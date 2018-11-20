MUSC to buy four hospitals in Lancaster, Marion, Florence and Chester

The Medical University of South Carolina’s board of trustees has votes to approve the purchase of four new hospitals in the Palmetto State, an unprecedented move for the public medical school.
The four hospitals: Chester Regional Medical Center, Carolinas Hospital System in Florence, Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster and Carolinas Hospital System — Marion, have a total of 827 beds and are owned by subsidiaries of Community Health Systems, according to a press release.
“This transaction is the first time MUSC has acquired other hospitals,” MUSC board Chair Charles W. Schulze said in a press release. “The additions will increase the size and scale of the MUSC Health network, and in today’s environment, larger, more efficient health care systems can deliver greater value to patients and have a positive impact on population health.”
Funding for the deal must be approved by the State Fiscal Accountability Authority, according to the Associated Press and WLTX.
MUSC would not say how much it plans to buy the hospitals for, but spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said the “offer represents fair market value” and said no taxpayer money would be used to buy the hospitals.
