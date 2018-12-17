US National Whitewater Center considering project at Finlay Park in Columbia

The U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte plans to collaborate with Columbia officials on a recreational project at Finlay Park.
The Whitewater Center was the only company that responded to a recent call for project ideas at the downtown park, which has suffered a decline in maintenance and reputation over the years.
On Tuesday, Columbia City Council will consider a proposal to collaborate with the Whitewater Center to design a project that could transform Finlay Park.
“There are other elements of it, too, but the Whitewater Center is a big part of it,” City Councilman Howard Duvall said of the plans to revitalize the park.
The possibility of nailing down a Whitewater Center attraction means Finlay Park could become “a regional draw,” Duvall said.
The Whitewater Center is a nationally known outdoor recreation center, set on 1,300 acres about 20 minutes outside of downtown Charlotte. It’s a popular recreation and events venue in the Carolinas’ largest city, featuring activities such as whitewater rafting and kayaking, paddleboarding, rock climbing, ropes courses and mountain biking, as well as regular concerts and festivals throughout the year.
Columbia leaders have been looking for a way to revitalize Finlay Park and a way to pay for improvements.
There are no concrete plans yet for the transformation of Finlay Park, only some concepts and, imminently, a pact between the city and Whitewater Center to work together and bring ideas to the public for consideration, Duvall said.
“It’s not a project that’s completely designed. It’s a concept that will be built on by citizen input,” Duvall said.
Along with seeking project pitches this fall, city leaders floated the possibility of selling off a portion of Finlay Park to a private developer to help pay for the improvement of the rest of the park.
The Whitewater Center had already been talking with city leaders about a project for several months before the city issued the call for concepts, Duvall said. The Whitewater Center was the only developer that responded to the open call for ideas, city leaders have said.
In addition to a recreational element provided by the Whitewater Center, Duvall said he expects the eventual Finlay Park project to include a private hotel and/or residential element.
The State has reached out to city leaders and the Whitewater Center for more information about the Finlay Park proposal.
This story may be updated.
