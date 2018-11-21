Lake Murray home sells for $1 million

Top Five Richland County
14 Signal Lane 29063 from Gregory J. Pinnington and Janice W. Pinnington to Varun K. Bhalla and Allison Caddell Bhalla $1,050,000
425 Lost Creek Drive 29212 from Steven D. Odom and Amy M. Odom to Craig A. Engle and Rachel Engle $597,500
1314 Devonshire Drive 29204 from William L. Otis III and Kindall C. Otis to Joseph M. Pearson III and Elizabeth M. Pearson $589,000
1416 Johnson Marina Road 29036 from CR Investments of SC Inc. to Cameron D. Walker and Carrie J. Walker $399,900
76 Middle Creek Road 29063 from Janice I. Muench to Travis James Riddle and Shantel Cherie Riddle $370,000
Top Five Lexington County
2989 Sunset Boulevard 29169 from Lexvest LLC f/k/a LexVest Partnership to EQ Sunset Development LLC $1,600,000
7611 St. Andrews Road 29063 from Lake Murray Family Medicine Building LLC to Gautam Holdings Anderson LLC $1,308,660
328 Lakeshore Drive 29070 from R. David Hawkins and Tracy O. Shealy to William Rebey $423,000
661 Tailwater Bend 29072 from Sali Li to Andrew Krinzman and Linda Krinzman $422,900
913 Indian River Drive 29170 from Rodney C. Belcher and Dawn L. Brick to Ernest H. Scott, Jr. and Sonia Scott $355,000
Top Five Kershaw County
1932 Lake Road 29130 from Henry R. Powers and Bridget C. Powers to Charles Kevin Shepherd and Susan Kay Shepherd $400,000
435 Hound Hollow Road 29020 from Bryan Tyler and Karen Tyler to Randall G. Brandon and Kirsty A. Brandon $388,000
2473 Lake Road 29130 from Louis W. Bethelette and Sharyn P. Berthelette to Kelly M. Thomas-Todd and Trevor A. Todd $290,000
147 Kelsney Ridge Drive 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Francisco A. Andrade and Cynthia Andrade $284,549
223 Canada Drive 29020 from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Samara Cooper $268,592
Richland County
29016
13 Golden Spur Lane from Marshall Treadwell Abbott Jr. to Robert B Branham $250,000
17 S. Canterbury Court from Gordon A. White to Jeffrey E. Spencer and Lisa Spencer $260,000
206 Abney Estates Drive from Jeffrey E. Spencer and Lisa M. Spencer to Thomas Koval Jr. and Janice Koval $320,000
1 Golden Spur Lane from Michael B. Sheley and James Ann Sheley f/k/a James Ann Lynch to John C. Haymaker $237,500
423 Sandfield Road from Margaret P. Price to Thomas Neil McLean Jr., Debra Hibbard McLean and Veronica McLean $155,000
18 Old Hickory Court from Joseph B. Burke IV and Fernanda M. Burke to Tiffany M. Price and Brent C. Price $139,000
510 Bayhill Lane from Mungo Homes Inc. to Nicholas J. Trapp and Bridget R. Trapp $270,082
29036
1416 Johnson Marina Road from CR Investments of SC Inc. to Cameron D. Walker and Carrie J. Walker $399,900
236 Massey Circle from Tommy G. Simpson and Joyce B. Simpson to Paul Stroltzfus and Megan Stoltzfus $250,000
7 Bamboo Grove Court from Donald Petrone to Fred L. Yandle and Deborah J. Yandle $319,000
120 Westcott Ridge Road from Matthew P. Clippard and Christina A. Clippard to LaToya E. Grate $264,900
29045
38 Attucks Court from Mungo Homes Inc. to Candice J. Dulaney $204,900
947 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes Inc. to Aaliyah K. Barber $147,086
929 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes Inc. to Jane Points $154,969
29063
109 Leamington Way from Lieu Nguyen to Richard M. Sweat $255,000
107 Caddis Creek Road from Dennis Edmond to Raven M. Pinckney $124,900
76 Middle Creek Road from Janice I. Muench to Travis James Riddle and Shantel Cherie Riddle $370,000
108 Stonemill Court from Changyong Qin to Lindsey J. Herndon and Jeffery Kellie Herndon $194,900
270 Bradstone Road from Brian Crosle to Robert C. Crosle and Sharon H. Crosle $100,000
239 Delaine Woods Drive from Anthony Robertson and Eureka H. Robertson to James E. Faulkner Jr. and Sharon Diane Faulkner $180,000
14 Signal Lane from Gregory J. Pinnington and Janice W. Pinnington to Varun K. Bhalla and Allison Caddell Bhalla $1,050,000
29201
1520 Main St., Unit F from Janis Painter and Cynthia Binkley to John E. Boyle and Donna P. Boyle $255,000
519 Laurel Hill Lane from Christopher Brownlee to Harold A. McGranahan, Edward A. McGranahan and Sandra S. McGranahan $140,000
29202
3309 Downes Grove Road from Carroll Development Inc. to Yulona Clay $187,560
29203
8700 Wilson Boulevard from Thelma J Turpin to Steve Beatty $131,500
4802 Colonial Drive from Columbia College to Catherine Whitney Spears Grizzle and Bradley Ryan Grizzle $110,000
29204
1314 Devonshire Drive from William L. Otis III and Kindall C. Otis to Joseph M. Pearson III and Elizabeth M. Pearson $589,000
1733 Glenwood Road from Allen Benjamin Davis to Thomas L Stoughton and Susan L. Stoughton $190,000
29205
2424 Stark St. from Claudia Navarro to SFR3 LLC $105,000
3931 Timberlane Drive from Gregory A. Gosnell, Laurel H. Busby and Kelly C. Gosnell n/k/a Kelly Hund to Dawn Marie Kessner Hall and Katherine Lily Hall $149,900
617 S. Maple St. from 617 Maple Street LLC to Eden Gail Armstrong $195,200
804 S. Bonham Road from Amy Nunamaker Gilli to SFR3, LLC $122,000
29206
141 Eagle Park Drive from Donathan Rose to Mackenzie Wood $128,000
4209 Havana Court from T. Kale Alexander Jr. and Melissa Hunter n/k/a Melissa Hunter Alexander to Stacy F. Stokes $236,334
1305 Whittaker Drive from Dean L. Thompson to SK Homes LLC $215,000
4652 Sylvan Drive from Susan Strickland McFadden to Hubert L. Evans $145,000
1539 Lonsford Drive from CML Properties LLC to Julia E. Lanford $289,000
4715 Norwood Road from Steven G. Rindahl and Rebecca J. Rindahl to Julia Elliott and John Dennis $200,000
181 Nestle Court from Christopher L. Ospina and Heather M. Ospina to Dwayne E. Drayton and Gennice D. Drayton $175,000
3305 Downes Grove Road from Brandon Robinson to Anthony Rigazio and Lisa Rigazio $185,000
6897 Pennington Road from Maryann Singer to Alma Crockett Birchett $211,000
29210
1542 Omarest Drive from David Varian and Michele Varian to Bloue Maloney $160,700
131 Springhaven Drive from Shelley C. Sutton to Vicki C. Bates $128,000
29212
425 Lost Creek Drive from Steven D. Odom and Amy M. Odom to Craig A. Engle and Rachel Engle $597,500
419 Lost Creek Drive from Manchester Farms Inc. to Craig A. Engle and Rachel Engle $215,000
104 Harbison Club Court from Robert E. Gants and Deborah H. Gants a/k/a Deborah L. Gants to Marcia L. Nesbitt $132,000
29223
10 Sesqui Court from Yusuf I. Patel and Sultana Y. Patel to Cornelius Thomas $237,000
1701 Alpha Court from Ali Gholami Ghamsari to Keyanna Jackson $109,000
1 Yellow Flag Court from Candice J. Dulaney to Macy Stephorn Washington II $152,000
305 S. Shields Road from William Thornton Canada, Jr. to Jamie Gorrell $115,000
204 Beaver Dam Road from Kathleen E. Kain to Angelka Marie Dolan $265,000
15 Smokewood Court from Robert N. Weaver and Nichole J. Weaver to Choua Xiong $202,500
29229
161 Fox Grove Circle from Connie Lee Whalen to Lavetta L. Brown $137,000
258 Legend Oaks Drive from Amanda M. Smith to Kevin E. Smith $116,000
1128 Ashland Drive from Juanita Taylor and Anthony Taylor to True Word Church of ECCM $165,000
125 Chancery Lane from Richard P. Perfetto and Cynthia L. Perfetto to Richard L. Libengood and Lin J. Libengood $212,900
104 Deer Pass Way from Nex Ventures Realty Inc. to Tracy L. Scott $194,500
830 Heartleaf Drive from Nex Ventures Realty Inc. to Amelia D. Shields $179,000
24 Robins Egg Court from Leslie L. Kennedy to Reginal Curry and Patricia A. Curry $195,000
20 Barony Place Circle from Carolyn Emeneker f/k/a Carolyn B. Emeneker to Prasad Krishnan Sheeladevi $195,000
175 Churchland Drive from Joseph C. Costanzo and Michelle L. Costanzo to John W. Batykefer and Cheryl A. Batykefer $290,000
208 Chapelwood Drive from Tiejun W. Parks a/k/a Julia Wang Parks to Nia Owens $126,000
246 Whitton Lane from Anibal Arroyo to Tiffany A. Squires and Dean M. Squires $162,000
300 Indigo Springs Drive from Nelson O. Castillo and Stephanie Perez Ledford f/k/a Stephanie Perez a/k/a Stephanie Castillo-Perez to Janie J. Murphy $202,900
521 Bridgecreek Drive from Keith C. Coffer and Karina L. Coffer to Justin McGillis and Michelle McGillis $265,000
283 Traditions Circle from Tigerron A. Wells to Vanessa C. Peterson $210,000
453 Indigo Ridge Drive from Donald W. Gore Jr. to SFR3, LLC $107,000
273 Castlebury Drive from Steven R. Brown II and Angel J. Brown to Ricky A. Jackson, II $191,000
106 Algrave Way from Charles Daniels III to Latara M. Harper $170,000
Lexington County
29033
501 Shady Lane from Christine Milligan-Jones to Michael J. Lesesne $145,000
1117 Naples Avenue from Suzanne R. Swain to Samuel F. Crews IV and Mary Margaret Crews $172,500
29036
12 Southwoode Circle from Jacquelyn P. Scheffler and David Randall Scheffler to Frank G. Brueckmann and Diana D. Brueckmann $154,200
125 Elm Creek Drive from Michael Glenn Vogel to Joshua E. Sellner and Xiamaris Sellner $174,000
130 Lost Lure Lane from Wayne Manning and Maria Manning to Jordan M. Berry and Emily E. Berry $315,000
364 Eagle Pointe Drive from Cheri Beesburg and Robert Beesburg to Ashley C. Adams $129,000
29053
528 Lawndale Drive from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Jonathan Copelan Evans and Allison Evans $176,499
351 Freeman Drive from Mungo Homes Inc. to Krystal Latita Darby $164,334
471 Lawndale Drive from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Mark Bartholomew Mack and Rachel Lynnee Mack $160,000
29054
324 Kimberton Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jeffrey C. Kohl and Kristi P. Kohl $328,363
29063
7611 St. Andrews Road from Lake Murray Family Medicine Building, LLC to Gautam Holdings Anderson, LLC $1,308,660
29070
169 Windjammer Drive from Tom and Delly Young Family Trust to Larry Nathaniel Keisler Jr. $223,500
2212 Windmill Road from Wanda J. Fowler and Estate of Kenneth George Fowler to Edward J. Line and Joylee JACQ Cook $124,500
328 Lakeshore Drive from R. David Hawkins and Tracy O. Shealy to William Rebey $423,000
2424 Caney Branch Road from Mattaline M. Hicks and Ronald L. Hicks to Kelly Allen $245,000
29072
836 Neighbor Lane from Gayle Hartwick Packard to Gayle Hartwick Packard, Clark H. Packard and Laura E. Packard $150,000
105 Oakpointe Drive from Stephanie M. Massey to Cory Hurd and Vanessa Pfeiffer $155,000
312 Misty Spring Court from Estate of Cheryl Sue Jones to Kenneth W. Riggins and Christine H. Riggins $202,000
121 Park Ridge Way from Andrew Guy Weber to Ronald Rosa $155,000
103 Lockwood Drive from Neil B. Yarrington and Marian D. Yarrington to Tammy L. Dwight $218,000
116 Brookhill W. from Craftsman Builders of SC Inc. to Jon Adam Ryall and Jenna M. Mousaw $244,000
270 Bruner Road from Bruner Publishing Co. Inc. to Kellis Joint Ventures LLC $290,000
162 Hunters Ridge Drive from Andrew B. Mull and Diane M. Mull to Ronald W. Kruithoff and Debra L. Germany $164,000
212 Royal Lythan Circle from William J. Long and Dena G. Long to American International Relocations Solutions LLC $275,000
212 Royal Lythan Circle from American International Relocation Services LLC to William J. Crawford and Kimberly A. Crawford $275,000
515 Ariel Circle from Mungo Homes Inc. to Maurice J. Boardman and Sue A. Boardman $229,317
329 Bridleridge Road from Judith Cummings f/k/a Judith Hallman to Thomas Fisher and Sarah G. Fisher $142,900
1919 Augusta Highway from Jimmy J. Watson and Elizabeth T. Watson to 1919 Augusta Hwy, LLC $200,000
580 Blue Ledge Circle from Bradford W. Boatwright and Shannon E. Boatwright to Hope Ann Sheridan $225,000
210 Bramble Place from Gary Williams Vo and Thu Thi Thanh Do to Quy P. Bui $248,000
570 Hopscotch Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Alexa J. Faloney $214,267
158 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes Inc. to Cherri D. Stasney and John P. Stasney $249,900
125 Harmon Creek Drive from Tamara S. Cooper to Angela R. Christie and Mittie Truesdale Christie $157,000
104 Bartram Way from Haojie Tian to Srinivasarao Yadlapalli $184,000
661 Tailwater Bend from Sali Li to Andrew Krinzman and Linda Krinzman $422,900
316 Asa Rose Lane from Kevin T. Ray to Yangguo Li and Yue Song $312,000
1017 Corley St. from The Daniel J. Mnatonak 1017 Corley Street Trust to Jesse S. Lester and Hannah Goering $157,000
109 Wigmore Lane from Charles M. Dimarco, Jr. and Stephanie S. Dimarco to Shane Whitehead $131,900
153 Oakpointe Drive from Eric R. Kloss to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $119,000
216 Sunset Point Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to James L. Gordon $237,565
640 Pinnacle Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Samuel E. Clamp and Kandis K. Clamp $214,700
403 Cabana Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Daniel L. Phipps $215,055
29073
432 Shag Bark Trail from David A. Robinson, Michael R. Robinson and Jonathan M. Robinson to Bryant Haygood, Angela Haygood and Charles A. O’Brien $113,898
132 Country Road from Shawn T. Jackson and Lindsay Jackson to Matthew S. Donaghy and Nicole S. Donaghy $255,000
109 June Drive from Francis B. McNair and Deborah J. McNair to Seth G. Davis and Heather Davis $134,000
233 Windy Hollow Drive from LTD Properties, LLC to Carlos A. Lugo and Ansley D. Harrison $155,500
156 Sunny View Lane from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Bryan M. Martin and Ambria L. Martin $252,633
740 Laurel Road from Dann Ardis to Jeremy Denny $110,500
105 Cabin Creek Court from Christopher W. Stroud and Catherine M. Stroud to Ryan T. Boatwright and Brittany N. Boatwright $239,900
1164 Long Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Joseph C. Costanzo and Michelle L. Costanzo $299,900
336 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes Inc. to William Robert McGoldrick Jr. and Christina Celeste McGoldrick $175,900
29123
721 Main St. from Lunsford Tracy Williams a/k/a L. Tracy Williams to Harvey P. Wise Jr. $110,000
29160
136 Mae Court from Bonnie S. Lawson to George Alan Lawson and Joy Lawson $120,000
29169
1025 Hook Avenue from Gary Martin Hook and Sherelyn Kay Liles to Heath Randall Summer and Jessica Caroline Jones $260,000
2989 Sunset Boulevard from Lexvest LLC f/k/a LexVest Partnership to EQ Sunset Development LLC $1,600,000
2417 Feather Run Trail from Cindy L. Lavender n/k/a Cindy L. Welborn to Barney L. Burnside and Gloria S. Burnside $273,400
29170
2221 Durham Drive from William Martin Poole to Jay Michael Terrell and Lisa Hall Terrell $163,000
162 Melon Drive from Alexa Faloney to Eric J. Peek $149,900
812 Seay Drive from Brandon Boyd to Chiharu S. Rosario $153,500
913 Indian River Drive from Rodney C. Belcher and Dawn L. Brick to Ernest H. Scott Jr. and Sonia Scott $355,000
29210
323 Pittsdown Road from C&C Real Estate Investments LLC to Curry Christian and Nikki L. Christian $168,000
1815 Ivanhoe Drive from Sriram Madabhushi to Christopher J. Hilbish $102,800
133 Piney Grove Road from City Housing Company Inc. to Francesine Lea Perry and Rodheems Jay Perry $104,500
29212
1824 Cedarbrook Drive from Larry P. Baines and Reida E. Baines to Susan Rebecca Kelley $140,000
275 Woodwinds Drive from David J. Mottershead Jr. and Terri Christina Mottershead to Calvin Leach and Leanna Leach $132,000
223 Shoals Landing Drive from Hurricane Construction Inc. to Frank T. Clayton and Diane G. Clayton $299,224
Kershaw County
29020
11 Lydford Lane from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Steven J. Bourque and Maximillian R. Bourque $190,000
435 Hound Hollow Road from Bryan Tyler and Karen Tyler to Randall G. Brandon and Kirsty A. Brandon $388,000
5002 Liberty Hill Road from Lewis C. Holland Jr. and Sheila D. Holland to SFR3, LLC $115,500
223 Canada Drive from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Samara Cooper $268,592
7 Lydford Lane from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Robert M. Byrd $192,000
1215 Lyttleton St. from Nancy L. Kalutz to Jonathan Wiggins and Dabnee G. Atkinson $259,000
2305 Forest Drive from Thomas C. McIlroy to Anthony J. Cermak and Linda B. Cermak $138,000
167 Chestnut St. from Harriet O. Kennaby to Nancy L. Kalutz $213,000
29032
1620 James West Road from Laura Clark Williams to David E. Chavous $100,000
29045
40 Smokewood Drive from Aaron Thomas Ryan and Jessica Taylor Ryan to Kevin T. James and Melissa France-James $157,000
35 Abbey Road from Dianne M. Moore to William Alexander Rolison $191,000
147 Kelsney Ridge Drive from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Francisco A. Andrade and Cynthia Andrade $284,549
2956 Bowen St. from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Thomas W. Greig III and Kimberly Greig $223,743
2234 Whiting Way from Kershaw County, South Carolina to Midlands Regional Rehabilitation Hospital LLC $260,100
29067
3921 Roberts Road from Edward B. Richardson and Blondie R. Richardson to Joseph Kent McKinney and Karen Arlene McKinney $210,000
29078
1037 Oak St. from Raymond Day to Jeremy R. Adams $122,000
2076 Green Hill Road from Hall Homes, LLC to Goldie A. Williams and Richard Williams $236,143
2078 Ridgeway Road from Brian Jacobsen and Elizabeth Jacobsen to Terri L. Gainey $132,000
29130
2473 Lake Road from Louis W. Bethelette and Sharyn P. Berthelette to Kelly M. Thomas-Todd and Trevor A. Todd $290,000
1932 Lake Road from Henry R. Powers and Bridget C. Powers to Charles Kevin Shepherd and Susan Kay Shepherd $400,000
1803 Inkbrush Trail from William M. Sarvis Revocable Trust to Justin Reid Hilton and Kristie W. Alvey $138,000
29175
3204 Kershaw Highway from Karen T. Young a/k/a Barbara Karen Truesdell Young to Heather Young Gowdy $162,500
Comments