Richland 1 schools chief gets raise, contract extension

Richland 1 school superintendent Craig Witherspoon will get an extra year added to his contract and a 3 percent pay increase.

The Richland 1 school board voted 6-1 Tuesday night to extend Witherspoon’s contract through 2022 and raise his salary to $229,582 from $222,895.

Board member Beatrice King was the sole dissenter. She also was the sole vote against Witherspoon’s original contract offer in March 2015.

As superintendent, Witherspoon oversees more than 23,000 students and 1,900 teachers in 48 schools across Columbia and Lower Richland.

Witherspoon was hired in 2015 at a starting salary of $215,000, The State reported at the time. His original contract was to expire June 30, 2019.