Lake Murray mansion sells for $1 million

Top Five Richland County
3008 Glenwood Place 29204 from Pope D. Johnson, III Revocable Trust and Marian H. Johnson Revocable Trust to Siamack Esfahani and Margaret Esfahani $590,000
50 Somerton Place 29209 from Stephen F. Wegrzyn and Pamela C. Wegrzyn to Timothy Scott Nelson and Julie Anne Giglio $585,000
217 Holliday Road 29223 from John Doerr and Leslie Doerr to Raymond D. Stevens, Jr. and Stephanie B. Stevens $500,000
2217 Harvestwood Lane 29036 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Richard John Henderson and Diana Henderson $431,349
1239 Beechfern Circle 29045 from NVR, Inc. to Zachry L. Simmons and April T. Simmons $333,957
Top Five Lexington County
177 E. Church St. 29070 from VRE Batesburg, LLC to JDR Property Management, LLC $2,100,000
238 Lake Summit Court 29036 from RJC Real Properties, LLC and RJC Real Estate Holdings, LLC to The Poley Family Trust $1,000,000
205 Putter Point Court 29036 from James C. Manning and Sharon Y. Manning to Darren Drake and Lynn Drake $670,000
28 Rocky Cove Road 29072 from Diane Hook to Stephen West and Krista West $550,000
331 Turners Court 29072 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Salvatore Tortora and Sadie Tortora $530,000
Top Five Kershaw County
940 Hwy. South 29078 from William C. Sullivan and Shelby T. Sullivan to Wilmar Holdings, LLC $457,080
776 and 812 Red Fox Road 29020 from Fowler Properties of Camden, LLC to George G. Grzeszczak and Tanja R. Carswell $445,000
2379 Lakeside Drive 29074 from Ike L. Sigmon and Amy L. Sigmon to Estelle M. Stinnett $372,500
21701 Highway 1 N. 29032 from Estate of Charles Edward (C.E.) Dixon to Stephen C. Patterson and John W. Titue $325,000
28 Breckenridge Drive 29078 from Raymond E. Stevens, Jr. and Stephanie B. Stevens to Martha G. Knight $290,000
Richland County
29016
7 Holly Hedge Court from Bridget R. Trapp and Nicholas J. Trapp to Craig P. St. Amour $166,000
200 Cedar Falls Drive from Marguerite G. Paul to Benjamin R. Porter and Margaret H. Porter $230,000
434 Maple Valley Loop from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Frederick Horn and Joann Horn $330,000
818 Leyland Cypress Court from Abigail McGloster to Diane W. Rose $233,000
29036
29045
1111 Declaration Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Cheryl D. Robinson $195,060
932 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Angelie Simonvil $164,207
121 Tamwood Lane from Wade C. Ross and Lenora G. Ross to Kirsten N. Baker $117,500
1239 Beechfern Circle from NVR, Inc. to Zachry L. Simmons and April T. Simmons $333,957
1136 Declaration Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Hector L. Santiago and Eslida I. Santiago $167,181
240 Liberty Ridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Michael Brownlee Gary and Brenda Alfreda Gary $224,900
272 Seabiscuit Lane from Steven R. Browne and Kelly J. Browne to Matthew R. Lane, II and Jemimah Jordan Mugisha $212,000
29061
144 Saskatoon Drive from Romel R. Scott and Essa P. Scott to Creg R. Brown $153,000
2409 Carving Trail from Russell Powell to Brenda Green-Carner and Reginal Carner $142,000
29063
118 Mayland Court from Tiffany Ann Riddle to Juan J. Aranda Almaguer and Karina Cazarez Sanchez $124,000
118 Sonning Road from Estate of Todd A. Mastin to Conrex Master, LLC $122,000
1231 Millplace Drive from Mary Elaine Mungo to Elena B. Cockerell $210,000
6 Ultra Way from Sean D. Foster and Christie N. Remley n/k/a Christie R. Foster to Jeff Thrun $218,000
2 Kristyben Court from Jesse White and Cara Kemerer to Richard Cromer and Mary Nell Cromer $135,000
2045 Gleneagle Circle from Laura H. Brown n/k/a Laura Hoffman Willingham to Tevelyn F. Gaither $175,500
104 Emerald Oaks Way from Douglas A. Watson and Dianne A. Watson to Steven D. Odom and Amy M. Odom $255,000
29201
1110 Barnwell St., Unit H. from David K. Anderson to Sherrerd Hartness $289,500
1117 Pope St. from Frances Rich to SFR3, LLC $140,000
601 Main St., Unit 229 from Braxton Lewis Mosack and Hollie Kelley Mosack to Lorenz P. Echerer, Kimberly T Echerer and Kaitlyn B. Echerer $312,750
728 Laurel St. from William J. Brower and Jean D. Brower a/k/a Thelma Bower to Noah Harchelroad, Fred Harchelroad, Jr. and Susan Harchelroad $215,000
29203
626 Summerhill Drive from EMR & Associates, LLC n/k/a Rozier Family Trust, LLC to Henry Wilson $116,690
1011 W. Confederate Avenue from Teresa R. Gardner to Anthony J. Charles and Natalie M. Charles $239,500
4309 Arlington St. from The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension to Jamie R. Williams and Ray A. Bennett $110,000
3226 Makeway Drive from Jesse Jensen to Peter J. Wilkerson and Samantha Ann Wilkerson $123,000
29204
4305 Pine Forest Drive from Janice W. Henry-Wilson and Phillip Wilson to Tamara H. Staley $105,000
29205
6015 Woodvine Road from William S. Hiatt, Jr. Trust B,UWD 5-31-1995 and Mona H. Hiatt to Karen Bishop and Sandra Carter $258,000
3711 Wheat St. from Ronald E. Desilet, Karen D. Atkinson n/k/a Karen B. Neal and Kathryn D. Lynch n/k/a Kathryn P. Desilet to DCG Properties, LLC $180,000
3029 Hope Avenue from The Hope Properties of Columbia, LLC to Brian K. English $135,000
3025 Hope Avenue from The Hope Properties of Columbia, LLC to Brian K. English $135,000
1508 King St. from Angela K. Crawford n/k/a Angela M. Kirby to Anna Katrina Victoria $179,900
624 Wando St. from Estate of Nancy G. Hines a/k/a Nancy Lee Hines and Terri L. Stevens to William H. Ross and Brandi P. Ross $160,000
1201 Daly St. from Samuel F. Painter and Brenda B. Painter to Laura Painter $309,000
619 King St., Unit 706 from Mary Ann Bartoletta and Sarah M. Bartoletta n/k/a Sarah Marie Basford to Shawna E. Wilson $121,715
29206
506 Ridge Trail Drive from Chris N. Atlee to Grayson Wayne Sanders $138,000
6534 Buckfield Drive from Bradley Allen and Holli Hallenbeck to SFR3, LLC $170,000
3925 W. Buchanan Drive from Thomas M. Kennaday to Angela M. Russell and Donald J. Russell $111,000
5225 Clemson Avenue, Unit 221 from Thomas B. Edmunds, Sr. to Thomas B. Edmunds, Jr. $113,900
29209
8039 Burdell Drive from William A. Wood to Jacquanda L. T. Wright $119,900
8 Lavington Court from Travis R. Burt and Elizabeth H. Burt to Sean A. Collins $230,000
132 Amelia Forest Lane from Betty J. Turner a/k/a Elizabeth Jane Turner to James M. Eyster and Donna J. Eyster $147,500
123 Beacons Field Road from NVR, Inc. to Derrick Gibbes $155,500
500 Hampton Forest Drive from April Morganson to Frances Caroline Purvis $125,000
2332 Pleasant Ridge Drive from Wilma J. Butler to Richland County $120,000
140 Jersey Lane from Brenda Gale Reagan to Jeremy Dean $152,000
29210
203 Chippewa Drive from EMMCO, LLC to Sarah H. Dame $107,000
29212
155 Sandalwood Lane from Anthony Patrick Desender and Kelsey Henninghan to Latisha Chanel Knighton and Tiko Jarbar Knighton $170,000
29223
123 Baynard Court from Jayson Garrison and Eva Garrison to Dionte Locke and Dana Locke $117,500
29229
5 Stablegate from Sophia J. Pearson to James K. Torbit and Jenell Torbit $200,000
112 Carriage Oaks Drive from David A. Bortz to Tiffany A. Mack $128,000
204 Whitehurst Way from Vendee Mortgage Trust to Stephen Bayard Jarvis $100,940
305 Sugar Mill Road from Frederick W. Fisher and Linda K. Fisher to Miranda M. Hill $153,500
Lexington County
29006
322 Saluda Avenue from Lauren E. Brasington to Ryan David Gdula and Bethany Gdula $150,000
205 Cellar Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kimberlee Blair Kirkland and Justin Andrew Long $155,000
226 W. Church St. from Ronald McClure to New Holland Mennonite Church $250,000
29033
922 Naples Avenue from Rolando Fissella and Kelsey A. Fissella to Richard Lee Stephens $149,500
1818 Sedgefield St. from The Long Family Living Trust to Brittany C. Morris $110,000
100 Lafayette Avenue from Mary P. Sharpe to Lisa S. Shumpert $149,250
29036
238 Lake Summit Court from RJC Real Properties, LLC and RJC Real Estate Holdings, LLC to The Poley Family Trust $1,000,000
504 Varsity Court from Patrick Dayton Lane Barton and Michelle Green n/k/a Michelle G. Barton to Tyler Anthony Nunes and Brittny Nunes $251,000
337 Cannon Road from Donald S. Carter, II and Lisa B. Carter to Brian E. Jordan and Gloria E. Jordan $175,000
132 Kerry Gibbons Drive from Juno Properties, LLC to Scott Harrington Collins and Kimberly Collins $206,000
232 White Water Drive from Parrish Gunter Thibault and Lori Thibault to Jessica Schumaker and Bryan Schumaker $323,000
205 Putter Point Court from James C. Manning and Sharon Y. Manning to Darren Drake and Lynn Drake $670,000
434 Glen Arven Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Megan Alyssa Helms $190,500
123 Elsoma Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Julio Cesar Romero $214,000
39 Stoney Pointe Drive from H&A Investments III, LLC to Michael Loy and Tammy Loy $146,000
39 Stoney Pointe Drive from Michael Loy and Tammy Loy to Robert Scott Hardie and Erin M. Hardie $165,900
141 Palm St. from Archstone Properties, LLC to Kellie Lue Herman $169,900
2228 Hidden Cove Circle from Steven M. Hickman and Sharon Hickman to Thomas Dukes Hill, Jr. $390,000
29054
191 Marina Cove Drive from Jason D. Hennigan to Rolando G. Imperial and Eleanor V. Imperial $121,500
1831 John Circle from David Harrell Family Trust to Philip M. Douda and Angela C. Douda $185,000
133 Tom Drafts Circle from Bobby Eugene Drafts to Lee C. Bradley and Rachel M. Bradley $205,000
133 St. Pauls Place Drive from Thomas J. Kostura and Georgene Kostura to Richard Burkhart, Sr. and Althea Burkhart $239,000
29070
120 Alice Howell Lane from Bruce D. Davis to David J. Massey and Tamara S. Massey $300,000
177 E. Church St. from VRE Batesburg, LLC to JDR Property Management, LLC $2,100,000
29072
500 Rose Sharon Drive from Jeffrey A. Lohr and Catherine E. Lohr to Wesley S. Garren and Emily W. Garren $445,000
331 Turners Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Salvatore Tortora and Sadie Tortora $530,000
1704 Beechcreek Road from Patricia Rogers to Andrew Guy Weber and Brittany Lauren Weber $327,500
241 Andrew Corley Road from Tiffany Frances Tatsch f/k/a Tiffany Hewett to Rachel Kelley $185,000
127 Harvest Hill Trail from Dennis M. Fudge to Craig Kiger and Katherine Kiger $207,000
671 Park Road from Christian P. Crenshaw to Kristin E. Pezall $174,900
172 Marissa Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Austin M. Dudley $200,900
215 Sterling Brook Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Troy Lee Sullens and Michele Ann Sullens $326,931
146 White Oleander Drive from Dale N. Smith and Rebecca H. Smith to Mary E. Myers and Robert R. Thompson, Jr. $275,000
152 Misty Dew Lane from Tammy E. Maddox to Julie Anna Kerchusky $150,000
175 Glade Spring Drive from William T. Holcombe and Renee C. Holcombe to Edward A. Warren and Julia B. Warren $449,000
241 Wyndotte Court from James P. Ellis to Joshua H. Chaney and Laureen K. Ouzts $148,000
515 Bronze Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Dennis Michael Fudge and Carrie Marie Fudge $280,000
710 Gasque Court from Jason D. McElrath to James Rikard, Jr. and Mary L. Rikard $348,000
426 Pisgah Flats Court from Joseph P. Lee and Monica J. Lee to Karen Phillips and Judy Lynn Roland $265,000
466 Dupre Mill Road from Jennings A. Lynch to Janet F. Dennis and Duane C. Dennis $151,000
104 Leaning Pine Trail from Joseph V. Pitts, Jr. and Megan E. Pitts to Ronald L. Hicks and Mattaline M. Hicks $246,000
439 Ivy Green Lane from Joan M. Pawlak to Sara M. Ard $220,000
513 Barn Plank Court from DAL Holdings, LLC to Taylor B. Morrison and Brandy B. Morrison $160,000
516 Menauhant Court from Mary Elaine Taylor to Kevin T. Ray $192,000
106 Big Thicket Court from Susan P. Brunson Bouknight f/k/a Susan P. Brunson to Clark Greenwood $192,500
255 Sunset Point Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Isabelle L. Bass and Brian V. Bass $211,417
28 Rocky Cove Road from Diane Hook to Stephen West and Krista West $550,000
533 River Camp Drive from Richard D. Barton, Jr. and Lisa A. Dozier to Derek C. Bailey and Lisa L. Bailey $494,500
176 Fitzwarin Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Edward Lowry Garbe and Barbara Elizabeth Garbe $276,663
221 Caley Court from Michael Todd Wyatt to Nidhi Jain and Nitin Sen Jain $175,500
29073
224 Pin Oak Drive from Mary Elizabeth Myers, Robert E. Myers, II and Susan M. Myers to Justin M. Sprengel and Jennifer H. Sprengel $135,000
212 Saddlebrooke Road from Katharine E. Revitsky to Donald C. Frick and Laura M. Frick $144,000
660 Westwood Drive from Hannah L. Forsythe n/k/a Hannah Forsythe Calamas to Russell Dennis Roberts a/k/a Russell Roberts and Faith Frances O’Neal-Roberts a/kl/a Faith ONeal-Roberts $133,000
226 Mineral Springs Circle from Mark R. Lemmons and Beverly H. Lemmons to Jason W. Rath and Pamela N. Rath $133,000
213 Latherton Court from Mary Ann Wilomovsky n/k/a Mary Ann Jeffcoat to Dustin T. Dunlap $166,000
266 Megan Lane from Belinda H. Urhammer to Troy S. Scott and Delvida M. Frost $159,900
110 Mockingbird Court from Michael C. Bradham to Joshua Christopher LaLashius and Aubrey Renae LaLashius $161,000
148 Cog Hill Drive from Sterling Gregory Hornsby to Tammy Morrow $120,000
201 Pin Oak Drive from James David Tiffner, Jr. to Karen H. Cordell $135,000
269 Cape Jasmine Way from Brougham REO Owner, L.P. to Aaron Bartfield $112,000
157 Cassique Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Arista R. Riley $209,871
113 Red Cedar Court from Mark A. Titter and Dawn B. Titter to Steven M. Hickman $228,000
136 Goldenrod Court from Bradley W. Kirby and Heather A. Kirby to Susan W. Zaremski and Larry G. Zaremski $177,900
224 Crown Point Road from Charles M. Danzie and Stephanie R. Danzie to Bradley H. Green and Heather P. Green $169,500
428 Riglaw Circle from Thomas E.S. Webb and Peter M. Shvetz to Susan M. Smith $181,000
29169
107 Agape Village Court from Hall Family Living Trust to Margaret M. Ciotola $115,000
1786 D Avenue from Samuel J. Fiorini, Jr. to Peter J. Crawford and William J. Crawford, Jr. $124,000
1528 Delmar St. from Margie W. Gay to Randall S. Edwards and Nancy L. Edwards $135,000
308 Woodhaven Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Monica Salazar $156,000
29170
518 Matilda Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Surinder K. Singhal $167,459
260 Arthurdale Drive from Andrew J. Werner to Lynn Haller and James Haller $149,750
2705 Monza Trail from Charles S. Craft, III and Melfreda Larainah Craft a/k/a Larainah Anderson Craft to Sean D. Stephens and Allison Saunders $150,000
136 Travis Lane from Anna Cockrum to Caroline B. Andrews $120,000
106 Villas Court from RNR Group Limited Partnership to Chrisoula Papoutsakis and Jason Papatryfon $169,000
178 Turnfield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Desiree T. Gordon $203,000
326 Lake Frances Drive from Adefisayo O. Adepetun and Tolulope T. Adepetun to Davette J. Brown $250,000
523 Moultan Way from Susan M. Saniti to Bryan C. Coeyman $215,000
29172
1112 Starview Drive from Natalie Myers Smith to John McDevitt $115,000
1828 Pleasant Valley Road from Cameron R. Brazell and Kimber W. Brazell to Tremaine Xavier Shivers and Lillian Shivers $165,000
29210
640 Westover Road from David H. Moffat and Sharon L. Moffat to Marc K. Griffin $153,000
29212
205 Stockmoor Road from Nancy A. Ross to Truman Jackson Murphy, IV $143,000
117 Tee Court from James Whitlock and Jessica Nicole Whitlock to Anibal F. Arroya Badillo $116,000
112 Walnut Lane from Larry D. Floyd, Jr. and Leigh Moody Floyd to Alan T. Pearsall and Brooke E. Pearsall $264,550
507 Smiths Market Road from Demario L. Benjamin to County of Lexington $150,000
18 Shuler Circle from Elizabeth H. Knowles and Esther H. Axson to Pamela R. Rentz $109,000
1410 Beaver Dam Road from Maureen P. Devenger Revocable Trust to William Campbell and Monica F. Wallace $305,000
100 Cyclamen Court from Steven L. Robarge and Tina Robarge to Joseph R. Cox, Marla D. Edwards and Thomas Edwards $216,000
Kershaw County
29009
3038 Timrod Road from Suzanne Gordon to Douglas K. Dwiggins and Carolyn L. Dwiggins $161,500
29010
296 Stokes Road from Donnie Allen Trap and Charlene Stokes Trapp to McKinnley Trapp and Courtney Trapp $162,500
29020
776 and 812 Red Fox Road from Fowler Properties of Camden, LLC to George G. Grzeszczak and Tanja R. Carswell $445,000
776 and 812 Red Fox Road from Fowler Properties of Camden, LLC to George G. Grzeszczak and Tanja R. Carswell $445,000
1505 Park Circle from William O. Jones and Eugenia A. Jones to Quite Content Farms, LLC $129,000
1908 Meadowbrook Drive from Scott Living Trust to Hubert D. Harris and Christine E. Mallory $108,000
213 Canada Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Nichol Stuckey $165,500
1923 Meadowbrook Drive from Madi Investments, Inc. to Charles D. Hayes and Christa D. Hayes $185,000
171 Wild Turkey Lane from Roy L. Fox, III to Matthew R. McGuff $270,000
29032
21701 Highway 1 N. from Estate of Charles Edward (C.E.) Dixon to Stephen C. Patterson and John W. Titue $325,000
29045
162 Driftwood Avenue from Dominic Indovino to Michael Medeiros and Beth Medeiros $136,000
2932 Bowen St. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Adam Oxendine and Elizabeth Oxendine $232,000
2944 Bowen St. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Andrew B. Oliver and Myra Alexandra Steedley Oliver $266,000
5 Craigens Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Benjamin M. Mockovciak and Ashley R. Mockovciak $273,020
16 Brandywine Court from Charles T. Maxwell, II to Jeffrey B. Lemaire and Gina D. Lemaire $265,000
2 Jubilee Court from Chiquita K. Beckett and Manuel Jaron Beckett, III to Adolfo Moises Avila and Sandra Lizette Avila $246,000
29074
2379 Lakeside Drive from Ike L. Sigmon and Amy L. Sigmon to Estelle M. Stinnett $372,500
29078
114 Falcon Crest Road from David E. Luce and Lisa E. Luce to Debra Elaine Crawford $136,000
28 Breckenridge Drive from Raymond E. Stevens, Jr. and Stephanie B. Stevens to Martha G. Knight $290,000
940 Hwy. South from William C. Sullivan and Shelby T. Sullivan to Wilmar Holdings, LLC $457,080
