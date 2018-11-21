Here is former USC QB Steve Taneyhill’s prediction for the Carolina-Clemson game

In 1992, a cocky University of South Carolina freshman quarterback named Steve Taneyhill became a legend by beating Clemson on the Tigers’ home turf.
But it wasn’t just the win.
The Pennsylvania native solidified the legend when, after handing off to Brandon Bennett for a long touchdown, “signed” his name to the Tiger Paw at midfield of Death Valley.
“I was who I was at the time,” said Taneyhill, who now owns the equally legendary Group Therapy bar in Columbia’s Five Points, now called Taneyhill’s Group Therapy.
The gesture and the subsequent photo taken by The State newspaper’s Tim Dominick of Taneyhill raising his hands in victory to the dejected Clemson crowd, his trademark mullet on full display, has been iconic ever since.
Taneyhill beat Clemson again at Death Valley two years later. He ended his career as the school’s all-time leader in pass completions and passing touchdowns. He also led the Gamecocks to their first bowl victory in 1994.
So going into Saturday’s game at Williams-Brice Stadium, we asked the former play-caller who was going to win.
Carolina’s arch rival Clemson won the national championship in 2016 and has beaten the Gamecocks four years in a row. This year, the Tigers are ranked No. 2 nationally and are favored to win by nearly three touchdowns.
But Taneyhill picked the Gamecock in an upset, 28-27.
“We have to play our best game of the season,” he said. “No turnovers and give ourselves a chance in the fourth quarter.”
The game will hinge on whether the Gamecock offense line can handle the Tigers talented defense line, Taneyhill said.
“They have four potential (NFL) first round (draft) picks,” he said. “And we have to eliminate the big play and stop #9 (running back Travis Etienne).”
Comments