessica Escorcia and Roger J. Loughney, II $278,000
1316 Glenhaven Drive 29205 from Lewis Paul Truesdale to Richland County $173,000
2742, 2746 and 2750 Montgomery Avenue 29205 from George Elmer Walters to 2802 Montgomery Ave., LLC $310,000
734 Kipling Drive 29205 from Cherry Davis Stribling, Jr. to Jean-Louis A. Cote, III and Nancy G. Cote $400,000
738 Kipling Drive 29205 from Jean-Louis A. Cote, III and Nancy G. Cole to Thomas M. White and Taylor M. White $289,000
2821 Holt Drive 29205 from Andrew M. White to Ashley Rogers Gwin $130,000
2508 Heyward St. 29205 from John Byron Runy to Judith K. Blanchard and Davis C. Whittle $397,000
1238 Glenhaven Drive 29205 from Mark S. Rowland and Arlin Edward Coleman, Jr. to City of Columbia $135,000
215 Kilbourne Road 29205 from Bradham L. Wilder to Daniel Justin Clark $182,000
815 Howard St. 29205 from Joseph P. Neary to Warren Cole Foster and Mallory A. Cooley $175,000
29206
208 Atascadero Drive 29206 from Price Cochran McCaskill to Brian D. Shea $166,500
4524 Mosshill Road 29206 from James F. Dickinson to Clay D. Campbell $170,111
5040 Sylvan St. 29206 from Heidi E. Wilson to Stephen G. Witt $405,000
1735 Roslyn Drive 29206 from Mary W. Grimball n/k/a Mary P. Weston to City of Columbia $288,990
4717 Meadowood Road 29206 from Brandi P. Grim to Paul R. Osmundson $168,000
138 Mayhaw Drive 29206 from Lady Street Builders, LLC to Price Cochran McCaskill $339,000
29209
18 Fish Haul Road 29209 from Randy Mosteller to Pepper Street Properties, LLC $173,000
1430 Sandra Drive 29209 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kimberly L. Sims $143,085
150 Emerald Lake Road 29209 from Malcom Gayden and Gwendolyn E. Gayden to Jackie Calvi-Mack and Donnie Devon Mack $198,000
6317 Cloverdale Drive 29209 from Karen Estes Crockett to Susan L. Billings $130,000
1410 Sandra Drive 29209 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to LaJoye Kornegay $144,955
29210
1862 Greenwyche Avenue 29210 from Dorothy L. Jeffcoat to Sharon L. Black $110,000
29223
204 Clay Ridge Road 29223 from Thomas E. Heideman to Ameer Nasir Habibullah $160,000
221 Whixley Lane 29223 from National Transfer Services, LLC to Robin A. Bixler and Paul M. Bixler $105,000
32 Polo Ridge Circle 29223 from Lynn K. Thomas and Louis L. Gibbs to John R. Clayton and Sheila Clayton $174,500
245 Dove Park Lane 29223 from Jamie Y. Laureano n/k/a Jamie Y. Haltiwanger to Penelope A. Kornegay $131,000
145 Berry Tree Lane 29223 from Leah Jowens Greene to Judy W. Williams $300,000
29229
150 Harborside Circle 29229 from Christian Nelson to Stefan Paul $275,000
247 Legend Oaks Drive 29229 from Lorena G. Swetnam to Anitra S. Kitchings $110,000
545 Heron Glen Drive 29229 from Maria Michatek to Tiffney Melvena Johns $169,000
81 Loggerhead Drive 29229 from Albert J. Thurmond and Helen S. Thurmond to Joshua Klebes and Diane M. Vaine-Klebes $178,000
632 Dulaney Bend 29229 from` Earl Coleman, Sr. and Earl Coleman, Jr. to Craig Everett Green $216,990
731 Elderberry Lane 29229 from Wilhemenia McClurkin Jones to Mayra M. Baez $175,000
210 Sterling Hills Circle 29229 from Sherita Y. Chambers n/k/a Sherita Thomas Craig to Mark Sean Richardson and Jamila T. Richardson $138,000
301 Wild Olive Drive 29229 from Aaron Bartfield to Hope Michelle Simon $129,000
121 Old Stone Road 29229 from Nichelle Akers-Brown f/k/a Nichelle L. Akers to Kimkiyatta Takeisha Johnson $120,000
6 Ridge Pond Drive 29229 from Gary B. Neverla and Donna L. Neverla to Loretta H. Goodwin $140,000
324 Fallen Oak Drive 29229 from Jacob H. Jennings, Jr. and Ellen M. Jennings to Amanda Avildsen $287,500
228 Cherry Stone Drive 29229 from Margaret R. Piepoli a/k/a Margaret Shirley Piepoli to Karon Mack Wilson, Jr. and Toni Renee Wilson $165,000
200 Ashton Hill Drive 29229 from Jimmy W. Creamer, Sr. and Priscilla L. Stillings-Creamer to Shirley E. Christianson and Greg Christianson $195,000
434 Indigo Ridge Drive 29229 from Ramakrishna Nallapati and Bhavanidevl Sirikonda to Sean Kane and Jazmine Kane $166,000
516 Carriage Oaks Drive 29229 from Rodney Z. Spears, II and Angela B. Spears to Jeremy Harrelson $149,900
234 Castleberry Drive 29229 from Christine M. Stover to Kelvin Lamont Griffin and Alma Valencia $186,000
143 Silverwood Trail 29229 from Robert J. Upchurch to Ivan G. Earle, II and Adrienne C. Earle $180,000
421 Buttonbush Court 29229 from Jason E. Foster and Jennifer Foster to Chakalah O. Crawford $140,000
Lexington County
29033
207 Pine Lane 29033 from Stewardship Homes, LLC to Lester Sharpe $172,000
29036
323 Saint Thomas Church Road 29036 from Shirley K. Dzoba Revocable Living Trust to Alexander Gregg and Christopher Gorham $452,000
1501 Chapin Road 29036 from Lucy B. Stallings to CWJB Holdings, LLC $155,000
178 Walkbridge Way 29036 from Scott M. McGrorey to Samuel Paul Carter, Jr. and Amanda Willyerd Carter $196,000
806 Yacht Club Point 29036 from Rema Thomas f/k/a Rema K. Gantt to Sarbijit Gill $355,000
1138 Indian Fork Road 29036 from Robert E. Martin and Glenda K. Martin to Marisa Gentry $316,500
230 Saint Charles Place 29036 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Gail C. Mayrose and Kenneth G. Mayrose $196,309
29045
29053
148 Woodcote Drive 29053 from Ronda Alston to Randa A. Burton $132,000
29054
112 Marina Cove Drive 29054 from Christopher Brian Lathrop and Michelle Nuezca Lathrop to Timothy W. Harper $179,000
248 Shore Road 29054 from C. Douglas Leaphart to Shane D. Leaphart $105,500
29063
219 Whitby Road 29063 from Mark Yesnach and Audra Yesnach to Jacqueline Hanks $126,500
108 Blue Mountain Drive 29063 from Riley J. Thomas and Dawn B. Thomas to Brian Michael Shaffer and Sophia Felicia Shaffer $226,500
1473 Fork Avenue 29063 from Flora P. Weed to Hardison Adam King and April DeAnn King $123,000
29070
4919 Two Notch Road 29070 from George R. Storey and Sherry A. Storey to Timothy W. Ritter, II and Carissa B. Ritter $122,000
122 W. Hampton St. 29070 from Dan R. Dashiell and Kathleen M. Dashiell to Scott D. Smith and Amanda M. Smith $167,900
29072
1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 1023 29072 from Harriet R. McCormick to Bob Calliham and Flo Calliham $220,000
122 Hobcaw Drive 29072 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to John Paul Hammill and Amanda Sevon-Hammill $339,499
216 Sterling Brook Drive 29072 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Sarojben Patel and Dineshabhai Patel $362,055
1156 Saint Peters Road 29072 from Zorrina Harmon a/k/a Zorrina R. Harmon, Jared Harmon through his Conservator Zorrina R. Harmon and Sydney Harmon through Conservator Zorrina R. Harman to Jason W. Williams and Angela H. Williams $150,000
339 Farming Creek Way 29072 from Gina C. McMahon to Rosemarie Addas and James Addas $180,000
101 Wintergreen Court 29072 from Ann D. Coggiola to Edgar Wesley Alewine and Taliah Dawn Alewine $205,000
183 Richmond Farm Circle 29072 from Kimberly S. Grant to Jacob R. McHaffey $134,000
143 Golden Oak Drive 29072 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Charles L. Bruorton and Sarah E. Bruorton $253,272
407 Cabana Way 29072 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kimberlie S. Grant $203,500
165 River Club Drive 29072 from Benjamin M. Schoenecker and Kendall K. Schoenecker to J. Ross Hunter, III and Carol H. Hunter $395,000
130 Olde Pine Trail 29072 from Mary E. Kalbfleisch n/k/a Mary E. Keyes and Richard B. Keyes to Angela S. Dupree $229,000
615 Queenlane Court 29072 from Elton Simoni and Stavroula C. Koutrakos to Ross Andrew Murphy and Daniela Murphy $246,000
212 Sterling Brook Drive 29072 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Joseph Leonard Begnel $339,900
127 Mews Court 29072 from Joshua L. Vicari and Brittany A. Vicari to Shana Suesli $165,700
605 Whithand Road 29072 from Kellad, LLC to Jennifer Senn Bessinger $138,500
109 Dupree Mill Road 29072 from Bethany Patton Kellis to Chester E. Strother, Jr. and Judith A. Flack $195,000
639 Park Road 29072 from Lisa K.D. Vu to Pete Ramos and Susan E. Ramos $182,500
Pilgrim Church Road, Parcel 2 containing 2.86 acres 29072 from Jeremy Mikulecky to Michael T. Sibilia $286,000
102 Twilight Lane 29072 from M&R Home Rentals, LLC to Michael Morris and Lauren Morris $385,000
208 Sterling Brook Drive 29072 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Greg Pinnix and Tireta Fields-Pinnis $361,950
220 Sterling Brook Drive 29072 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to David D. deMoya and Laurie A. deMoya $359,900
216 Barnevelder Drive 29072 from Alexander W. Springs and Courtney R. Springs to David A. Springs, Jr. and Irma A. Springs $125,000
124 Millhouse Lane 29072 from Jimmy Lee Speight and Cynthia Ann Speight to Sara Frances Wooten $239,900
404 Chamfort Drive 29072 from Lev Isakov to Aubrey Sejuit and Matthew Sejuit $219,500
458 Dupre Mill Road 29072 from Matthew V. Burtnett a/k/a Matthew W. Burtnett to Debra F. Schwartz $144,000
89 Rocky Cove Road 29072 from Harold Edward Hendrix to Jason B. Jones and Michelle D. Jones $290,000
107 Mooring Lane 29072 from Timothy L. Pratte and Patricia L. Pratte to Alexander Keaton Hedquist and Carli Michelle Bitner Hall Hedquist $210,000
510 Harbor Heights Drive 29072 from Donald J. Player and Thomas M. Smothers to Robert E. Martin, Jr. $290,000
212 Appalachian Trail 29072 from Lisa Brody Walker n/k/a Lisa Walker Couture to Leslie A. Lee and Emily W. Lee $235,000
29073
581 Silverbell Court 29073 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to David A. Watson and Mark A. Watson $217,625
236 Louisa Lane 29073 from Kelli Leigh Sullivan and Chris Wayne Sullivan to Cherri Diane Price and Terri Ellen Price $125,000
133 Sunny View Lane 29073 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James Marbert Dunovant and Sandra J. Dunovant $226,751
624 Westwood Drive 29073 from Rebecca Jeffcoat Beatty f/k/a Rebecca Jeffcoat to Matthew Beair $135,000
121 Blue Pine Lane 29073 from Carolyn S. McDowell and Larry E. McDowell to Gary Bernard Neveria $149,000
455 Finch Lane 29073 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Bradley C. McKee and Angela L. McKee $192,000
128 Hallie Hills Place 29073 from Heather L. Liafsha to Bryan D. Covington and Melanie P. Covington $125,475
236 Long Crest Road 29073 from John Russell Angello and Sheri Lynn Angello to William Benjamin Branham and Lana Branham $240,000
128 Merion Drive 29073 from Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. to Theodore James Mallon, Jr. $139,900
419 Crescent River Road 29073 from` William W. Wagner and Sharon M. Wagner to Chloe Salvie-Lombardo and Henry Gray Floyd $220,000
405 Cannon Knoll Drive 29073 from David Todd Arbaugh and Melena R. Arbaugh to Karl Phelps and Christy Phelps $275,000
212 River Bridge Lane 29073 from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Kevin Gordon and Tina L. Gordon $339,515
242 Chisolm Circle 29073 from Brandon Poole to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $128,000
855 Winter Flower Drive 29073 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Trina Lanette Jackson $184,400
844 Pepper Vine Court 29073 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Derek Anthony Dudley and Candy Chantelle Dudley $297,000
534 Winterfield Drive 29073 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Harald Fichtner and Leisa-Amy Wood Fichtner $311,992
209 Farm Chase Drive 29073 from Angela B. Winningham and Joshua W. Willgrube to Andrea N. Judy and Jack Hendrix $174,000
92 Garden Pond Drive 29073 from Daniel E. Felker and Rebecca A. Felker to Christina Marie Epting and Pamela Raye Johnson $133,000
324 Crassula Drive 29073 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Zachary Taylor Feaster $167,451
860 Winter Flower Drive 29073 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Christopher D. Laux $165,877
29123
415 Thor Road and 448 Thor Road or 631 Shumpert Mill Road 29123 from Linda H. Poole Estate, Wesley Travis Poole, Jason Charles Poole, Mitchell Leon Poole and Shelley Poole Laird to Mitchell Leon Poole $550,000
29169
1465 D Avenue 29169 from Charles A. Schumpert and Melanie H Schumpert to Deborah F. Cote $125,000
413 Millcrest Lane 29169 from James Shannon Steen and Patricia Ann Steen to Angel S. Harris $179,900
209 Buffwood Drive 29169 from George Augustine and Tophy Augustine to James D. Singleton and Perlita M. Singleton $187,000
119 Springfield Drive 29169 from Stacy A. Cameron and Jenifer G. Cameron to Daniel Evan Felker and Rebecca A. Felker $181,500
29170
303 Conner Park Lane 29170 from William B. Branham to Liza Boykin Bortz $154,000
3135 Princeton Road 29170 from David A. Pursley and Judith M. Pursley to Elizabeth Pineda $103,500
128 Villas Court 29170 from Palmer Living Trust to Falguniben Patel $178,050
542 Matilda Way 29170 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to April M. Gift $156,000
168 Berry Drive 29170 from Benjamin M. Lynch to James D. Wilson $136,500
212 Westgate Drive 29170 from S. Ray Stoudemire to Mason K. Hanger and Maria Luisa Hanger $124,500
224 Nicene Court 29170 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Brandon P. Virk and Olivia Livingston $180,454
178 War Admiral Drive 29170 from The Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Austin Westberry and Shawna VanValkenburg $100,000
29172
168 Vista View Drive 29172 from Travis D. Embry-Martin to Derrick Glover, Victoria M. Glover and Willie B. Glover $255,000
29210
3307 Montcrest Road 29210 from Jamar Johnson to Andrea Greer $123,000
129 Cheshire Drive 29210 from Carlos Camerena and Sandra Camarena to Ira Glenn Bottoms, Jr. and Nancy Rogers Bottoms $125,000
555 Brookshire Drive 29210 from B&B Real Estate Investors, LLC to William Lander and Angela Fine $225,500
114 Tram Road 29210 from Estate of Gloria Dianne Willis to SFR3, LLC $139,200
300 Stepney Court 29210 from Hannah Atkinson f/k/a Hannah Taylor to David Batchelor and Kristin Batchelor $160,000
703 Tower Lane 29210 from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Thomas Jeter $107,000
29212
239 Mariners Row 29212 from Sharlene Macgargle to Patricia C. Rentz and Charles W. Rentz, IV $120,000
212 Palm Hill Court 29212 from Edward D. Kelly and William H. Lee to Mark H. Leforge and Teresa K. Parrish $200,000
136 N. Beaver Dam Road 29212 from Cheryl D. Lewis to Megan Rintoul $224,000
236 Rocky Point Drive 29212 from James K. Yingling to John M. Brown and Mary Beth W. Brown $210,000
233 Braewick Road 29212 from Ann Waidner to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $122,500
29229
Kershaw County
29020
14 Minuet Court 29020 from Arthur E. Graham to Samuel P. Grant and Santana C. Grant $146,000
69 Hunting Inc Road 29020 from Farber Family Associates, LP to Jason Batts $112,000
149 Colony Drive 29020 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kendall Dennis Reis and Jennifer Diane Reis $202,199
368 and 414G Friendship Road 29020 from Iris L. Skipper to Myers Timber Company, Inc. $160,000
29045
1005 Watson Drive 29045 from Calvin L. Grigsby, Sr. to Ronald R. Doering and Samuel E. Doering $136,375
421 Eskie Dixon Road 29045 from Eugene Hudson to James Lee, Jr. and Willie Mae Lee $206,500
29078
1917 Springvale Road 29078 from Haile Watson to Herbert C. Loper, III $138,200
221 N. Village Lane 29078 from Jonathan Gaines to Lacey R. Hornsby $134,000
204 Winter Way 29078 from Joyce A. Bihl n/k/a Joyce A. Fuller to Michael J. Koumas and John A. Koumas $121,000
177 Country Woods Road 29078 from McKinney Brothers Timber, LLC to Jeremy M. Miller and Rebecca R. Miller $121,524
