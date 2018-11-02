No excuse not to vote: Here’s how you can catch a free ride on Election Day

The Columbia area’s COMET transit service is offering free bus rides on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6.
The bus service is eliminating fares to help people exercise their right to vote, COMET officials say.
The COMET’s standard one-way fare is $1.50, or $3 for a day pass.
he buses won’t be deviated from their normal routes to get to the polls, though, said Tiffany James, a COMET spokesperson.
“Riders will use our regular fixed-route service within our existing service area to access their polling location,” James said.
Riders are encouraged to check the COMET’s schedule to make sure their bus route runs past 7 p.m. when the polls close.
Individuals or groups who need assistance with riding the bus can call 803-834-2382 to set up an appointment.
The COMET buses serve roughly 2.8 million passenger trips a year, through 81 buses and vans around the Midlands.
