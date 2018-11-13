Long-time Columbia restaurant moving to the suburbs

Julia’s German Stammitisch, a long-time staple restaurant on Jackson Boulevard in the Cross Hill neighborhood, is moving to northeast Columbia.

The restaurant, known for its mega portions of German favorites like jagersnitzel, wienersnitzel and beef rouladen, is moving to 120 Sparkleberry Crossing. The new space is off Clemson Road near Interstate 77, close to a cluster of other Northeast eateries like Travinia Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar, Henry’s Northeast and Solstice Kitchen & Wine Bar.

Workers on Tuesday were renovating and building a long bar at Julia’s former space at 4341 Fort Jackson Blvd. on Jackson Boulevard for Moctezumas Taqueria. The taqueria is presently located at 506 Beltline Blvd. near Midlands Tech.

Julia’s, which still doesn’t accept credit or debit cards, is owned and operated by Julia Bent.

According to the restaurant’s webite, Bent was born in Bad Homburg, Germany, but grew up in Oberursel Taunus, Germany.

This is Bent’s third restaurant, according to its website .

The 80-year-old’s first restaurant was in Texas, which she operated with her husband.

Then she ran her second restaurant, “The German Gasthaus,” on Betlline Boulevard, in the 1980s and 1990s with a friend. A fire forced her to Jackson Boulevard, which she has operated with her son, Jerry Castor.

There is presently a new sign at the Sparkleberry location, and renovations are underway on the interior of the space.





A sign on the door indicated that Bent and Castor have applied for a liquor license. The restaurant is reportedly set for a December opening.