Lexington mayor leads in bid for second term

Incumbent Steve MacDougall defeated challenger Ron Williams in his bid for a second term as mayor of the Town of Lexington on Tuesday night.
MacDougall, a restauranteur, defeated Lexington’s incumbent Mayor Randy Halfacre in 2014. Williams, a boat salesman at MarineMax Hall Marine, was elected to Town Council that same year.
MacDougall, seeking his second four-year term, ran on a platform of improving communication with constituents and continuing to work to improve traffic in the fast-growing town near Lake Murray. He also called for efforts to better promote the town.
Williams ran on a platform of curbing growth and improving the town’s infrastructure. He also called for televising council work sessions.
The race between MacDougall and Williams turned controversial late in the campaign.
MacDougall was been accused in a lawsuit of not paying nearly $50,000 in business bills while running a restaurant, Mr. D’s steak house. And it surfaced that Williams was a former volunteer police officer who pleaded guilty in the early 1990s to violating the civil rights of a suspect.
MacDougall insists he was the restaurant manager, not the owner, and so he doesn’t owe money. Williams said he took responsibility for his actions, served his time and moved on with his life, focusing on community service.
In the race for town council, Hazel Livingston, Todd R. Lyle and Kathy Maness won.
Lexington Mayor
- Steve MacDougall (I) 2851
- Ron Williams 2358
(10 of 11 precincts)
Comments