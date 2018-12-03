It’s about to get cold and wet in Columbia — and winter weather is possible

Cold temperatures and rain will move into the Midlands area this weekend, along with the chance for some winter precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.
“Right now, it’s a little bit early to be positive,” Doug Anderson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Columbia, said of the possibility for winter weather in the area this weekend. “Right now, it’s looking like a cold rain event.”
While the chance for winter weather remains low for the Midlands, it’s possible models can change, according to Anderson.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty right now,” he said. “We’ll have a higher degree of certainty by midweek.”
Weather conditions in the area will remain “fairly pleasant” through Thursday, with temperatures dipping below freezing Thursday morning, Anderson said.
The rain will start Friday evening and continue throughout Sunday evening, with up to 2 inches expected in the northern Midlands and an inch to 1.5 inches in the southern Midlands area, Anderson said.
Lows on Friday will be around 35 degrees in the morning with highs in the mid 50s, Anderson said. Saturday’s lows will be around 39 with highs only getting into the mid 40s.
The low Saturday night and Sunday morning will be around 36 with highs on Sunday in the mid 40s, Anderson said.
Even if there’s no winter weather in the Midlands, the rain and fog in the area can make travel hazardous, Anderson warned.
