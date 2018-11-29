The Midlands’ largest brewery is opening this weekend. Here’s what’s on tap

Steel Hands Brewery, billed to be the Midlands largest brewery, is set to open in Cayce this weekend with a day of family friendly food, music, games and, of course, craft beer.
The new brewery, tucked away at 2350 Foreman St. off Frink Street, covers 4 acres, contains 10,000 square feet of space and is home to a 30-barrel brew house — double the production capacity of most craft breweries in the Midlands. The 428-barrel fermentation capacity can crank out 856 kegs every 14 to 28 days, depending on the type of beer.
The site also contains a taproom that holds up to 150 people, an outdoor gathering space with a free-standing stage, restrooms and taps, a full-service restaurant and lots of on-site parking.
But don’t call it a bar.
“We’re a production brewery,” said co-owner Scott Lambert, a Columbia architect. “We don’t want to compete with the bars in the area. We want them to sell our beer,” which will be marketed in both kegs and cans
The brewery’s hours reflect that. It is open for on-premises imbibing only four days a week, from Thursday through Sunday. But when the brewery is open to the public, the owners want it to be a family affair, with plenty of room for kids, dogs, games and music.
“You might see a stroller next to a 75-year-old man,” co-owner Darryl Frick said.
That dynamic will be on display on Saturday when the brewery celebrates its grand opening.
The taproom will open at 11 a.m. with live music starting at noon. The lineup is: Prettier than Matt at noon; Finnegan Bell at 1 p.m.; and the Kenny George Band beginning at 2:15 p.m.
The brewery is a little hard to find. There’s no sign on Frink Street yet.
It is on a side road off Frink Street in an industrial area abutting the CSX and Norfolk Southern railroad yard.
The former World Wide Recycling site was once declared a “brownfield” site by DHEC after a fire lasting three days destroyed the plant six years ago. Frick and Lambert did a voluntary clean-up to build the facility.
In addition to making and selling beer, the brewery will also host planned events, festivals and private parties.
“We’ve worked very closely with the city of Cayce” to help draw people to the city, Frick said.
Cayce Mayor Elise Partin said the brewery is part of a larger plan to revitalize the old downtown.
“It’s so interesting to see what a tourism draw microbreweries are,” she said. “It’s not just about good beer. These sites become family activity centers. So it’s about bringing folks to our city. It’s part of our plan to revitalize the original center of city with music and entrertainment and food. It fits in so well.”
