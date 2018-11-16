Lake Murray mansion sells for $1.4 million

Top Five Richland County
4437 Willingham Drive 29206 from Bowen Hipp Investments LLC to Supriti Paul $390,000
80 Cannonade Court 29063 from Gregory W. Jackson and Karen B. Jackson to Timothy Hubbard and Elizabeth C. Hubbard $385,000
8 Sienna Court 29036 from Roy B. Condrey and Danielle B. Condrey to Aaron Miller $385,000
2168 Harvestwood Lane 29036 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Craig M. Larsen and Tracy Larsen $383,423
1200 Weston Road 29061 from Weston Crossing Farms LLC to Gregory A. Brown and Kerry W. Brown $383,000
Top Five Lexington County
2052 Amicks Ferry Road 29036 from Robert M. Bennett to Price Family Trust $1,400,000
101 Breezy Pointe Lane 29070 from Susan S. Springer a/k/a Susan L. Springer and Foize N. Simon, Jr. to Janet Flynn and Romie Rikard $1,225,000
125 Kittal Road 29073 from Twelve Oaks Farm Inc. to Palm City II LLC $1,000,000
2116 Shull Avenue 29054 from David W. Hilburn to Mary Beth Lewis $880,000
149 Steeplechase Road 29072 from Michael Umhoefer and Kelly Omhoeffer to Stephen F. Wegrzyn and Pamela C. Wegrzyn $630,000
Top Three Kershaw County
602 Greene St. 29020 from Janet Choynowski Veals a/k/a Janet Choynowski Farber to Robert D. Carpenter Living Trust $795,000
1649 Springvale Road 29078 from James L. Ellis a/k/a James Lee Ellis to Jonathan J. Mart and Junie Dennis Mart $364,000
2 Casey Drive 29045 from Jonathan Mart and Junie Dennis Mart to Kaweda L. Crenshaw and Brian T. Crenshaw $285,000
Richland County
29016
237 Muirfield Court from Aaron Bartfield to SFR3 LLC $140,000
1040 Wampee Drive from Susan Beth Tea to Ricardo E. Thomas $334,500
21 Miles Oak Court from Michael A. Lewis and Nancy L. Lewis to Patricia M. Evans and Anthony William Evans, Sr. $145,500
63 Silver Maple Court from Joseph T. Melarkey and Jane Melarkey to Elizabeth B. Shaw and James B. Shaw III $337,500
122 Bent Oak Trail from Donald Nelson Parrish to Helen Komarnicki $195,000
29036
2168 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes Inc. to Craig M. Larsen and Tracy Larsen $383,423
8 Sienna Court from Roy B. Condrey and Danielle B. Condrey to Aaron Miller $385,000
421 Crawley Lane from Michael E. Burriss and Kaitlyn A. Fugel n/k/a Kaitlyn Burriss to Jerry R. Batchelor II $237,000
141 Forty Love Point from Bobby L. Johnson and Mary K. Johnson to J & L Reis LLC $257,868
29045
26 Corinth Court from Mungo Homes Inc. to Nicholas Damien Brown and Christy Lynn Brown $264,416
109 Sunderland Drive from William E. Antley and Carol A. Antley to James W. Hill and Mary L. Hill Trust $184,000
105 Turkey Crossing from Fiza Manghi Jatoi to Robert M. Mims Jr. $275,000
29061
1200 Weston Road from Weston Crossing Farms LLC to Gregory A. Brown and Kerry W. Brown $383,000
29063
80 Cannonade Court from Gregory W. Jackson and Karen B. Jackson to Timothy Hubbard and Elizabeth C. Hubbard $385,000
402 Water Garden Court from Sara Jackson Laswell and Jesse E. Laswell to Wendell Causey and Rikki Causey $240,000
29201
208 Canal Place Drive from Todd Miller to Collin Neil Haines and Chelsea Devan Haines $179,000
3155 Makeway Drive from Richard B. Glickstein to Timothy Mercer and Emma Levine $154,500
29205
1107 Elm Avenue from ASE Holdings of SC, LLC to Blake Hawsey $182,500
1708 Beltline Boulevard from SBDRI Property Holding 1 LLC to Draytech Solutions LLC $267,000
814 S. Woodrow St. from Brandi Jennifer Pope to Christopher Davis Ray $155,000
29206
4437 Willingham Drive from Bowen Hipp Investments LLC to Supriti Paul $390,000
6705 Wedgefield Road from Stuart R. Bentley to Robert P. Bray $169,000
6624 Dare Circle from Evelyn C. Orr a/k/a Evelyn Cassidy to SFR3 LLC $136,000
29209
31 Wild Iris Court from Ivanny R. Flores-Castro to Capri S. Williams $115,500
29210
180 Springhaven Drive from Alexander Scott Temple Fraley and Sara Cathryn Fraley f/k/a Sara Cathryn Boerin to Edpen LLC $123,900
2708 Brinkley Lane from Lawrence Garris and Thomas Kerr McBride to Latoya Barthe $112,400
442 Regency Park Drive from Wesley John Pritchard to Amber N. Hynes $105,500
29212
133 Cedar Field Lane from Linda F. Fillmore to Donald L. Roush $160,000
29223
104 Wildewood Club Court from Hector Oreste Crespo Soto to Javier Marcelo Jimena and Veronica Scaramella $332,000
18 Ward Court from Sara R. Sutton to Alan E. Butler and Katherine L. Butler $175,000
124 Forrister St. from JDJ Properties LLC to Thomas C. Woods and Brittany A. Woods $130,000
76 Green Springs Drive from Best Choice Properties LLC to Tamaron M. Calloway $157,000
221 Brookspring Road from Patricia C. Korn to Isaac Badillo and Adeline J. Badillo $215,000
26 Bent Ridge Road from Grayce E. Weber to Brian S. Maynor-Ray $375,000
533 Great North Road from Estate of Virginia Christine Mullen-Gardinier f/k/a Virginia C. Mullen to Joseph Matthew Ingoglia and Alyssa N. Ingoglia $121,000
206 Dove Park from Joe E. Scott Jr. to Linda S. Chester $122,000
29229
265 Carolina Ridge Drive from John J. Bedlek and Anne K. Bedleck to Kevin Mark Austin and Alysia Jane Austin $300,000
22 Cypress Cove Road from Nex Ventures Realty Inc. to Kristyal L. Washington $179,000
468 Legend Oaks Drive from Nettie M. Young to Marquetta Singleton $121,000
16 Brushwood Court from Kevin M. Austin and Alysia Jane Austin to Josefina O. Bodoy and Jakara M. Cruz Osorio $121,000
107 Meadow Springs Drive from MM Residential Properties LLC to Tara C. Godbolt and Curtis J. Godbolt Jr. $259,900
319 Gracemount Lane from Aaron M. Kyle and Elizabeth V. Kyle to Anthony Kipkoech Kiprono $179,500
116 Oak Cove Drive from Maker & Maker, LLC to Willis I. Lester, Jr. and Lorraine E. Lester $143,500
Lexington County
29033
131 Rossmore Drive from Gary Nicholas Fox and Jessica J. Fox to Danny Chappell and Danielle Chappell $230,000
403 Shady Lane from George A. Weathers a/k/a George Allen Weathers to SFR3 LLC $116,500
1331 Karlaney Avenue from J&B Decker Trust to Charles N. Taylor Sr. and Denise S. Orr $107,000
1945 Rosemary Drive from Lucas Properties LLC to Jack Z. Taylor $173,400
408 Tamwood Circle from William T. Smith and Sheryl W. Smith to Douglas G. Hanslip $245,500
29036
105 Bass Pointe Lane from Marilyn B. Knowles to Ector Morales and Julie Banta $374,500
2052 Amicks Ferry Road from Robert M. Bennett to Price Family Trust $1,400,000
370 St. Thomas Church Road from Mary Beth Lewis to Douglas J. Edwards Jr. and Melissa A. Edwards $545,000
421 Amicks Ferry Road from Marc Ashley Lindler to Craig Lindler and Bonnie Lindler $140,000
247 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes Inc. to Jason Osolin and Denise Osolin $515,486
136 Killian Point Circle from Suburban Properties LLC to Tina L. Overton $525,000
29053
505 Lawndale Drive from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Kenya Q. Smith $180,000
29054
2116 Shull Avenue from David W. Hilburn to Mary Beth Lewis $880,000
69 Downing Circle from Virginia M. Deluca Trust to Joseph H. Sandifer, Jr. $258,500
1116 and 1120 Lester Keisler Road from Joey C. Bouknight, Tracy B. Auld and Betty Lynn Baldwin to Jeremy Fallaw and Mendal Fallaw $175,000
29063
105 Tuscany Court from Melody Sandola n/k/a Melody Taylor to Christopher C. Kaderly $118,000
179 Rocky Ridge Road from Decker Associates LLC to Robert T. Osteen and Anita C. Osteen $115,000
1401 Lake Murray Boulevard from Yow, Pringle & Ransom, LLC to Mr. Nick’s Car Wash LLC $288,000
29070
101 Breezy Pointe Lane from Susan S. Springer a/k/a Susan L. Springer and Foize N. Simon Jr. to Janet Flynn and Romie Rikard $1,225,000
29072
213 Cinnamon Hill Lane from Traci D. Taylor to Jack Joseph Dipietro and Colleen Marie Dipietro $147,000
129 Weatherstone Road from Gregory M. Hansen to Thelma D. Sanders $104,500
308 Dawsons Park Drive from Shane Shuler and Kristen McRoberts Shuler to John S. Cook $157,995
138 Breezes Drive, Unit 34-C from Stepp & Stepp Properties, LLC to Joshua Crawford and Ashleigh Gallegos $115,000
130 Letha Lane from Justin H. Murphy and Debra Murphy to Christopher Weld and Ashley R. Weld $245,000
128 Majestic Court from Noel A. Beledon-Herrera to Bhavik M. Patel, Maheshchandra Lallubhai Patel, Chandni Patel and Mahendrakumar Patel $297,000
208 Ivy Hill Court from Thonda Shealy f/k/a Rhonda S. Mew to Leon P. Joyner $172,000
421 Jordan Way from Andrew R. Caldwell and Vicky P. Caldwell to Katherine H. Barlet and Joshua B. Barlet $230,000
205 Oak Bough Court from Richard Young to Christin O. Pirkle and Owen W. Pirkle $346,000
104 Corley Woods Court from Riley J. Owen to Tamara Cooper $230,000
226 Waterstone Drive from Linda Karen Scott and John Douglas Scott to Thomas Michael Hickey and Shannon Kelly Hickey $237,000
212 Lightsey Court from Fortress Homes LLC to Kevin D. Smithson and Sara E. Smithson $291,990
616 Ventana Lane from NVR Inc. to Romeo Marquez and Miunihda Joseph $189,955
106 Stone Ledge Court from John C. Ansell and Amy L. Ansell to Brent A. VanZanen and Janette N. VanZanen $220,500
34 Crescent Moon Court from James Clay Henry to Betty B. Yon $106,000
152 Widgeon Drive from Betty B. Yon to Joseph P. Ray and Lacey W. Ray $159,900
128 Lady Kathryns Court from Andrew F. Benko, III and Lindsay P. Benko to Jin S. Chen, Xiuzhu Chen and Kunli Chen $470,000
149 Steeplechase Road from Michael Umhoefer and Kelly Omhoeffer to Stephen F. Wegrzyn and Pamela C. Wegrzyn $630,000
137 Landing Drive from Landing Drive LLC to Charles Wesley Green and Amanda Jaye Green $139,000
119 Bonhomme Circle from Thomas V. Serra and Lucille D. Serra to Billy Joe Bane and Lovonna Ann Bane $131,500
353 Palmer Drive from Robin H. Leaf and Sharon Leaf to Janis B. Summers $329,000
29 Boardwalk Lane from James Marion Green III, Kellie Lynn Green and Barbara Leroux to Robin H. Leaf and Sharon Leaf $238,000
664 Braekel Way from Jessica J. Conner n/k/a Jessica J. Brodie to Mohamed Mohi Hegazi and Mentalla Mohamed Fatouh $184,000
316 Kelsey Glen Drive from Brian M. Hunter and Jennifer H. Hunter to Sandra L. Garner and James D. Garner $393,000
135 Pine Point Drive from Burdette E. Townsend and Janet C. Townsend to Damon G. Marcott $538,500
100 Rama Lane from Shannon P. Lee n/k/a Shannon L. Calabrese and Salvatore J. Calabrese to Jacob D. Little $120,000
330 Nehemiah Road from McGuinn Homes LLC to Stanley W. Walker Jr. and Diane W. Walker $170,950
100 Cabot Bay Drive from Tammy G. Taylor to Margaret W. Coker and Shelby E. Matthews $105,900
181 Sandlapper Way, Unit 12-B from Wesley L. Harris and Robert S. Harris to Roy D. Allison and Janice L. Pratt $188,000
575 Wise Ferry Road from Dwight C. Corley to Ricky C. Price and Daniel D. Powers $350,000
337 Buckthorne Drive from American Homes 4 Rent Properties Ten LLC to Kristopher W. Lowe and Courtney N. Lowe $193,000
29073
211 Snow Lane from Russell S. Reeder and Terri A. Morrison a/k/a Terri A. Reeder to Rachel Kisler $134,000
239 Starling Way from Patrick W. Boume and Stephanie J. Blume to Shannon Dawn Cochran and Shannon Daniel Cochran $178,000
270 Silverbell Lane from Christopher L. Watt and Becki Watt to Frank Jones and Stephanie Daniels Jones $210,050
257 Riglaw Circle from Shannon L. Widener a/k/a Shannon Widener n/k/a Shannon Leanne Carswell to Raymond Joseph Hackett Jr. $139,000
111 Land of Lake Circle from E G Trayer a/k/a Edgar G. Trayer to Vivian Corley and Sharon Delaine Corley $136,000
1233 Knotts Haven Loop from John W. Gregory and James C. Moorer to Jason G. Gauntt $195,000
5569 Platt Springs Road from James Blizzard and Allison Blizzard to Freedom Plumbing Inc. $160,000
300 Farm Chase Court from Kenneth W. Hibshman to Arthur S. Watts and Tammy R. Watts $180,000
110 Elvington Lane from Xue Xin Gao to Candi A. Scutt $136,250
147 Darian Drive from Judith A. Francis to Rylan Nolan Sanders and Emily M. McPheron $123,500
125 Kittal Road from Twelve Oaks Farm Inc. to Palm City II LLC $1,000,000
6285 Platt Springs Road from Lovette Investment Properties LLC to Chad L. Alexander $128,250
144 Lacy Springs Circle from Kevin D. Smithson to David Waldy and Jessie Waldy $280,000
301 Louisa Lane from Jacqueline E. Kutz and Michelle R. Barnett to Taylor Loudenback and Jessica Hall $119,500
140 Maplewood Drive from Curtis Chandler to Reginaldo Martinez and Aveline Contreras Martinez $105,000
929 Bannockburn Drive from Mungo Homes Inc. to Jordan B. Palmer and Kylie R. Palmer $244,116
230 Colony Lakes Drive from L. Victoria Hooper to Jose D. Lopez and Elva Lopez $140,000
562 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes Inc. to Robert C. Corder and Deborah V. Corder $209,900
811 Winter Flower Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Keith Terry $154,544
29169
255 Harvest Glen Lane from Tyler L. King and Haley C. King to Erin L. Phillips $144,500
825 Scarlet Leaf Lane from Evan Cole Roberson to John Mark Hughes $148,500
2220 Hooklawn Drive from Albert Lawrence Feaster to Barbara Judd $110,000
29170
347 Congaree Ridge Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Joseph O. Nester III and Michelle C. Nester $454,473
1117 Lake Shore Drive from Joshua B. Barlet to Katrina R. Dale $119,850
2708 Morningdale Drive from Dana McClellan to Elaine S. Metzger $185,000
262 Stonewood Drive from Joshua C. Meetze to SFR JV-1 Property LLC $105,000
116 Melon Drive from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Nelson O. Mason, Jr. $155,900
4960 Platt Springs Road from James C. Forsyth and Sylvia B. Forsyth to Tammy K. McGee and Kevin F. Mcgee $125,000
257 Winchester Court from Jimmy D. McMillan and Linda C. McMillan to Noreen Cunningham and Gerard Cunningham $228,000
29172
220 Dogwood Road from Christopher Todd Stevens and Robin E. Stevens to Brandon M. Boyd $233,200
29210
3546 Bronte Road from Mark R. Fuge and Jennifer L. Fuge to County of Lexington $130,000
726 Woodland Hills from John Maxey Stewart, Jr. to Olivia G. Small $140,000
29212
190 Hillsborough Road from Deborah Ann Hedgedus n/k/a Deborah A. Hedgedus Farr to Stanley Mitchell $174,900
108 Cranewater Drive from Michael Jeffrey Buchko to BVI Investments, LLC $113,000
5935 McMillan Circle from Michael L. Shepard and Jeanne H. Shepard to Chari Davis $118,000
113 Seafarer Lane from Deborah C. Waters to $136,000
119 Laurel Branch Way from Rasik K. Patel and Vasanti R. Patel to Bilal Sahal Maseer Al Nasrawi $259,000
506 Willow Bend Court from Donald R. Weaver to Deana Crawford $179,900
135 Archers Lane from Jerry Wayne Buice to Gary Lynn Stefaniak and Ellen Lucille Stefaniak $190,400
91 Leeward Road from Lee A. Williams and Jeffrey Lynn Williams to Kerry W. Savage $150,000
1719 Shadowood Drive from Ddger Enterprise, LLC to Margaret Brown $140,000
Kershaw County
29020
1997 White Oak Drive from Estate of Daniel John Tkaczyk a/k/a Daniel J.l. Tkaczyk to Jason M. Patterson and Tammy S. Patterson $190,000
9 Lydford Lane from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Manuel Hernandez Solis and Roy Solis $198,500
602 Greene St. from Janet Choynowski Veals a/k/a Janet Choynowski Farber to Robert D. Carpenter Living Trust $795,000
510 Rutledge St. from Willard C. Copp Irrevocable Trust to Edward S. Warnock $135,000
29045
244 Elmwood Boulevard from Courtney R. Hetler to Tyesha S. Williams $116,000
516 Idlewood Lane from Chase L. Doar to Jimmy Lee Wallace and George Belleville $132,000
2 Casey Drive from Jonathan Mart and Junie Dennis Mart to Kaweda L. Crenshaw and Brian T. Crenshaw $285,000
45 Desert Rose Court from Timothy R. Jennings to James L. Ellis $208,000
29078
1649 Springvale Road from James L. Ellis a/k/a James Lee Ellis to Jonathan J. Mart and Junie Dennis Mart $364,000
Comments