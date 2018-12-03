Hootie & the Blowfish back together with new music and a 2019 tour

It’s happening.
Columbia-born band Hootie & the Blowfish are getting back together for a new album and a tour across the U.S. next year.
The band reunited for the big announcement Monday on NBC’s “Today” show. Details about the group’s new music and tour were not immediately available, but Hootie frontman Darius Rucker said that Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies will be joining them.
“It’s gonna be a party. It’s gonna be a great time,” Hootie frontman Darius Rucker said on “Today.”
Ticket information was not immediately available Monday.
The band played a reunion concert in Atlanta in July that was followed by two more concerts in August.
The announcement Monday was followed by a live performance of the band’s hit “Let Her Cry” in the NBC studio.
In a package leading up to the announcement, the band — along with NBC anchor and S.C. native Craig Melvin — visited Columbia landmarks like The Horseshoe on the University of South Carolina campus, and Five Points staples Group Therapy and Yesterday’s.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
