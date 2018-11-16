Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Lake Murray mansion sells for $1.4 million

Top Five Richland County

4437 Willingham Drive 29206 from Bowen Hipp Investments LLC to Supriti Paul $390,000

80 Cannonade Court 29063 from Gregory W. Jackson and Karen B. Jackson to Timothy Hubbard and Elizabeth C. Hubbard $385,000

8 Sienna Court 29036 from Roy B. Condrey and Danielle B. Condrey to Aaron Miller $385,000

2168 Harvestwood Lane 29036 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Craig M. Larsen and Tracy Larsen $383,423

1200 Weston Road 29061 from Weston Crossing Farms LLC to Gregory A. Brown and Kerry W. Brown $383,000

Top Five Lexington County

2052 Amicks Ferry Road 29036 from Robert M. Bennett to Price Family Trust $1,400,000

101 Breezy Pointe Lane 29070 from Susan S. Springer a/k/a Susan L. Springer and Foize N. Simon, Jr. to Janet Flynn and Romie Rikard $1,225,000

125 Kittal Road 29073 from Twelve Oaks Farm Inc. to Palm City II LLC $1,000,000

2116 Shull Avenue 29054 from David W. Hilburn to Mary Beth Lewis $880,000

149 Steeplechase Road 29072 from Michael Umhoefer and Kelly Omhoeffer to Stephen F. Wegrzyn and Pamela C. Wegrzyn $630,000

Top Three Kershaw County

602 Greene St. 29020 from Janet Choynowski Veals a/k/a Janet Choynowski Farber to Robert D. Carpenter Living Trust $795,000

1649 Springvale Road 29078 from James L. Ellis a/k/a James Lee Ellis to Jonathan J. Mart and Junie Dennis Mart $364,000

2 Casey Drive 29045 from Jonathan Mart and Junie Dennis Mart to Kaweda L. Crenshaw and Brian T. Crenshaw $285,000

Richland County

29016

237 Muirfield Court from Aaron Bartfield to SFR3 LLC $140,000

1040 Wampee Drive from Susan Beth Tea to Ricardo E. Thomas $334,500

21 Miles Oak Court from Michael A. Lewis and Nancy L. Lewis to Patricia M. Evans and Anthony William Evans, Sr. $145,500

63 Silver Maple Court from Joseph T. Melarkey and Jane Melarkey to Elizabeth B. Shaw and James B. Shaw III $337,500

122 Bent Oak Trail from Donald Nelson Parrish to Helen Komarnicki $195,000

29036

2168 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes Inc. to Craig M. Larsen and Tracy Larsen $383,423

8 Sienna Court from Roy B. Condrey and Danielle B. Condrey to Aaron Miller $385,000

421 Crawley Lane from Michael E. Burriss and Kaitlyn A. Fugel n/k/a Kaitlyn Burriss to Jerry R. Batchelor II $237,000

141 Forty Love Point from Bobby L. Johnson and Mary K. Johnson to J & L Reis LLC $257,868

29045

26 Corinth Court from Mungo Homes Inc. to Nicholas Damien Brown and Christy Lynn Brown $264,416

109 Sunderland Drive from William E. Antley and Carol A. Antley to James W. Hill and Mary L. Hill Trust $184,000

105 Turkey Crossing from Fiza Manghi Jatoi to Robert M. Mims Jr. $275,000

29061

1200 Weston Road from Weston Crossing Farms LLC to Gregory A. Brown and Kerry W. Brown $383,000

29063

80 Cannonade Court from Gregory W. Jackson and Karen B. Jackson to Timothy Hubbard and Elizabeth C. Hubbard $385,000

402 Water Garden Court from Sara Jackson Laswell and Jesse E. Laswell to Wendell Causey and Rikki Causey $240,000

29201

208 Canal Place Drive from Todd Miller to Collin Neil Haines and Chelsea Devan Haines $179,000

3155 Makeway Drive from Richard B. Glickstein to Timothy Mercer and Emma Levine $154,500

29205

1107 Elm Avenue from ASE Holdings of SC, LLC to Blake Hawsey $182,500

1708 Beltline Boulevard from SBDRI Property Holding 1 LLC to Draytech Solutions LLC $267,000

814 S. Woodrow St. from Brandi Jennifer Pope to Christopher Davis Ray $155,000

29206

4437 Willingham Drive from Bowen Hipp Investments LLC to Supriti Paul $390,000

6705 Wedgefield Road from Stuart R. Bentley to Robert P. Bray $169,000

6624 Dare Circle from Evelyn C. Orr a/k/a Evelyn Cassidy to SFR3 LLC $136,000

29209

31 Wild Iris Court from Ivanny R. Flores-Castro to Capri S. Williams $115,500

29210

180 Springhaven Drive from Alexander Scott Temple Fraley and Sara Cathryn Fraley f/k/a Sara Cathryn Boerin to Edpen LLC $123,900

2708 Brinkley Lane from Lawrence Garris and Thomas Kerr McBride to Latoya Barthe $112,400

442 Regency Park Drive from Wesley John Pritchard to Amber N. Hynes $105,500

29212

133 Cedar Field Lane from Linda F. Fillmore to Donald L. Roush $160,000

29223

104 Wildewood Club Court from Hector Oreste Crespo Soto to Javier Marcelo Jimena and Veronica Scaramella $332,000

18 Ward Court from Sara R. Sutton to Alan E. Butler and Katherine L. Butler $175,000

124 Forrister St. from JDJ Properties LLC to Thomas C. Woods and Brittany A. Woods $130,000

76 Green Springs Drive from Best Choice Properties LLC to Tamaron M. Calloway $157,000

221 Brookspring Road from Patricia C. Korn to Isaac Badillo and Adeline J. Badillo $215,000

26 Bent Ridge Road from Grayce E. Weber to Brian S. Maynor-Ray $375,000

533 Great North Road from Estate of Virginia Christine Mullen-Gardinier f/k/a Virginia C. Mullen to Joseph Matthew Ingoglia and Alyssa N. Ingoglia $121,000

206 Dove Park from Joe E. Scott Jr. to Linda S. Chester $122,000

29229

265 Carolina Ridge Drive from John J. Bedlek and Anne K. Bedleck to Kevin Mark Austin and Alysia Jane Austin $300,000

22 Cypress Cove Road from Nex Ventures Realty Inc. to Kristyal L. Washington $179,000

468 Legend Oaks Drive from Nettie M. Young to Marquetta Singleton $121,000

16 Brushwood Court from Kevin M. Austin and Alysia Jane Austin to Josefina O. Bodoy and Jakara M. Cruz Osorio $121,000

107 Meadow Springs Drive from MM Residential Properties LLC to Tara C. Godbolt and Curtis J. Godbolt Jr. $259,900

319 Gracemount Lane from Aaron M. Kyle and Elizabeth V. Kyle to Anthony Kipkoech Kiprono $179,500

116 Oak Cove Drive from Maker & Maker, LLC to Willis I. Lester, Jr. and Lorraine E. Lester $143,500

Lexington County

29033

131 Rossmore Drive from Gary Nicholas Fox and Jessica J. Fox to Danny Chappell and Danielle Chappell $230,000

403 Shady Lane from George A. Weathers a/k/a George Allen Weathers to SFR3 LLC $116,500

1331 Karlaney Avenue from J&B Decker Trust to Charles N. Taylor Sr. and Denise S. Orr $107,000

1945 Rosemary Drive from Lucas Properties LLC to Jack Z. Taylor $173,400

408 Tamwood Circle from William T. Smith and Sheryl W. Smith to Douglas G. Hanslip $245,500

29036

105 Bass Pointe Lane from Marilyn B. Knowles to Ector Morales and Julie Banta $374,500

2052 Amicks Ferry Road from Robert M. Bennett to Price Family Trust $1,400,000

370 St. Thomas Church Road from Mary Beth Lewis to Douglas J. Edwards Jr. and Melissa A. Edwards $545,000

421 Amicks Ferry Road from Marc Ashley Lindler to Craig Lindler and Bonnie Lindler $140,000

247 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes Inc. to Jason Osolin and Denise Osolin $515,486

136 Killian Point Circle from Suburban Properties LLC to Tina L. Overton $525,000

29053

505 Lawndale Drive from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Kenya Q. Smith $180,000

29054

2116 Shull Avenue from David W. Hilburn to Mary Beth Lewis $880,000

69 Downing Circle from Virginia M. Deluca Trust to Joseph H. Sandifer, Jr. $258,500

1116 and 1120 Lester Keisler Road from Joey C. Bouknight, Tracy B. Auld and Betty Lynn Baldwin to Jeremy Fallaw and Mendal Fallaw $175,000

29063

105 Tuscany Court from Melody Sandola n/k/a Melody Taylor to Christopher C. Kaderly $118,000

179 Rocky Ridge Road from Decker Associates LLC to Robert T. Osteen and Anita C. Osteen $115,000

1401 Lake Murray Boulevard from Yow, Pringle & Ransom, LLC to Mr. Nick’s Car Wash LLC $288,000

29070

101 Breezy Pointe Lane from Susan S. Springer a/k/a Susan L. Springer and Foize N. Simon Jr. to Janet Flynn and Romie Rikard $1,225,000

29072

213 Cinnamon Hill Lane from Traci D. Taylor to Jack Joseph Dipietro and Colleen Marie Dipietro $147,000

129 Weatherstone Road from Gregory M. Hansen to Thelma D. Sanders $104,500

308 Dawsons Park Drive from Shane Shuler and Kristen McRoberts Shuler to John S. Cook $157,995

138 Breezes Drive, Unit 34-C from Stepp & Stepp Properties, LLC to Joshua Crawford and Ashleigh Gallegos $115,000

130 Letha Lane from Justin H. Murphy and Debra Murphy to Christopher Weld and Ashley R. Weld $245,000

128 Majestic Court from Noel A. Beledon-Herrera to Bhavik M. Patel, Maheshchandra Lallubhai Patel, Chandni Patel and Mahendrakumar Patel $297,000

208 Ivy Hill Court from Thonda Shealy f/k/a Rhonda S. Mew to Leon P. Joyner $172,000

421 Jordan Way from Andrew R. Caldwell and Vicky P. Caldwell to Katherine H. Barlet and Joshua B. Barlet $230,000

205 Oak Bough Court from Richard Young to Christin O. Pirkle and Owen W. Pirkle $346,000

104 Corley Woods Court from Riley J. Owen to Tamara Cooper $230,000

226 Waterstone Drive from Linda Karen Scott and John Douglas Scott to Thomas Michael Hickey and Shannon Kelly Hickey $237,000

212 Lightsey Court from Fortress Homes LLC to Kevin D. Smithson and Sara E. Smithson $291,990

616 Ventana Lane from NVR Inc. to Romeo Marquez and Miunihda Joseph $189,955

106 Stone Ledge Court from John C. Ansell and Amy L. Ansell to Brent A. VanZanen and Janette N. VanZanen $220,500

34 Crescent Moon Court from James Clay Henry to Betty B. Yon $106,000

152 Widgeon Drive from Betty B. Yon to Joseph P. Ray and Lacey W. Ray $159,900

128 Lady Kathryns Court from Andrew F. Benko, III and Lindsay P. Benko to Jin S. Chen, Xiuzhu Chen and Kunli Chen $470,000

149 Steeplechase Road from Michael Umhoefer and Kelly Omhoeffer to Stephen F. Wegrzyn and Pamela C. Wegrzyn $630,000

137 Landing Drive from Landing Drive LLC to Charles Wesley Green and Amanda Jaye Green $139,000

119 Bonhomme Circle from Thomas V. Serra and Lucille D. Serra to Billy Joe Bane and Lovonna Ann Bane $131,500

353 Palmer Drive from Robin H. Leaf and Sharon Leaf to Janis B. Summers $329,000

29 Boardwalk Lane from James Marion Green III, Kellie Lynn Green and Barbara Leroux to Robin H. Leaf and Sharon Leaf $238,000

664 Braekel Way from Jessica J. Conner n/k/a Jessica J. Brodie to Mohamed Mohi Hegazi and Mentalla Mohamed Fatouh $184,000

316 Kelsey Glen Drive from Brian M. Hunter and Jennifer H. Hunter to Sandra L. Garner and James D. Garner $393,000

135 Pine Point Drive from Burdette E. Townsend and Janet C. Townsend to Damon G. Marcott $538,500

100 Rama Lane from Shannon P. Lee n/k/a Shannon L. Calabrese and Salvatore J. Calabrese to Jacob D. Little $120,000

330 Nehemiah Road from McGuinn Homes LLC to Stanley W. Walker Jr. and Diane W. Walker $170,950

100 Cabot Bay Drive from Tammy G. Taylor to Margaret W. Coker and Shelby E. Matthews $105,900

181 Sandlapper Way, Unit 12-B from Wesley L. Harris and Robert S. Harris to Roy D. Allison and Janice L. Pratt $188,000

575 Wise Ferry Road from Dwight C. Corley to Ricky C. Price and Daniel D. Powers $350,000

337 Buckthorne Drive from American Homes 4 Rent Properties Ten LLC to Kristopher W. Lowe and Courtney N. Lowe $193,000

29073

211 Snow Lane from Russell S. Reeder and Terri A. Morrison a/k/a Terri A. Reeder to Rachel Kisler $134,000

239 Starling Way from Patrick W. Boume and Stephanie J. Blume to Shannon Dawn Cochran and Shannon Daniel Cochran $178,000

270 Silverbell Lane from Christopher L. Watt and Becki Watt to Frank Jones and Stephanie Daniels Jones $210,050

257 Riglaw Circle from Shannon L. Widener a/k/a Shannon Widener n/k/a Shannon Leanne Carswell to Raymond Joseph Hackett Jr. $139,000

111 Land of Lake Circle from E G Trayer a/k/a Edgar G. Trayer to Vivian Corley and Sharon Delaine Corley $136,000

1233 Knotts Haven Loop from John W. Gregory and James C. Moorer to Jason G. Gauntt $195,000

5569 Platt Springs Road from James Blizzard and Allison Blizzard to Freedom Plumbing Inc. $160,000

300 Farm Chase Court from Kenneth W. Hibshman to Arthur S. Watts and Tammy R. Watts $180,000

110 Elvington Lane from Xue Xin Gao to Candi A. Scutt $136,250

147 Darian Drive from Judith A. Francis to Rylan Nolan Sanders and Emily M. McPheron $123,500

125 Kittal Road from Twelve Oaks Farm Inc. to Palm City II LLC $1,000,000

6285 Platt Springs Road from Lovette Investment Properties LLC to Chad L. Alexander $128,250

144 Lacy Springs Circle from Kevin D. Smithson to David Waldy and Jessie Waldy $280,000

301 Louisa Lane from Jacqueline E. Kutz and Michelle R. Barnett to Taylor Loudenback and Jessica Hall $119,500

140 Maplewood Drive from Curtis Chandler to Reginaldo Martinez and Aveline Contreras Martinez $105,000

929 Bannockburn Drive from Mungo Homes Inc. to Jordan B. Palmer and Kylie R. Palmer $244,116

230 Colony Lakes Drive from L. Victoria Hooper to Jose D. Lopez and Elva Lopez $140,000

562 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes Inc. to Robert C. Corder and Deborah V. Corder $209,900

811 Winter Flower Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Keith Terry $154,544

29169

255 Harvest Glen Lane from Tyler L. King and Haley C. King to Erin L. Phillips $144,500

825 Scarlet Leaf Lane from Evan Cole Roberson to John Mark Hughes $148,500

2220 Hooklawn Drive from Albert Lawrence Feaster to Barbara Judd $110,000

29170

347 Congaree Ridge Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Joseph O. Nester III and Michelle C. Nester $454,473

1117 Lake Shore Drive from Joshua B. Barlet to Katrina R. Dale $119,850

2708 Morningdale Drive from Dana McClellan to Elaine S. Metzger $185,000

262 Stonewood Drive from Joshua C. Meetze to SFR JV-1 Property LLC $105,000

116 Melon Drive from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Nelson O. Mason, Jr. $155,900

4960 Platt Springs Road from James C. Forsyth and Sylvia B. Forsyth to Tammy K. McGee and Kevin F. Mcgee $125,000

257 Winchester Court from Jimmy D. McMillan and Linda C. McMillan to Noreen Cunningham and Gerard Cunningham $228,000

29172

220 Dogwood Road from Christopher Todd Stevens and Robin E. Stevens to Brandon M. Boyd $233,200

29210

3546 Bronte Road from Mark R. Fuge and Jennifer L. Fuge to County of Lexington $130,000

726 Woodland Hills from John Maxey Stewart, Jr. to Olivia G. Small $140,000

29212

190 Hillsborough Road from Deborah Ann Hedgedus n/k/a Deborah A. Hedgedus Farr to Stanley Mitchell $174,900

108 Cranewater Drive from Michael Jeffrey Buchko to BVI Investments, LLC $113,000

5935 McMillan Circle from Michael L. Shepard and Jeanne H. Shepard to Chari Davis $118,000

113 Seafarer Lane from Deborah C. Waters to $136,000

119 Laurel Branch Way from Rasik K. Patel and Vasanti R. Patel to Bilal Sahal Maseer Al Nasrawi $259,000

506 Willow Bend Court from Donald R. Weaver to Deana Crawford $179,900

135 Archers Lane from Jerry Wayne Buice to Gary Lynn Stefaniak and Ellen Lucille Stefaniak $190,400

91 Leeward Road from Lee A. Williams and Jeffrey Lynn Williams to Kerry W. Savage $150,000

1719 Shadowood Drive from Ddger Enterprise, LLC to Margaret Brown $140,000

Kershaw County

29020

1997 White Oak Drive from Estate of Daniel John Tkaczyk a/k/a Daniel J.l. Tkaczyk to Jason M. Patterson and Tammy S. Patterson $190,000

9 Lydford Lane from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Manuel Hernandez Solis and Roy Solis $198,500

602 Greene St. from Janet Choynowski Veals a/k/a Janet Choynowski Farber to Robert D. Carpenter Living Trust $795,000

510 Rutledge St. from Willard C. Copp Irrevocable Trust to Edward S. Warnock $135,000

29045

244 Elmwood Boulevard from Courtney R. Hetler to Tyesha S. Williams $116,000

516 Idlewood Lane from Chase L. Doar to Jimmy Lee Wallace and George Belleville $132,000

2 Casey Drive from Jonathan Mart and Junie Dennis Mart to Kaweda L. Crenshaw and Brian T. Crenshaw $285,000

45 Desert Rose Court from Timothy R. Jennings to James L. Ellis $208,000

29078

1649 Springvale Road from James L. Ellis a/k/a James Lee Ellis to Jonathan J. Mart and Junie Dennis Mart $364,000

